Lehto Group Plc: Dates for Lehto Group's financial calendar for the year 2020
Lehto Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release
27 November 2019 at 08.00 a.m.
Lehto Group Plc will publish following financial reports in 2020:
February 20 - Financial statement bulletin 2019
May 14 - Business Review for January-March 2020
August 13 - Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2020
November 12 - Business Review for January-September 2020
The Annual Report 2019 will be published latest three weeks before The Annual
General Meeting 2020.
The Annual General Meeting 2020 is planned to be held on 14 April 2020.
Further information:
Veli-Pekka Paloranta, CFO
+358 400 944 074
veli-pekka.paloranta@lehto.fi
Lehto Group PLC:
Lehto is fast growing construction and real estate group. We operate in four
service areas: Business Premises, Housing and Social Care and Educational
Premises. We are the innovator and pioneer of the construction sector. Our
economically driven operating model makes construction more profitable, ensures
the quality of construction and brings significant time and cost savings to the
customer. We employed around 1,500 people. Our net sales for 2018 amounted to
EUR 721.5 million.
