Legum & Norman Hosts Board Member Educational Seminar

Bethany Beach, DE, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, will be hosting an educational board member seminar on Monday, October 8, 2018 from 8:00AM—12:30PM at the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott in Bethany Beach, Delaware.



The event will include presentations from Chad Toms and Ray Via with Whiteford Taylor Preston as well as Reese Cropper and Trish Walsh with Insurance Management Group. They will provide attendees with important information on industry topics including:





Collections

Amending governing documents

Rentals

Legislative updates

Insurance coverage

“Legum & Norman believes that community success begins with board education,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “As part of our continued commitment to our communities and residents, we are offering a free seminar that will outline the basics for maintaining a successful community. The panel of industry experts will provide attendees with the most up-to-date information available and answer questions from the audience.”



The event will begin with a networking breakfast and vendor expo. Please RSVP to Lisa Meck at LMeck@legumnorman.com or call 410.524.5577 by September 30th, as space is limited.



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



