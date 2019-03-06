Log in
Legum & Norman Participates in Community Associations Institute - Chesapeake Chapter Board Member Educational Seminar

03/06/2019 | 05:07pm EST

Lewes, DE, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, recently participated in a panel discussion regarding short-term rentals and the challenges they cause community associations.

The presentation focused on the changing marketplace for short-term rentals in coastal communities. The expert panelists included a real estate professional, rental management agent, insurance advisor, community association managers, and legal counsel that touched on both the benefits and problems arising from the increasing trends of short-term rentals in community associations.

“Short-term rentals are a hot topic in the industry, and we were excited to participate in the discussion and educate board members on the pitfalls and challenges,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “Community manager, Tara Laing, represented Associa and acted as the panel moderator. We were proud of her knowledge and ability to steer the conversation in the right direction. It was a huge success, and we look forward to continuing to educate on important industry topics.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

0_medium_LegumNorman.jpg
 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
