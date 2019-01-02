Leica Camera : Precision meets elegance

Maximum precision meets extraordinary elegance: With the new Leica Ultravid HD-Plus 'customized' Leica Sport Optics presents the binoculars that unite outstanding design and optical quality with a premium leather trim and a titanium colour finish housing.

Leica Ultravid HD-Plus binoculars feature excellent image brightness, strong contrasts and durable mechanics 'Made in Germany'. The Leica Sport Optics designers have for the first time fitted the non-limited Leica Ultravid 'customized' Edition with brown calfskin and titanium colour aluminum housing. In an unprecedented way, the high-end binoculars demonstrate what technology can do today: Fluoride lenses ensure brilliant colour rendition and perfect contrast, for outstanding image brightness as well as pin-sharp images.

'No compromises'

'The combination of high-quality materials and technical perfection makes the Leica Ultravid HD-Plus 'customized' a personal statement for all those who will accept no compromises on excellent image quality and haptic experience. Our more than 100 years of experience in optical development and production is again reflected in the new 'customized' Edition,' says Nanette Roland, Product Manager of Observation Optics at Leica Camera AG.

The Leica Ultravid HD-Plus 'customized' binoculars are available as of January in four versions: Leica Ultravid 8x32 HD-Plus, 10x32 HD-Plus, 8x42 HD-Plus and 10x42 HD-Plus. The delivery scope includes a premium calfskin bag and a neoprene carrying strap. Optionally, the customer can choose from a variety of carrying straps offered in the extensive Leica accessories portfolio.

The new Leica Ultravid 'customized' models are available in Leica Stores and at authorized Leica retailers in the following versions as of January 2019:

Leica Ultravid 8x32 HD-Plus 'customized': € 2,120.00

Leica Ultravid 10x32 HD-Plus 'customized': € 2,170.00

Leica Ultravid 8x42 HD-Plus 'customized': € 2,370.00

Leica Ultravid 10x42 HD-Plus 'customized': € 2,420.00

(prices above are recommended retail prices)

Contact :

Andreas Dippel / Téléphone +49 6441 2080 403 / andreas.dippel@leica-camera.com