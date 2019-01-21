Legum & Norman Selected to Manage Celebrate by Del Web Community Association

Falls Church, VA, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, has been selected to manage the daily operations and lifestyle planning for Celebrate by Del Web Community Association in Fredericksburg, VA.



Located approximately six miles west of old town Fredericksburg and nearby historic civil war battlefields, Celebrate by Del Webb is a developing active-adult lifestyle community comprised of 700+ units. Celebrate by Del Webb provides an amenity-rich, lifestyle-driven community. The community offers its residents a 30,800 square-foot clubhouse and recreation area equipped with a fitness center, indoor pool, and aerobics and craft studios. Outdoor amenities include a pool, tennis court, pickleball and bocce ball courts, outdoor amphitheater, dining terrace, garden plots, putting green, community fire pit, and a 9,000 square-foot covered patio.



“On behalf of everyone at Legum & Norman, we want to thank the board of directors of Celebrate by Del Webb for selecting us to serve the community," stated Marc B. McCoy, Legum & Norman president. "We are excited for the opportunity to work closely with the board and execute the association's vision. We will focus on continuing to elevate the community’s current status as one of the premier retirement communities in Virginia. Legum & Norman is proud to serve as their partner in providing exceptional service and enhancing the homeowner experience. We are excited to help the community continue to succeed and thrive.”



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



