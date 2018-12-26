Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Legum & Norman Hosts Donation Drive for Local Humane Societies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 07:17pm CET

Ocean City, MD, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, hosted a donation drive to help collect pet supplies including toys, food, and medicine for the Maryland Worcester County Humane Society and Delaware Humane Society.

Both non-profits are no-kill animal care and adoption centers and are fully committed to providing for the needs of homeless animals throughout their communities. These organizations rely on the generosity and support of their neighbors in the form of volunteers, private donations, supply drives, bequests, grants, and fundraising events.

“Legum & Norman is dedicated to serving our communities and helping where we can. What better way to help than to collect donations for the loving homeless animals who cannot care for themselves,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “The Humane Society’s mission is so honorable and we were excited to help them. I am proud of the amount of pet items collected and we look forward to continuing our support in the future.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

0_medium_LNlogo.jpg 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:02pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of NVIDIA Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2019 – NVDA
GL
08:56pGAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:51pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Curo Group Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:51pGAMCO INVESTORS : Will Benefit from Executive Decision to Waive Compensation from January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019
BU
08:50pMAZDA MOTOR : Alleged Gauteng child kidnappers to apply for bail
AQ
08:50pARTPRICE.COM : The year 2019 is starting with very positive news for Artprice’s future... and the news takes effect as of 1 January 2019.
AN
08:48pBLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47pKAOPU GROUP INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:40pMANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba takes the plaudits
PU
08:36pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Business events scheduled for Thursday
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NK ROSNEFT' PAO : SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
2Stocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
3HESS CORPORATION : Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana despite Venezuela incident
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH: Hotels, a new territory to explore
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.