Legum & Norman Managed Community Wins Best of Alexandria Award

Alexandria, VA, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, is proud to announce that its managed community, The Condominiums at Carlyle Square, has won the 2018 Best of Alexandria Award in the Condominium Complex category. This is the sixth time that The Condominiums at Carlyle Square has won this coveted award.



Built in 2007, The Condominiums at Carlyle Square is a mixed-use development on John Carlyle Street located in Alexandria, Virginia. The community features 145 units and a variety of commercial and retail spaces spanning four levels. The property is conveniently located in one of the newest districts in Alexandria, and is within walking distance of popular restaurants, upscale shopping, and the King Street Trolley that takes residents throughout Old Town and to the Potomac River.



The Alexandria Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Alexandria area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups.



“We are excited that The Condominiums at Carlyle Square has won this prestigious award again this year,” stated Marc McCoy, Legum and Norman president. “This property and its residents are one-of-a-kind and it is wonderful to see that the City of Alexandria recognizes that uniqueness. We are honored to manage the community and will continue to help the residents reach their ultimate community vision.”



