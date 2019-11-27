Log in
Lehto Group Plc: Dates for Lehto Group's financial calendar for the year 2020

11/27/2019 | 01:03am EST
Lehto Group Plc: Dates for Lehto Group's financial calendar for the year 2020 
Lehto Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release
27 November 2019 at 08.00 a.m.

Lehto Group Plc will publish following financial reports in 2020:

February 20 - Financial statement bulletin 2019

May 14 - Business Review for January-March 2020

August 13 - Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2020

November 12 - Business Review for January-September 2020

The Annual Report 2019 will be published latest three weeks before The Annual
General Meeting 2020.

The Annual General Meeting 2020 is planned to be held on 14 April 2020.

Further information:

Veli-Pekka Paloranta, CFO
+358 400 944 074
veli-pekka.paloranta@lehto.fi

Lehto Group PLC:

Lehto is fast growing construction and real estate group. We operate in four
service areas: Business Premises, Housing and Social Care and Educational
Premises. We are the innovator and pioneer of the construction sector. Our
economically driven operating model makes construction more profitable, ensures
the quality of construction and brings significant time and cost savings to the
customer. We employed around 1,500 people. Our net sales for 2018 amounted to
EUR 721.5 million.

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 06:02:02 UTC
