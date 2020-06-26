Log in
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Wirecard AG - investors have the possibility of compensation

06/26/2020 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Insolvency
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Wirecard AG - investors have the possibility of compensation

26.06.2020 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The past week was a bad dream for investors at Wirecard AG. Your investment virtually vanished overnight and found its peak in yesterday's filing for bankruptcy from Wirecard AG at AG München.

What does this mean for Wirecard AG investors who have invested money in their shares, bonds and derivatives?

Lawyer and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold, with offices in Hamburg and Bavaria, explains as follows: "A claim for damages against the company continues to exist, even if these claims have to be at the bottom in bankruptcy."

"We currently have signs that there could be valuable claims against the auditors EY and possibly even BaFin. In the latter, even the top boss has admitted significant errors." Leipold continued.

The auditors have apparently audited false financial statements for several years. This prevented investors from knowing that they would not have made the investment.

Claims for damages can therefore arise for all investors who traded securities between February 24, 2016 and June 18, 2020.

Lawyer and specialist lawyer for banking and capital markets law Michael Leipold, has specialized in successfully enforcing claims in the event of failed investments for 17 years. The law firm checks the prospects of success for each individual prospect free of charge. If legal protection insurance is available, the free cover request is part of the law firm's service. There are all-inclusive offers for all injured investors without legal protection.

26.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1079793  26.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1079793&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
