Lehman Brothers Treasury to Further Explore Strategic Opportunities

10/15/2018 | 06:55pm CEST

Lehman Brothers Treasury Co. B.V. in liquidation (“LBT”) today, through its U.S. counsel Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, announced that the liquidators of LBT are continuing to explore various strategies to, among other things, facilitate the consolidation of the LBT creditor base and the wind-down of the LBT estate. To that end, the liquidators of LBT intend to engage with certain of LBT’s creditors and other market participants regarding potential strategies, including, but not limited to, a potential sale of a portion of LBT’s assets. No assurances can be made that any strategy will be employed, or if one is employed, the timing of its implementation. LBT does not undertake to publicly update its disclosure to reflect developments in this matter.


© Business Wire 2018
