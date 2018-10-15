Lehman Brothers Treasury to Further Explore Strategic Opportunities

Lehman Brothers Treasury Co. B.V. in liquidation (“LBT”) today, through
its U.S. counsel Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, announced that the
liquidators of LBT are continuing to explore various strategies to,
among other things, facilitate the consolidation of the LBT creditor
base and the wind-down of the LBT estate. To that end, the liquidators
of LBT intend to engage with certain of LBT’s creditors and other market
participants regarding potential strategies, including, but not limited
to, a potential sale of a portion of LBT’s assets. No assurances can be
made that any strategy will be employed, or if one is employed, the
timing of its implementation. LBT does not undertake to publicly update
its disclosure to reflect developments in this matter.
