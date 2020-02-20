Lehto Group Plc: Net sales EUR 667.7 million, operating loss EUR 41.8 million. In the fourth quarter operating result developed positively and financial position improved
Lehto Group Plc
Financial statement bulletin 1 January - 31 December 2019
20 February 2020 at 7:30 a.m.
This report has been prepared in accordance with the IAS 34 standard. The
company complies with half-yearly reporting according to the Finnish Securities
Markets Act. The financial statement bulletin is unaudited. Figures in brackets
refer to the corresponding period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated.
Summary 2019
Group 1-12/2019 1-12/2018 10-12/2019 10-12/2018
Net sales, EUR million 667.7 721.5 269.9 231.6
Change in net sales, % -7.5% 20.7% 16.5% -11.7%
Operating profit, EUR million -41.8 37.2 0.1 15.3
Operating profit, % of net -6.3% 5.2% 0.0% 6.6%
sales
Profit for the period, EUR -35.7 28.7 0.4 11.5
million
Order backlog at period end, 481.8 655.6 481.8 655.6
EUR million
Earnings per share, EUR -0.61 0.49 0.01 0.20
Cash and other liquid assets, 59.2 53.4 59.2 53.4
EUR million
Interest-bearing liabilities, 189.2 115.9 189.2 115.9
EUR million
Lease liabilities in interest 46.8 46.8
-bearing liabilities, EUR
million
Equity ratio, % 29.6% 42.7% 29.6% 42.7%
Net gearing ratio, % 115.9% 38.5% 115.9% 38.5%
Equity ratio excluding lease 33.8% 33.8%
liabilities, %
Net gearing ratio excluding 74.1% 74.1%
lease liabilities, %
In 2019, net sales were down 7.5% on the previous year and amounted to EUR 667.7
(721.5) million. Net sales grew in the Housing service area and declined in the
Business Premises and Social Care and Educational Premises service areas. Growth
in the net sales of Housing was driven by continued good sales. During the year,
1,837 apartments were sold (1,929 in 2018).
The operating loss was EUR 41.8 million (operating profit of EUR 37.2 million),
or -6.3% (+5.2%) of net sales. The operating result was affected by losses in
three areas: about EUR 31 million from complete renovation operations, around
EUR 12 million from operations in Sweden and approximately EUR 11 million from
the Social Care and Educational Premises service area. The operating results of
the Housing and Business Premises service areas were positive.
Due to loss-making businesses, the company's financial standing weakened. Net
gearing ratio without lease liabilities in accordance with IFRS 16 grew to 74.1%
(38.5%) and equity ratio without lease liabilities in accordance with IFRS 16
declined to 33.8% (42.7%). Indebtedness was at its highest at the end of the
third quarter, but declined in the fourth quarter, thanks to the ending of
several loss-making projects and cash freed up from net working capital. Cash
and cash equivalents grew to EUR 59.2 (53.4) million during the financial year.
The order backlog decreased to EUR 481.8 (655.6) million due to the decrease in
the number of ongoing housing and social care and education premises projects.
The order backlog for the Business Premises service area grew.
In the fourth quarter, net sales amounted to EUR 269.9 million and operating
profit to EUR 0.1 million.
The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the financial year.
Net sales and Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 2019
operating profit by
quarter
Net sales 117.8 128.5 151.5 269.9 667.7
Operating resul -9.3 -18.3 -14.4 0.1 -41.8
Net sales by service area, eur million 1-12/2019 1-12/2018 Change
Business Premises 170.8 267.3 -36.1%
Housing 409.2 336.3 21.7%
Social Care and Educational Premises 87.7 117.8 -25.6%
Total 667.7 721.5 -7.5%
July-December 2019
Net sales for the second half of the year amounted to EUR 421.4 million (EUR
429.6 million in July-December 2018), substantially higher than in the first
half (EUR 246.3 million). The primary reason is that projects in the Housing
service area were completed and recognised as revenue in the latter half of the
year.
Operating loss for July-December was EUR 14.3 million (operating profit of EUR
23.5 million 7-12/2018), representing -3.4% (5.5%) of net sales. The operating
result was burdened by the same factors as the full-year result. However,
earnings developed favourably in the second half of the year, and the operating
result for the last quarter was at a breakeven level, EUR 0.1 million (EUR 15.3
million in Q4 2018).
CEO Hannu Lehto:
'We will look back on 2019 as a learning period in our company's history - we
suffered our first losses and tough growing pains. Last year was preceded by
several years of exceptionally strong growth during which our earnings
performance was unusually good in terms of our industry. At the same time as we
achieved profitable growth, the customer benefits we introduced attracted new
customers and created opportunities for active business. Due to this, the
organisation grew at a very fast rate. Looking back, we should have put the
brakes on growth in good time, as we have already noted earlier. We sat the
price of growth in 2019.
The greatest losses in 2019 were incurred in three clear areas: complete
renovation projects, our first Swedish project and individual projects in the
Social Care and Educational Premises service area. The challenges we had
observed in these three problem areas in the second half of 2018 continued and
deepened in 2019. The problematic complete renovation projects have now been
wrapped up and the daycare centre projects in Sweden have also been completed.
In the case of Social Care and Educational Premises, we will start planning to
downscale operations and focus on projects in which we can harness our strategic
competitive edges: standardisation and factory production. Societal decision
-making concerning the social and healthcare sector plays a key role in the
changing demand for care sector properties: the wait for nationwide political
decisions and policies has markedly slowed down the planning and startup of new
care sector properties.
In 2019, we started taking active corrective measures. The Building Renovation
service area was discontinued at the beginning of the year and we decided that
we can only carry out complete renovation projects as part of new construction
or other larger commercial interest. Here, I should mention that our pipeline
renovation unit has been running very smoothly for years and it posted well
profitable growth in the review year, too. During the year, our number of
personnel also decreased significantly. After these larger steps, we are still
working on the basics and enhancing day-to-day operations. We have also launched
an extensive restructuring program that includes operational, structural and
resource dimensioning measures. We can already see the changes in our day-to-day
work, but these efforts have not as yet affected our figures and result. Due to
the nature of the sector and duration of projects, it takes a long time for
revenue to be recognised; for this reason, the work performed and changes
implemented do not have a rapid impact on profitability. We must keep working
hard on this. A positive development is that our balance sheet is already
heading in a healthy direction. Funds that were tied up in net working capital
for a long time have been released and used to pay off debts. Our net gearing
ratio declined significantly during the fourth quarter, while cash reserves
grew.
We want to renew the construction industry. The major future megatrends in
construction are already part of Lehto's strategy: transferring work phases from
construction sites to factories and digitalisation are deeply integrated in
Lehto's DNA. In addition, we have promoted ecological construction by launching
a concept for modular wooden apartment buildings. We develop construction with
the aim of providing our customers with even higher-quality, faster and
affordably priced construction. These three customer benefits not only change
significantly the construction industry - they have also brought customers to
us. We firmly believe that this will continue in the future.'
Outlook for 2020
Lehto estimates that the Group's net sales in 2020 will be approximately 10%
lower than in 2019 and that operating result is positive.
The net sales outlook is based on estimation of decelerating housing market and
declining volume in Lehto's school and care home business. Volumes in business
premises are estimated to remain at the level of previous year.
The operating profit outlook is influenced by ending of loss-making complete
renovation projects and other single loss-making projects as well as estimated
positive effects of restructuring activities that were started in 2019 and are
still being executed.
Restructuring measures
Lehto implemented many business restructuring measures in 2019, focusing
especially on the project preparation phase and project management. In addition,
Lehto's Board of Directors has decided on new structural and operational
restructuring measures that seek to bolster Lehto's competitiveness and
profitability, especially in the one-to-three-year timeframe.
Lehto is focusing even more strongly on areas based on its strategic competitive
edges: standardisation and factory production. As part of this focus and due to
changes on the market, Lehto plans to downscale the offerings of the Social Care
and Educational Premises service area and merge its functions into other service
areas, such that its care home and assisted-living facility functions will be
transferred to the Housing service area and its school and daycare centre
construction functions to the Business Premises service area. When selecting
which projects to implement, particular attention will be paid to ensuring that
they are a good fit with Lehto's strategy. The combination of business functions
will also yield synergy benefits, especially in design, calculation, procurement
and production.
The operational changes seek to improve project margins and eliminate negative
deviations in them. Lehto has launched a Group-wide development programme that
focuses especially on improving the quality of project preparation prior to the
construction phase. These actions are expected to improve profitability
gradually as from the second half of 2020 onwards.
Lehto will start employee cooperation negotiations aiming to merge the functions
of the Social Care and Educational Premises service area into other service
areas and streamline operations in the Housing service area. Negotiations
concern approximately 400 employees and based on Company's estimation may have
impact of maximum 110 man-years.
Press conference on the financial statements
Lehto Group will hold a press conference for investors, analysts and the media
on Thursday, 20 February 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EET). The conference will be held
at Teknobulevardi 3-5 F, Vantaa.
CEO Hannu Lehto and CFO Veli-Pekka Paloranta will speak at the conference. The
event will begin with a brief financial summary in English. The rest of the
press conference will be held in Finnish.
The press conference will be webcast live at lehto.fi/sijoittajille. The live
webcast will begin at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. A recording will be made
available at the same address as soon as possible after the conference.
It is also possible to participate in the press conference via a conference
call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five
minutes prior to the start of the conference, 9:55 a.m. Finnish time.
Telephone numbers:
(The password is: Lehto)
Finland: +358 (0) 9 2319 5437
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5052 0424
Other/UK: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666
Business environment and business development in 2019
General market environment
Construction remained brisk in Finland during the first half of 2019 but began
to decline in the second half. In their business cycle reports published in
October 2019, the Confederation of Finnish Construction Industries RT and the
construction trends group of the Ministry of Finance estimated that total
construction output would decline by 1-2% in 2019 and further by 1.5-3.5% in
2020.
In spite of the decline in construction, growth in the number of new building
permits granted was seen in the second half of the year. According to Statistics
Finland, building permits for 9.5 million m[3] were granted in September
-November 2019, up 5.9% on the previous year. The greatest increase in volume
was seen in the case of public service buildings, with 47.8% year-on-year growth
in building permits. Building permits in terms of cubic metres also grew
significantly in the case of business premises and office buildings, up 39.4%.
Building permits for housing construction were down 8.5% on the previous year in
terms of cubic metres, which is primarily due to the decline in the volume of
terraced and detached houses. The volume of building permits for apartment
buildings was at the previous year's level.
It is estimated that the construction of about 38,000 housing units was started
up in 2019, about 7,600 fewer than in the previous year. The number of housing
startups is expected to decline further to 32,000 in 2020. Public-sector
construction of business premises rose to a record high, but there was a
significant decline in the construction of business premises and offices.
(Confederation of Finnish Construction Industries RT 10/2019)
Business Premises
In the Business Premises service area, Lehto builds office premises, retail
premises, logistics, warehouse and production facilities, leisure facilities and
large shopping and activity centres. Business premises are designed according to
the customers' needs and are built using the structural and design solutions
developed or tried and tested by Lehto as well as Lehto's own industrially
prefabricated elements. The service area serves local, national and
international customers.
Most of the business in the Business Premises service area comprises turnkey
projects, where Lehto assumes overall responsibility for both design and
construction. Lehto also builds some business premises in the form of developer
contracting, which means that Lehto acquires the plot and designs and builds the
property either wholly or partly at its own risk.
Demand for business premises was slight at the beginning of the review period
but picked up some in the latter half. There were delays independent of Lehdo in
the launch of several projects. Demand for large logistics and commercial
buildings declined, but there was greater demand for office and hotel
projects. The service area's order backlog rose to EUR 185.2 million (EUR 167.6
million on 31 December 2018).
Net sales in the Business Premises service area declined by 36.1% from the
comparison period to EUR 170.8 (267.3) million. The decline in net sales is due
to a decrease in the number of projects and the smaller average size of
projects. Significant delays in several startup of larger projects also
contributed to the decline in net sales.
A total of 24 projects were completed in the review period (31 in 2018), the
largest of which was the Ideapark shopping centre in Seinäjoki, measuring about
70,000 m[2]. At the end of the review period, 20 (19) projects were under
construction, most notably three hotel projects in the Greater Helsinki area, a
logistics centre in Kerava and a Prisma hypermarket in Varkaus.
Lehto has been developing the Hippos2020 project in collaboration with the City
of Jyväskylä, Fennia Asset Management Ltd and other investors. In March 2019,
Fennia Asset Management Ltd announced that it will no longer continue developing
the project. However, Lehto and the City of Jyväskylä will continue and are
seeking a new main financier. A project company has been set up for the project.
It is responsible for the costs of the development work. A building permit has
already been granted for the project, but its implementation involves the
standard risks associated with property development, such as acquiring tenants.
During the review year, Lehto started up several construction contracts for
business premises measuring under 3,000 m². In addition, Lehto agreed on the
construction of several larger projects, notably:
In June, Lehto and Fennovoima signed a contract for the design and construction
of an administrative building and plant office for the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power
plant. The contract is valued at about EUR 30 million.
In August, Lehto and Meconet Oy agreed on the construction of a new factory in
Hirvaskangas, Äänekoski. The project is over 8,000 m[2] in size. Construction
began in autumn 2019 and the production facilities will be completed in spring
2020.
In November, Lehto began building the ART Hotel in Jätkänsaari, Helsinki. The
hotel is operated by Primehotels Oy. The investor is Fennia Asset Management's
Terrieri Kiinteistöt fund. Building size is about 6,600 m² and the project
employs modern industrial prefabrication, which both speeds up construction and
enhances quality. The project will be completed in spring 2021.
In December, Lehto and Yandex, an IT corporation that runs Russia's largest web
search engine, agreed on the construction of a datacenter in Mäntsälä. This
project will measure about 10,000 m[2] and construction began in December. It is
expected to be completed in autumn 2020.
In December, Lehto started to build a Prisma hypermarket in Varkaus with
Osuuskauppa PeeÄssä. The project consists of a retail property measuring 12,500
m² that contains a Prisma hypermarket measuring about 7,500 m² and five small
retail premises with associated premises. There will be a summer gardening store
and 584 parking spaces outside.
Complete renovation operations
In early 2019, Lehto wound up its Building Renovation service area and
transferred its complete renovation operations to the Business Premises service
area. At the same time, the company decided that, in the future, new complete
renovation projects will only be undertaken selectively on condition that the
renovation is related to new construction projects or when it is a significant
part of a larger commercial entity. Lehto had committed to a number of such
projects even before the discontinuation of the Building Renovation service
area.
During the financial year, four significantly loss-making complete renovation
projects were completed and substantial warranty repairs were carried out for
earlier complete renovation projects. All in all, complete renovation operations
caused losses of about EUR 32 million in the financial year.
At the end of the review period, Lehto started up a new complete renovation
contract in Helsinki, for which lehto had committed already before the decision
to discontinue complete renovation business was made. In this project, an old
office property will be renovated and converted into a hotel. The project is
valued at about EUR 27 million. In the first half of 2020, Lehto will also start
up another complete renovation contract in Helsinki based on an earlier
commitment. The project is valued at about EUR 14 million and involves the
renovation and conversion of an old educational premises for use as housing. The
company has focused on high accuracy in the design, resourcing and preparations
for the implementation of these new projects and projects are followed up with
specific measures.
Social Care and Educational Premises
In the Social Care and Educational Premises service area, Lehto designs and
builds care homes, assisted-living facilities, daycare centres and schools to
meet the needs of municipalities and nationwide care and daycare service
providers. The construction projects are implemented either under ordinary
construction contracts or as investment transactions, where Lehto signs a lease
agreement with the service operator and sells the completed property to a fund
that invests in properties in the sector. The majority of the properties built
by the service area are 1-2-storey wooden buildings, but it is also building an
increasing number of diverse and multi-storey concrete buildings.
Net sales of Social Care and Educational Premises declined by 25.6% from the
previous year to EUR 87.7 (117.8) million in 2019. Care homes and assisted
-living facilities accounted for EUR 56.7 (97.2) million of net sales, while
schools and daycare centres accounted for EUR 31.0 (20.6) million.
Demand for care homes slackened significantly and 10 new care home projects were
started up (11 in 2018). During the review period, 14 (28) care home and
assisted-living facility units were completed, and 4 (8) were under construction
at the end of the period. In addition, one healthcare centre was completed
during the period. The average profitability of care home projects weakened
significantly year-on-year due to two clearly loss-making projects.
The volume of school and daycare centre construction grew. Three schools were
completed during the financial year: Päivölänlaakso (Kerava), Kärkölä and
Suutarila (Helsinki). The construction of six new schools and three new daycare
centres was started up in the review period. The margins of school projects have
varied greatly and on average have been substantially lower than the margins of
Lehto's ordinary contract projects.
Lehto plans to downscale the functions of the Social Care and Educational
Premises service area and merge them into the Group's other service areas, such
that its care home and assisted-living facility functions will be transferred to
the Housing service area and its school and daycare centre construction
functions to the Business Premises service area. When selecting which projects
to implement, particular attention will be paid to ensuring that they are a good
fit with Lehto's strategy. The planned combination of business functions would
yield synergy benefits, especially in design, calculation, procurement and
production.
The order backlog of the Social Care and Educational Premises service area at
the end of the review period was EUR 29.2 million (EUR 60.0 million on 31
December 2018). The decline in the order backlog is due to the decrease in the
number of care sector properties under construction.
Housing
In the Housing service area, Lehto builds new housing in apartment buildings,
focusing mainly on Finland's growth centres. The majority of Lehto's housing
projects are developer contracting projects, in which Lehto designs and builds
properties on land areas that it has purchased and then sells the completed
apartments to customers. Customers include private persons as well as private
and institutional investors.
Housing production is divided into two product families: Nero and Deco. In
addition, as from the beginning of 2019, the Housing service area has included
the pipeline renovations business, which was earlier part of the Building
Renovation service area that was discontinued at the beginning of the year.
Most - more than 70% - of Lehto's housing properties are concrete Nero apartment
buildings. In the Nero concept, the building frame is largely cast in situ
concrete. Thanks to this, the building has good sound insulation properties and
enables the use of interesting architectural solutions. Nero properties employ
the kitchen/bathroom modules developed and manufactured by Lehto. These modules
include the main electricity, water, ventilation and sewerage solutions for the
apartment and building as well as a complete kitchen. The modules are completely
prefabricated at Lehto's own factories and transported, well-protected, to the
construction site. At the site, the modules are installed in a vertical shaft
and connected using a method patented by Lehto. This building method ensures
rapid completion of construction, improves quality and produces cost savings.
Today, a growing share of Lehto's housing production comprises wooden housing
projects. Apartments in the Deco product family are manufactured as space
elements in the factory - the interior surfaces of the apartment are fully
finished when it leaves the factory. The use of space elements shortens the
duration of on-site construction work. Also, the technique ensures that wooden
interior structures do not become wet during the construction phase. Deco
apartments involve a substantially higher amount of industrial prefabrication
than Nero apartments.
The Optimi product family, which will be phased out, consists of detached houses
built in area construction projects. Their implementation emphasises
architecture and functional space solutions. Optimi production has not been able
to effectively harness Lehto's strategic competitive factors: strong planning
control, standardisation and factory production. For this reason, Lehto has
decided to gradually phase out the Optimi product family and focus instead on
the growing market for wooden apartment buildings.
Demand for housing remained at a good level during the review period, although
the sales periods lengthened. More new housing was on offer in the market than
before, which led to slightly tighter competition and price pressure in areas
with a high level of supply.
Net sales in the Housing service area grew by 21.7% from the previous year to
EUR 409.2 (336.3) million in the review period. Net sales growth was generated
by the increase in housing production and sales in all major market areas.
Housing sales periods were longer than last year and the greater supply of
housing in the market has reduced housing prices somewhat, especially in the
last quarter. Raw material and subcontracting costs have risen slightly since
last year, due to which the average margin on housing projects saw a year-on
-year decline. Some project development failures also weighed on the result. As
from the beginning of 2019, the Housing service area has included housing built
under complete renovation projects. The comparative information has been
adjusted accordingly.
During the review period, a total of 1,837 (1,929) housing units were sold,
1,499 in developer contracting projects and 338 in contract projects. On 30
April 2019, Lehto Group Plc's subsidiary Lehto Asunnot Oy and the German company
DWS Real Estate GmbH ('DWS'), which is part of the Deutsche Bank Group, signed
an agreement according to which Lehto will build and sell a portfolio of 542
apartments for DWS. The portfolio will contain six separate projects located in
Espoo, Turku, Kirkkonummi, Riihimäki and Jyväskylä. Four of these six projects
were completed during the financial year; two of them have been sold and two
will be sold in the 2020 financial year. The remaining two projects will be
completed in 2020. In accordance with the contract, Lehto will sell the
apartments leased, and the portfolio's final sale price will be determined by
the actual occupancy rate and rental prices. The projects will be handed over to
clients individually on completion, at which point each project will also be
paid for. Lehto will handle all financing and bank loans for the projects during
the construction phase.
Sold housing units during the review period 1-12/2019 1-12/2018
Contract 338 758
Developer contract 1,499 1,171
Sold housing units during the review period, total 1,837 1,929
During the review period, 2,872 (2,159) new housing units were completed and at
the end of the review period, 1,485 housing units were under construction (3,322
on 31 December 2018). The number of unsold housing units under construction
declined and amounted to 518 at the end of the review period (1,715 on 31
December 2018). Most of the completed and ongoing housing projects are developer
contracting projects located in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and other Finnish
growth centres: the Tampere, Turku, Jyväskylä and Oulu regions. The largest
housing construction projects currently in progress are in Helsinki Metropolitan
Area and in the centre of Oulu.
The table below presents the number of housing units under construction.
Contract projects include not only contracts ordered by clients, but also
housing construction projects developed by Lehto in which the company sells the
entire share capital of the established housing cooperative to the client during
the project.
Housing units under construction 1-12/2019 1-12/2018
Contract 628 1,263
Developer contract 857 2,059
Housing units under construction, total 1,485 3,322
of which sold 967 1,607
Unsold (available or reserved) 1-12/2019 1-12/2018
Under construction 518 1,715
Completed 276 72
Unsold, total 794 1,787
including DWS units 402 462
The number of completed and unsold housing units stood at 276 at period end (72
on 31 December 2018).
In March, Lehto launched the Deco wooden apartment building concept, which makes
it possible to build a four-storey wooden building as a space element solution.
The concept provides good support to the company's strategy, as it effectively
harnesses industrial manufacturing and standardised solutions, for instance.
Product development was largely also driven by demand and megatrends such as
ecology and Finnishness. The modules of Lehto's wooden blocks of flats are built
using domestic wood materials at the company's factories in Finland. The
construction of wooden blocks of flats is also interesting due to the changes in
the business environment, as such projects are currently supported, such as by
zoning plots suitable for this purpose in key locations in growth centres. In
addition, wooden blocks of flats are an excellent match for current additional
and complementary construction projects because the construction site phase that
disturbs the neighborhood is so short.
During the review period, the availability and terms of financing for housing
projects became significantly more stringent. In addition to weaker availability
and stricter terms, the tightening of the financial market increases the
financial expenses of projects and also slows down Lehto's startup of developer
contracted housing projects. As one alternative means of financing housing
projects, Lehto plans to market selected RS sites with no housing company loans.
In this arrangement, the end customer independently organises financing from a
bank of their choosing. The benefits are an even lower purchase price and often
a higher loan-to-value ratio. Lehto is also looking into financial solutions
that would serve as alternatives to ordinary bank-based financing to finance
developer contracting projects.
The order backlog of the Housing service area at the end of the review period
was EUR 267.4 million (EUR 428.0 million on 31 December 2018). The order backlog
declined particularly in the last quarter, when 1,385 apartments were completed
and handed over. The housing production order backlog includes the proportion of
started developer contracting projects that has not been recognised as net
sales. A construction project is included in the order backlog once the decision
to start construction has been made and the contract for a developer contracting
project has been signed.
At the beginning of June, Juha Höyhtyä, M.Sc. (Civil Eng.), MBA, was appointed
as the new Executive Vice President of the service area and as a member of the
Group's Executive Board. Mr Juha Höyhtyä has long experience of the construction
business. He has worked for the construction company Lemminkäinen for a total of
24 years both in Finland and abroad. Most recently, he served as CEO of
Telinekataja Oy, in which position he worked for approximately four years. Pasi
Kokko, the previous head of the service area, left Lehto's employ at the turn of
March and April.
Pipeline renovation
The Housing service area has taken over the well-organised and profitable
pipeline renovations previously carried out by the now-discontinued Building
Renovation service area. Demand for pipeline renovations remained good, with
eight pipeline renovation projects completed during the review period, and nine
under construction at period end. Net sales in the pipeline renovation business
grew by 11% from the previous year to EUR 31.6 million. In future, pipeline
renovations are looking to operate in the Tampere economic area, too.
Swedish operations
During the review period, the Swedish unit focused on completing the ongoing
daycare centre project as well as starting up its wooden apartment building
business based on space elements.
The daycare centre project comprises daycare centres being built in the
municipality of Botkyrka using space elements. There have been significant
problems in coordinating factory production and on-site work phases and
fulfilling the requirements of the customer. As a result, the project has posted
a loss. Initially, the project included three daycare centres, two of which have
been completed. The construction of the third daycare centre has not been
started yet. Lehto is currently negotiating with the client to terminate the
contract.
Lehto has decided to focus its Swedish operations on the construction of wooden
apartment buildings implemented with standardised space elements. In the early
phases, the projects will be carried out as fixed-price contracts. The
development work on the wooden apartment buildings was carried out in 2019 and
Lehto expects that the first project will be started up in mid-2020.
Due to the loss-making daycare centre project, Swedish operations have a
negative impact of EUR 11.9 million on the 2019 consolidated operating profit.
On 5 March 2019, Thomas Perslund took up his position as the new Managing
Director of Lehto Sverige. He has earned a name for himself in Swedish
construction thanks to his leading roles in projects for Stockholm's Friends
Arena, Oscar Properties, NCC and the City of Stockholm. He has more than 20
years of experience in the field.
Factory production
The use of prefabricated products lies at the core of Lehto's business. Lehto
manufactures a variety of building modules and elements at its own production
facilities for its own use. Lehto has production facilities in Oulainen,
Hartola, Humppila, Siikajoki and Ii, totalling about 50,000 m².
During the review period, personnel capacity was reduced in factory production.
Lehto engaged in employee cooperation negotiations in May-June, as a result of
which 51 employees were terminated and 53 laid off temporarily. In September,
Lehto started new employee cooperation negotiations that also covered factory
operations personnel. The redundancies, part-time work and layoffs implemented
due to the negotiations corresponded to a reduction of about 100 person-years.
Balance sheet and financing
Consolidated balance sheet, EUR million 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018
Non-current assets 55.8 37.7
Current assets
Inventories, excluding IFRS 16 assets 210.3 238.2
Inventories, IFRS 16 assets 40.1
Current receivables 86.3 139.0
Cash and cash equivalents 59.2 53.4
Total assets 451.8 468.3
Equity 112.1 162.4
Financial liabilities 142.4 115.9
Lease liabilities 46.8
Advances received 73.2 88.3
Other payables 77.3 101.8
Total equity and liabilities 451.8 468.3
Lehto adopted the new IFRS 16 Leases standard as of 1 January 2019. Adoption of
this standard does not have a significant impact on Lehto's net sales or
operating result, but affects several balance sheet key indicators, such as net
gearing ratio (which will increase) and equity ratio (which will decrease). The
changes to key indicators caused by adoption of the standard do not have an
unfavourable impact on Lehto's covenants.
The most significant effects of applying IFRS 16 in the 31 December 2019 balance
sheet are: an increase of EUR 46.8 million in financial liabilities, an increase
of EUR 6.6 million in non-current assets, and an increase of EUR 40.1 million in
inventories. Long-term plot leases for construction projects are presented under
inventories.
The company's financial standing weakened during the financial year and,
accounting for lease liabilities, the equity ratio was 29.6% and net gearing
ratio 115.9% at the end of the year. The equity ratio, adjusted for
comparability with previous periods and without the lease liabilities under IFRS
16, stood at 33.8% and the net gearing ratio was 74.1%. Lehto applies a
simplified approach during the transitional period and will not adjust its
comparison figures.
Equity and liabilities
Equity declined to EUR 112.1 (162.4) million during the financial year. The
decrease in equity was largely due to losses of EUR 35.7 million during the
financial year and dividends of EUR 14.0 million paid in April.
Financial liabilities grew to EUR 142.4 (115.9) million. Liabilities grew due to
loss-making operations. Liabilities related to actual construction projects
declined during the financial year.
Advances received declined to EUR 73.2 (88.3) million. Advances received include
payments received for projects under construction to the extent these are not
yet recorded in net sales.
Other liabilities decreased to EUR 77.3 (101.8) million and they include
liabilities related to ordinary business operations, such as trade payables of
EUR 29.8 (40.3) million and VAT debt of EUR 12.8 (19.7) million.
Assets
Non-current assets amounted to EUR 55.8 million at the end of the review period
(EUR 37.7 million on 31 December 2018). Non-current assets include goodwill of
EUR 4.6 (4.6) million, EUR 12.1 (12.7) million in factory buildings, EUR 7.2
(8.5) million in machinery and equipment and EUR 2.1 (0.9) million in
capitalised development costs.
Inventories grew to EUR 250.4 (238.2) million. The reason behind this growth is
the recognition of EUR 40.1 million in lease liabilities in the balance sheet in
accordance with IFRS 16. The value of inventories not related to lease
liabilities declined by EUR 27.9 million. This is due to the decrease in
construction projects in progress.
Current receivables declined to EUR 86.3 (139.0) million, including trade
receivables of EUR 50.5 (62.2) million and percentage-of-completion receivables
of EUR 29.6 (71.1) million. The decline in receivables is due to the lower
business volume.
Cash flow statement, EUR million 1-12/2019 1-12/2018
Cash flow from operating activities
Result for the period + adjustments to accrual-based items -34.3 34.5
Change in net working capital 23.2 -52.8
Total cash flow from operating activities -11.1 -18.3
Cash flow from investments -6.6 -13.7
Cash flow from financing 23.5 17.5
Change in cash and cash equivalents 5.9 -14.5
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 53.4 68.0
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 59.2 53.4
Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR -11.1 (-18.3) million, which
includes a positive impact of EUR 23.2 (-52.8) million due to the decrease in
net working capital. The decline in net working capital was caused by the
decrease in inventories and receivables during the review year. Net working
capital was at its highest at the end of the third quarter and decreased
significantly in the fourth quarter when housing projects were completed and the
care home portfolio in the balance sheet was sold.
Net cash flow from investments was EUR -6.6 million, of which EUR -4.1 million
relates to tangible assets, mainly replacement investments, EUR -3.6 million to
intangible assets and EUR 1.6 million from sales of associate.
Net cash flow from financing was EUR 23.5 million positive. A total of EUR 132.6
million was drawn in loans and EUR 90.1 million was repaid. Cash flow from
financing also includes cash expenses of EUR 14.0 million due to dividends paid.
In November 2018, Lehto signed a EUR 50 million financing agreement with OP
Corporate Bank plc and Nordea Bank plc. This financing agreement is a Revolving
Credit Facility (RCF) that is valid for three years. The agreement employs the
covenants for profitability and indebtedness. In March 2019, Swedbank AB was
added to this credit facility with a EUR 25 million share, increasing the total
sum to EUR 75 million.
The covenant levels of the RCF financing agreement were renegotiated with
financiers during the review period. As a result of the negotiations, the full
amount of the RCF is limited to EUR 54 million and this full amount was in use
on the closing date.
Personnel
The average number of personnel during the review period was 1,454 (1,457). The
number of personnel at period end was 1,274 (1,552 on 31 Dec 2018). About half
of the Group's personnel are salaried employees and half employees working at
construction sites.
During the review year, the company conducted two employee cooperation
negotiations. Lehto engaged in employee cooperation negotiations in May-June, as
a result of which 51 employees at the Hartola and Oulainen factories were
terminated and 53 laid off temporarily. The redundancies, part-time work and
layoffs implemented due to the September-November negotiations corresponded to a
reduction of about 144 person-years and are expected to yield annual cost
-savings of slightly under EUR 7 million. The majority of the measures affected
factory production, in which personnel will be laid off in 2019-2020, with a
total effect of 100 person-years.
The company has a long-term share-based incentive plan in place. The aim of the
plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in
order to increase the value of the company in the long term and to commit key
employees to the company. The plan is directed at a maximum of 70 key employees
and the rewards are paid after a restriction period of two years, partly in the
company's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion is intended to cover
taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward.
On 19 March 2019, Lehto carried out a directed share issue free of consideration
related to the reward payment for the performance period 2016 of the incentive
plan adopted in 2016. In the share issue, 58,691 new Lehto Group Plc shares were
issued free of consideration to 25 Group key employees in accordance with the
terms and conditions of the plan.
On 1 April 2019, Lehto announced that Kaarle Törrönen, Vice President, Human
Resources, had been appointed to the Executive Board. He has worked for over 33
years in various leading HR and planning positions in the Finnish Defence
Forces.
Research and development
Lehto develops and manufactures building modules and components, such as
bathroom/kitchen modules, housing space elements, wall elements, large roof
elements, technical building modules, windows and some smaller building
renovation modules at its own production facilities. The purpose of developing
modules is to enhance building quality and to accelerate the construction
process.
The development of modules, components and space concepts is part of continuing
operations, and the related costs are largely recorded as an expense in the
income statement. Capitalised development expenditure during the financial year
amounted to EUR 1.0 million. The most significant development investments are
related to factory-made product design and the development of product factory
operations.
Other significant events during the financial period
On 18 March 2019, Lehto Group Plc's Board of Directors decided, under the
authorisation of the Annual General Meeting, to carry out a directed share issue
free of consideration related to the reward payment for the performance period
2016 of the incentive plan adopted by Lehto in 2016. Information on the launch
as well as the key terms and conditions of the plan has been announced in a
stock exchange release published on 20 December 2016. In the share issue, 58,691
new Lehto Group Plc shares (the 'Issue Shares') were issued free of
consideration to 25 Group key employees in accordance with the terms and
conditions of the plan. The Issue Shares corresponded to approximately 0.1 per
cent of Lehto's shares and votes prior to the share issue. After the share
issue, the total number of Lehto shares and the votes they confer is 58,309,443.
On 1 April 2019, Lehto announced that Kaarle Törrönen, Vice President, Human
Resources, had been appointed to the Executive Board, while Pasi Kokko, who had
served as the Executive Vice President of Housing and a member of the Executive
Board, was leaving Lehto.
On 9 May 2019, Lehto downgraded its financial outlook for 2019. Lehto announced
that the Group's net sales for 2019 will be on par with 2018 (EUR 721.5 million
in 2018) and that operating profit will be approximately 2-6% of net sales (5.2%
in 2018). The factors underlying the revised outlook for operating profit were
the losses on complete renovation projects, the higher-than-expected costs of
starting up business in Sweden, the loss on the first daycare centre project,
the weaker margins of care home and business premises projects, and delays in
the startup of new projects.
On 5 June 2019, Lehto announced that Juha Höyhtyä had been appointed as
Executive Vice President of the Housing service area and as a member of the
Group's Executive Board.
On 6 August 2019, Lehto published a release in which it estimated that the
Group's net sales for 2019 will be either at the same level or lower than in
2018 (EUR 721.5 million in 2018) and that the full-year 2019 operating result
will be in the red due to the steep losses posted in the first half of the year
(operating profit of EUR 37.2 million, or 5.2% of net sales in 2018). The
outlook for net sales was weakened by delays in the startup of business premises
projects. The major reason behind the weaker outlook for operating profit is the
significantly higher than expected losses on complete renovation projects. The
outlook for operating profit was also weakened by individual loss-making
projects in the Social Care and Educational Premises and Business Premises
service areas and a slight decline in the selling prices of apartments.
On 19 August 2019, Lehto announced that Toni Kankare had been appointed as Chief
Commercial Officer and Jukka Haapalainen as Executive Vice President of Factory
Production. The previous head of factory production, Pekka Korkala, had left his
position at his own request. Kankare and Haapalainen were also appointed as
members of the Group's Executive Board.
On 1 November 2019, Lehto announced that it expected consolidated net sales to
be lower in 2019 than in 2018 (net sales in 2018: EUR 721.5 million). Even
though the company estimated that the fourth-quarter operating result would be
positive, the operating result for the second half of the year would be negative
due to the operating loss in the third quarter (operating loss in January-June
2019: EUR 27.5 million). The release stated that the main factors impacting on
net sales and operating result in the second half of the year were the further
losses on complete renovation projects in the third quarter, the pushing back of
the completion dates of certain housing projects to 2020, and the weakening of
the average margin in housing projects.
Risks and factors of uncertainty
Lehto assesses risks in its daily operations on a continual basis and develops
Group-wide risk management practices together with its operative companies.
Through the continuous development of risk management, we seek to attract new
business opportunities and partners, as well as to further improve the
profitability and predictability of our operations. Further improvement of risk
management and responding to the challenges of a growing business are Lehto's
top operational priorities.
The main risks in the operative business include general risks related to
project pricing, schedules, quality, technical implementation and the adherence
of stakeholders to agreements. Lehto's reliance on module production and the
partial dependence of its housing production on the schedule and efficiency of
module production present a risk related to deviations or interruptions in the
implementation of modular products.
In its business operations, Lehto is also exposed to risks relating to the
availability of financing, overall economic trends and political decision-making
and other risks relating to the activities of the public sector. As part of its
operational business, Lehto continuously concludes agreements with various
parties. The related risks include the technical, legal and commercial condition
of the acquired property. The unique and complex construction projects in
Lehto's Business Premises service area, in particular, always involve risks
related to implementation and costs.
Lehto's business is partly so-called traditional contracting and partly its own
production, where the final customer is not always known when starting the
construction project. These business models involve different risks. In
traditional contracting, project income is recognised according to the degree of
completion. The main risk in this model is that total costs for the project
exceed the estimated costs or the completion of the project is delayed.
The main risk in own production is that the company is not able to sell the
production within the planned time schedule or at the planned price. In
addition, project costs can exceed the estimated costs. Failure in project
pricing, technical implementation, estimating costs and time schedule, selling
the property or finding financing can have a negative impact on the company's
result and financial position.
Part of Lehto's business involves agreements according to which Lehto builds
premises in line with the customer's needs and only sells the premises upon
their completion or at a later stage to a fund, for example. Despite Lehto's
completion of premises according to the agreed schedule and costs, Lehto carries
a risk related to the capacity of the fund to provide the cash required for the
purchase of the premises at the agreed time of payment.
The project business the Group carries out is characterised by variation, which
can be significant, in profit between different reporting periods due to the
accounting methods of projects. The Group's cash flow is usually generated in
step with a project's degree of completion, however such that the last
instalment payable after the completion is bigger than the other instalments.
Thereby a delay of an individual project can have an effect on the sufficiency
of financing. In addition, a project delay may mean that net sales and
operating profit from that project are pushed back to the next financial period,
thereby weakening net sales and operating profit in the current financial
period.
As a result of business growth, working capital is tied up in inventories and
receivables in particular. In a situation where the company's business is
expanding simultaneously in several service areas, large purchase commitments
for construction sites are realised and receivable payments from customers are
delayed, the company may run into a situation where its additional financing
costs will increase.
Changing building regulations or zoning policies can also have significant
effects on the company's business. In a period of economic growth in
construction, the availability of skilled labour may also present a risk for the
planned launch of a project in the agreed schedule.
The main risks related to the net sales, result and financial position during
the current financial period are the decrease in housing sales volume and price
level, delays in the startup of care home, school and business premises
projects, and higher-than-expected project costs and thereby the adequacy of
financing.
Lehto seeks to manage these risks with proactive sales efforts, monitoring sales
trends, precise project monitoring and rapid corrective actions. Lehto has
launched a Group-wide restructuring programme that seeks to improve project
margins and eliminate negative deviations in them. The programme focuses
especially on improving the quality of project preparation prior to the
construction phase.
In order to ensure sufficient financing, Lehto is actively discussing various
financing solutions with providers of finance.
Lehto aims to control risks at each level of the organisation. Risk management
includes risk identification, estimation and plans to avoid them. More
information on Lehto's risks and risk management is available at www.lehto.fi.
Flagging notifications
On 25 January 2019, Lehto received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section
5 of the Securities Markets Act from OP Fund Management Company Ltd. According
to the notification, the total Lehto shares and votes held by the OP-Suomi
Pienyhtiöt and OP-Suomi investment funds, which are managed by OP Fund
Management Company Ltd, had decreased below the five (5) per cent limit to 4.71%
on 23 January 2019.
Events after the review period
On 3 February 2020, after the end of the review period, Lehto specified its
guidance for 2019 and outlook for 2020. Lehto reported that according to its
unaudited calculations, net sales for 2019 saw a year-on-year decrease to about
EUR 667 million and the operating loss amounted to about EUR 42 million, while
fourth-quarter net sales were around EUR 270 million and the operating result
was breakeven.
Annual General Meeting 2019
In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Annual General
Meeting of 29 March 2019 decided that the dividend payable for the financial
year ending on 31 December 2018 would be EUR 0.24 per share, or a total of EUR
13,994,266.32. The dividend was paid to shareholders who on the record date for
the dividend payment, 2 April 2019, were recorded in the shareholders' register
held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The dividend payment date was 9 April 2019.
The AGM confirmed the number of Board members to be five. Pursuant to the
proposal made by the shareholders' nomination committee, Martti Karppinen, Mikko
Räsänen and Pertti Korhonen were reelected as members of the Board of Directors,
and Anne Korkiakoski and Seppo Laine were elected as new members. Päivi Timonen
and Sakari Ahdekivi left the Board. The Board members' term of office will
expire at the next Annual General Meeting.
At its organisation meeting, the Board of Directors decided to elect Martti
Karppinen as its Chairman and also decided to establish an Audit Committee.
Seppo Laine was elected as the Chairman and Mikko Räsänen and Pertti Korhonen as
the members of this committee.
The above-mentioned and other decisions of the Annual General Meeting were
disclosed in the stock exchange release of 29 March 2019.
Annual General Meeting 2020
The Annual General Meeting of Lehto Group Plc will be held on Tuesday 14 April
2020 at 1.00 p.m. at Elektroniikkatie 8, Oulu. The Board of Directors will
publish the Notice of Meeting on 20 February 2020.
Lehto Group Plc's Annual Report, including the company's financial statements,
report by the Board of Directors, auditor's report, corporate governance
statement, remuneration policy and responsibility report will be available on
the company's website no later than during Week 10.
Board proposal for the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and for
deciding on payment of dividends
The parent company's distributable funds on the balance sheet of 31 December
2019 are EUR 68,719,704.44, of which the operating result is EUR -99,211.31.
The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on
14 April 2020 that no dividends be paid for the 1 January-31 December 2019
financial year.
Vantaa, 19 February 2020
Lehto Group Plc
Board of Directors
TABLES
The accounting policies and formulas of key figures applied in this review are
mainly the same as in the latest annual report.
Lehto adopted the new IFRS 16 Leases standard as of 1 January 2019. The standard
requires all leases, with some exceptions, to be recognised as assets and
liabilities in the lessee's balance sheet. At the time of adoption on 1 January
2019, the lease liability amounted to EUR 110 million and the corresponding
fixed asset to EUR 9 million and inventories to EUR 101 million.
The currently valid lease agreements of the company related to tangible assets
are primarily leases of business premises and leases for small machinery and
equipment. The fixed asset is based on an estimate of the length of the lease
period. In addition, the company has land lease agreements related to developer
-contracting construction projects, which are presented in inventories. Land
lease agreements related to inventories are often limited to less than a year,
but under IFRS 16 they must be classified as assets and liabilities.
Depreciation of leased land areas is recognised as part of the acquisition cost
of the construction project. Interest expenses on the lease liability of a
leased land area is capitalised as part of the acquisition cost of the
construction project.
The lease liability is measured at the commencement date at the present value of
the lease payments that have not been paid at that date. The present values of
leases are determined by discounting the leases using the interest rate implicit
in the lease or, if said rate cannot be readily determined, using the lessee's
incremental borrowing rate. The incremental borrowing rate is the rate of
interest that a lessee would have to pay to borrow over a similar term. For
contracts that are in force for the time being, the company has estimated the
length of the lease period. The company applies an exemption in the recognition
of short-term and low-value lease agreements with an estimated term of less than
12 months. The lease liability also includes, if applicable, the amount payable
on the basis of a residual value guarantee as well as the price when exercising
an option to purchase the underlying asset if it is reasonably certain that said
option will be exercised.
Adoption of this standard does not have a significant impact on Lehto's net
sales or operating result, but affects several balance sheet key indicators,
such as net gearing ratio (which will increase) and equity ratio (which will
decrease). The Group uses a simplified procedure in the adoption of the
standard, without adjusting comparative information.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 7-12/ 7-12/ 1-12 / 1-12 /
EUR million 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net sales 421.4 429.6 667.7 721.5
Other operating income -0.2 1.1 1.5 3.0
Changes in inventories -126.4 41.7 -35.7 107.1
Capitalised production 0.0 4.3 0.0 8.0
Raw materials and consumables used -84.8 -195.9 -225.0 -331.7
External services -170.7 -201.1 -335.6 -359.5
Employee benefit expenses -37.3 -41.4 -82.2 -82.9
Depreciation and amortisation -4.1 -2.1 -8.2 -3.5
Other operating expenses -12.1 -12.6 -24.3 -24.8
Operating profit -14.3 23.5 -41.8 37.2
Financial income 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2
Financial expenses -2.9 -0.7 -4.0 -1.2
Share of associated company profits 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Profit before taxes -17.1 23.0 -45.5 36.2
Income taxes 4.1 -5.0 9.8 -7.5
Profit for the period -13.0 17.9 -35.7 28.7
Profit attributable to
Equity holders of the parent company -13.0 17.9 -35.8 28.7
Non-controlling interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
-13.0 17.9 -35.7 28.7
Components of other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Translation difference 0.1 -0.1
0.1 -0.1
Comprehensive profit, total -12.9 17.9 -35.9 28.7
Comprehensive profit attributable to
Equity holders of the parent company -12.9 17.9 -35.9 28.7
Non-controlling interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
-12.9 17.9 -35.9 28.7
Earnings per share calculated from the profit
attributable to shareholders of the parent
company, EUR per share
Earnings per share, basic -0.22 0.31 -0.61 0.49
Earnings per share, diluted -0.22 0.31 -0.61 0.49
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
EUR million Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018
Assets
Non-current assets
Goodwill 4.6 4.6
Other intangible assets 4.7 2.2
Property, plant and 26.6 22.9
equipment
Investment properties 0.7 0.7
Investments and receivables 2.7 1.1
Deferred tax assets 16.5 6.1
Non-current assets total 55.8 37.7
Current assets
Inventories 250.4 238.2
Trade and other receivables 86.3 139.0
Cash and cash equivalents 59.2 53.4
Current assets total 396.0 430.6
Assets total 451.8 468.3
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital 0.1 0.1
Invested non-restricted 69.2 69.2
equity reserve
Retained earnings 78.6 64.1
Profit for the financial -35.8 28.7
period
Equity attributable to 112.1 162.1
shareholders of the parent
company
Non-controlling interest 0.0 0.3
Equity total 112.1 162.4
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities 0.6 0.7
Provisions 9.4 10.4
Financial liabilities 5.9 20.1
Lease liabilities 44.7
Other non-current 0.1 5.6
liabilities
Non-current liabilities 60.6 36.8
total
Current liabilities
Financial liabilities 136.4 95.8
Lease liabilities 2.1
Advances received 73.2 88.3
Trade and other payables 67.2 85.1
Current liabilities total 279.0 269.2
Liabilities total 339.6 305.9
Equity and liabilities total 451.8 468.3
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF
CHANGES IN
EQUITY
EUR million Equity
attributable
to
shareholders
of the
parent
company
Share Invested Translation Retained Equity
Non Equity,
capital non difference earnings attributable
-controlling total
-restricted to
shareholders
equity of the
interest
reserve parent
company
Equity at 1 0.1 69.2 -0.1 81.3 150.4
0.3 150.7
January 2018
Effect of 2.3 2.3
2.3
IFRS 2
standard
amendment
Adjusted 0.1 69.2 -0.1 83.6 152.7
0.3 153.0
equity
at 1 January
2018
Comprehensive
income
Profit for 28.7 28.7
0.0 28.7
the
financial
period
Total 28.7 28.7
0.0 28.7
comprehensive
income
Transactions
with
equity
holders
Distribution -19.8 -19.8
-19.8
of
dividends
Share-based 0.5 0.5
0.5
compensation
Other changes -0.1 0.0 -0.1
0.0 -0.1
Transactions -0.1 -19.3 -19.4
0.0 -19.4
with
equity
holders,
total
Equity at 31 0.1 69.2 -0.2 93.0 162.1
0.3 162.4
December 2018
Equity at 1 0.1 69.2 -0.2 93.0 162.1
0.3 162.4
January 2019
Comprehensive
income
Profit for -0.1 -35.9 -35.9
0.0 -35.9
the
financial
period
Total -0.1 -35.9 -35.9
0.0 -35.9
comprehensive
income
Transactions
with
equity
holders
Distribution -14.0 -14.0
-14.0
of
dividends
Share-based -0.1 -0.1
-0.1
compensation
Other changes 0.0 -0.2
-0.2
Transactions -14.1 -14.2
-14.2
with
equity
holders,
total
Changes in
holdings in
subsidiaries
Acquisitions
-0.3 -0.3
of
non
-controlling
interest not
resulting
change
in
control
Equity at 31 0.1 69.2 -0.3 43.2 112.1
0.0 112.1
December 2019
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 1-12 / 1-12 /
EUR million 2019 2018
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit for the financial period -35.7 28.7
Adjustments:
Non-cash items 3.2 4.9
Depreciation and amortisation 8.2 3.5
Financial income and expenses 3.7 1.0
Capital gains -0.8 -0.4
Income taxes -9.8 7.5
Changes in working capital:
Change in trade and other receivables 48.9 -26.2
Change in inventories 27.9 -105.3
Change in trade and other payables -53.6 78.7
Interest paid and other financial expenses -3.3 -1.0
Financial income received 0.3 0.2
Income taxes paid 0.0 -9.8
Net cash from operating activities -11.1 -18.3
Cash flow from investments
Investment in property, plant and equipment -4.1 -14.6
Investment in other intangible assets -3.6 -1.3
Sales of associates 1.6 0.3
Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets 0.1 0.0
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -0.6 0.2
Loans granted 0.0 0.0
Repayments of loan receivables 0.0 1.7
Net cash from investments -6.6 -13.7
Cash flow from financing
Loans drawn 132.6 109.3
Loans repaid -90.1 -72.0
Lease liabilities paid -4.7
Acquisition of non-controlling interest -0.3 0.0
Dividends paid -14.0 -19.8
Net cash used in financing activities 23.5 17.5
Change in cash and cash equivalents (+/-) 5.9 -14.5
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 53.4 68.0
Effects of exchange rate change 0.0 -0.1
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 59.2 53.4
[][][]
KEY FIGURES 7-12/ 7-12/ 1-12 / 1-12 /
2019 2018 2019 2018
Net sales, EUR million 421.4 429.6 667.7 721.5
Net sales, change % -1.9% 12.0% -7.5% 20.7%
Operating profit, EUR -14.3 23.5 -41.8 37.2
million
Operating profit, as % of -3.4% 5.5% -6.3% 5.2%
net sales
Result for the period, EUR -13.0 17.9 -35.7 28.7
million
Result for the period, as % -3.1% 4.2% -5.4% 4.0%
of net sales
Equity ratio, % 29.6% 42.7%
Gearing, % 49.9% 21.3%
Net gearing ratio, % 115.9% 38.5%
Return on equity, ROE, % -26.0% 18.3%
Return on investment, ROI, -14.3% 16.1%
%
Order backlog, EUR million 481.8 655.6
Personnel during the 1 454 1 457
period, average
Personnel at the end of 1 274 1 552
period
Gross expenditure on 7.7 15.9
assets, EUR million
Equity / share, EUR 1.92 2.78
Earnings per share, EUR, -0.22 0.31 -0.61 0.49
basic
Earnings per share, EUR, -0.22 0.31 -0.61 0.49
diluted
Average number of shares 58 309 443 58 250 752 58 296 740 58 250 752
during the period, basic
Average number of shares 58 437 031 58 380 598 58 424 817 58 380 598
during the period, diluted
Number of shares at the end 58 309 443 58 250 752 58 309 443 58 250 752
of the period
Market value of share at 137.0 247.6
the end of period, EUR
million
Share prices, EUR
Highest price, EUR 5.33 14.18
Lowest price, EUR 1.48 4.02
Average price, EUR 2.66 9.13
Price at the end of period, 2.35 4.25
EUR
Share turnover, shares 45 281 956 42 861 908
Share turnover out of 77.7% 73.6%
average number of shares, %
Dividend / share, EUR[1)] - 0.24
Dividend payout ratio, - 48.7%
%[1)]
Effective dividend yield - 5.6%
%[1)]
Price / Earnings -3.84 8.64
1) For year 2019 the Board
of Directors proposes that
no dividends be paid
LIABILITIES AND GUARANTEES
EUR million Dec Dec 31, 2018
31,
2019
Loans covered by pledges on
assets
Loans from financial 47.8 65.8
institutions
Debts on shares in unsold 32.8 48.9
housing and real estate company
shares
Instalment debts 0.6 0.8
Total 81.2 115.6
Guarantees
Corporate mortgages 0.0 1.8
Real-estate mortgages 3.4 4.9
Pledges 60.5 65.4
Absolute guarantees 0.3 0.3
Total 64.2 72.4
Contract guarantees
Production guarantees 40.7 49.9
Warranty guarantees 18.0 14.3
RS guarantees 35.0 36.8
Payment guarantees 4.1 10.5
Total 97.8 111.5
Rent liabilities
Within one year
Premises rents 1.5 1.5
Rents related to plots in 156.4
inventories
Other rents 0.0 0.7
Within 1-5 years
Premises rents 3.3 4.5
Other rents 0.0 0.8
Over 5 years
Premises rents 0.2 0.2
Other rents 0.1 0.1
Total 5.1 164.1
Contract guarantees
Production guarantees 2.6 3.2
The collateral for instalment
debt is the financed equipment.
Absolute guarantees include
contract guarantees given on
behalf of another Group company
and loan guarantees for housing
companies under construction.
Pledges are inventory items and
other financing assets pledged
as collateral for financial
institution loans and loans for
housing companies under
construction. Pledges are
presented at carrying amount.
Furthermore, a right of claim to
a lease agreement entered into
by the company was given as a
collateral for a loan to a
subsidiary.
REVENUE ANALYSIS
EUR million 7-12/2019 7-12/2018 1-12/2019 1-12/2018
Revenue recognised over time 181.0 245.0 349.1 463.6
Revenue recognised upon delivery 239.9 184.4 318.0 257.4
Rental income 0.4 0.2 0.6 0.5
Total 421.4 429.6 667.7 721.5
SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Group has one operating segment, Building Services. The segment's operations
consist mainly of providing new construction services. The Group's management
monitors the entire Group, and the segment figures are consistent with the Group
figures.
RELATED PARTIES
The Group's related parties include Group companies, members of the Board of
Director and the Group's top management as well as entities on which related
parties have influence through ownership or management. Related parties also
include associated companies and joint ventures.
Transactions with
related parties
Sales Sales Purchases Purchases
EUR million 1-12/2019 1-12/2018 1-12/2019 1-12/2018
Key personnel and 30.9 56.3 4.6 5.2
their controlled
entities
Total 30.9 56.3 4.6 5.2
Receivables Receivables Liabilities Liabilities
EUR million Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec, 2018
Key personnel and 4.5 7.8 0.0 0.1
their controlled
entities
Total 4.5 7.8 0.0 0.1
A major part of related party transactions is connected with purchase of
apartments and other premises from the company. The transactions are valued at
the debt-free selling price of the completed site. Purchases are mainly
equipment rents and other service purchases. There has been no transactions with
associates.
