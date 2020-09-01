Log in
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei:Leipold law firm: District Court Munich I issues arrest applications against Wirecard board member M. Braun in favor of aggrieved shareholders

09/01/2020 | 10:50am EDT


DGAP-Media / 01.09.2020 / 16:46 

The law firm Leipold has applied for arrest applications for several aggrieved investors with the LG Munich I and has already obtained the first arrest warrants for 2.7 million euros in favor of the clients.

The background to this is the possibility of investing in the private assets of the ex-board member of Wirecard AG Dr. Markus Braun to come.

This possibility exists for all aggrieved investors of Wirecard AG. It does not matter in what form they invested in Wirecard AG.

The attachment order gives investors the opportunity to first secure Mr. Braun's assets and then initiate a claim for damages.

Lawyer and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold with offices in Hamburg and Bavaria already represents around 400 injured investors worldwide. In doing so, the law firm takes action against the organs of Wirecard AG, as well as against the auditors and BaFin.


End of Media Release

Issuer: Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei
Key word(s): Law

01.09.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1126273  01.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1126273&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
