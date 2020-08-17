Leistungsverzeichnis und Preise der EEX AG - 81b - Englisch - Änderungen 0 08/17/2020 | 07:43am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields List of Services and Prices of EEX AG The English version is for information purposes only. The German version is legally binding. 11.06.202017.08.2020Leipzig Release 0081a0081b Table of Contents 1. Transaction Fees 4 1.1 General 4 1.2 Power Products 4 1.3 Natural Gas Products 6 1.4 Environmental Products 8 1.5 Agricultural Products 9 1.6 Global Commodities 9 2. Trade Cancellation Fees 11 3. Fee for Inadmissible Exercise of EUA Options 12 4. Fee for Excessive Use of the Trading Systems 13 5. Annual Fees and Further Fees 16 5.1 Annual Fees 16 5.2 New Trading Participants 20 5.3 View only 20 5.4 Fees for Frontends and Connection 21 5.5 Fees for Interfaces to the Trading System by Third Party Providers 23 5.6 Trainings and Events 24 5.6.1 Exchange Trader Trainings and EEX Trader Exam 24 5.6.2 Other Trainings 25 5.6.3 Other Events 25 5.6.4 General Conditions 25 5.7 EEX Group DataSource 26 5.7.1 Access via API 26 5.7.2 Access via Desktop App 26 5.7.3 Access via Excel Tool 27 5.7.4 Access via sFTP Server 27 5.7.5 General Conditions 28 5.8 Transparency and Reporting Services 29 5.8.1 Publication of inside information and forwarding in accordance with REMIT and MAR 29 List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 2 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.8.2 Forwarding of fundamental data pursuant to EU Transparency Regulation 31 5.8.3 Transaction data pursuant to REMIT 32 5.8.4 Position- and transaction data pursuant to MiFID II and MiFIR 33 5.8.5 Individual services on request 34 5.9 InsightCommodity 35 5.10 Other Services 36 6. Market Support Agreements 37 6.1 General Market Support Agreements 37 6.1.1 Market Maker Agreements 37 6.1.2 Liquidity Provider Agreements 37 6.1.3 Volume Provider Agreements 37 6.1.4 Other Supporter Agreements 37 6.2 Special Market Support Initiatives for the Emissions Market 37 6.2.1 Initiator Aggressor Initiative 37 6.2.2 Roll Initiative 38 7. General Rules 39 7.1 Validity 39 7.2 Due Date of Payments 39 7.3 Debit 39 7.4 Value-Added Tax (VAT) 39 7.5 Termination 40 7.6 Amendments 40 7.7 Applicable Law; Place of Jurisdiction 40 Appendix A: Detailed Connection Prices 41 List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 3 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 1. Transaction Fees 1.1 General EEX AG charges transaction fees for the execution of orders and the registration of trades (together "Transactions"). The transaction fees have to be paid by the respective trading participants1 on whose behalf the Transaction has been executed in accordance with EEX's Rules and Regulations. Transaction fees are derived from the volume executed in the corresponding units in Megawatt hours (MWh), Therms (thm), million British thermal unit (MMBtu), kilo tonnes of carbon dioxide (ktCO2), metric tonnes (t), short tons (st), days (d), or hours (h), respectively, or on the number of contracts concluded (Contract). 1.2 Power Products EEX Power Futures (including EEX OTF Products)1) Transactions in EEX Power Week/Month/Quarter/Year Futures € 0.0075 per MWh EEX Nordic Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year) € 0.0025 per MWh EEX-PXE Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Year) € 0.015 per MWh EEX Power Day and Weekend Futures € 0.015 per MWh EEX German Power and EEX Spanish Power Day and Weekend € 0.0075 per MWh Futures EEX-PXE Czech and EEX-PXE Hungarian Day and Weekend Futures € 0.03 per MWh GB Power Futures (Day/Weekend/Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year)2) GBP 0.00375 per MWh EEX Japanese Power Futures (Week/Month/Quarter/Season/Year) 3) ¥ 2.00 per MWh EEX Wind Power Futures Transactions in EEX Wind Power futures € 0.0075 per h Options on EEX Power Futures1) Transactions in Options on EEX Power Futures with an option premium of € 0.15 per MWh or more € 0.0025 per MWh with an option premium of less than € 0.15 per MWh € 0.00125 per MWh 1 If not stipulated otherwise: together for Exchange participants and Members of the EEX OTF. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 4 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group Delta hedge discount: A Transaction entailing a delta hedge in an Option on EEX Power Futures, i.e. an Option on EEX Power Futures and its future base in the same Transaction, the transaction fee for the future base will be reimbursed provided that (i) the option and delta trade are concluded at EEX on the same trading day and (ii) the trade ID of the future base is indicated when concluding the option. The discount is only available when establishing an initial future position. 2) The transaction fees for transactions in EEX GB Power Futures concluded at EEX from 13 AugustDecember202019until 310DecemberJune2020 shall be waived ("Fee Holiday"). The transaction fees for transactions in EEX Japanese Power Futures concluded at EEX from 18 May 2020 until 30 October 2020 shall be waived ("Fee Holiday"). List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 5 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 1.3 Natural Gas Products Natural Gas at the Spot Market Transactions1) concluded between 8 am CE(S)T and 6 pm CE(S)T in Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Area TTF: ▪ for delivery periods Within-Day € 0.01 per MWh ▪ for all other delivery periods (except Hourly products) € 0.005 per MWh Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Areas PEG, PVB, ZTP, ZTP L € 0.01 per MWh Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Areas NCG and GASPOOL: ▪ for delivery periods Within-Day € 0.015 per MWh ▪ for all other delivery periods (except Hourly products) € 0.005 per MWh Locational and Zonal Products on Natural Gas with Delivery on the following specific delivery points or zones in the Market Area: ▪ GRTgaz: PEG, ▪ GASPOOL: Ontras H, GuD H, Gascade H, GuD L, € 0.03 per MWh GTG Nord L or Nowega L; ▪ NCG: H North, H Mid, H South, L East or L West as well as Hourly products on Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Areas TTF, GASPOOL L, NCG L, NCG L-West, NCG L-East Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Area NBP and ZEE GBp 0.0015 per thm Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Area ETF € 0.016 per MWh Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Area CEGH VTP: ▪ for delivery periods Hourly and Within-Day € 0.01 per MWh ▪ for all other delivery periods € 0.005 per MWh Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Area CZ VTP € 0.005 per MWh Transactions1) concluded between 6 pm CE(S)T and 8 am CE(S)T of the following day ("Off-Hours") in Natural Gas Spot Products ▪ with Delivery in the Market Area NBP and ZEE GBp 0.002 per thm ▪ with Delivery in all other Market Areas (except Locational, € 0.02 per MWh Zonal and Hourly products) Locational and Zonal Products on Natural Gas with Delivery on the following specific delivery points or zones in the Market Area: ▪ GRTgaz: PEG, ▪ GASPOOL: Ontras H, GuD H, Gascade H, GuD L, € 0.03 per MWh GTG Nord L or Nowega L; ▪ NCG: H North, H Mid, H South, L East or L West as well as Hourly products on Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Areas TTF, GASPOOL L, NCG L, NCG L - West, NCG L - East List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 6 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group Natural Gas Futures (including EEX OTF-Products)1),2) Transactions in Futures on Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Area TTF € 0.002 per MWh Futures on Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Areas NBP and GBp 0.0007 per thm ZEE Futures on Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Area CEGH € 0.003 per MWh VTP Futures on Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Areas PEG, € 0.005 per MWh PVB, ZTP, ETF and CZ VTP Futures on Natural Gas with Delivery in the Market Areas NCG3), € 0.0025 per MWh GASPOOL and PSV Futures on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) $ 0.0007 per MMBtu Options on Natural Gas Futures2) Transactions in Options on Natural Gas Futures € 0.002 per MWh For transactions in combined instruments (spreads), only the transaction fee of the first mentioned product of the respective spread is charged. For transactions based on an implicit order in the trading system, only the transaction fee is charged for the product to which the implicit order relates. Delta hedge discount : A Transaction entailing a delta hedge in a natural gas option, i.e. a natural gas option and its future base in the same Transaction, the transaction fee for the future base will be reimbursed provided that (i) the option and delta trade are concluded at EEX on the same trading day and (ii) the trade ID of the future base is indicated when concluding the option. The discount is only available when establishing an initial future position. 3) Trading participants selected by NetConnect Germany as market makers for the time periods 1 January 2020, 6 a.m. to 1 July 2020, 6 a.m. and 1 July 2020, 6 a.m. to 1 January 2021, 6 a.m., respectively, as part of the tenders conducted for the calendar year 2020 will, upon their application, be exempted from the fee for transactions in Month and Quarter Futures for the respective next but one monthly or quarterly maturity (M+2 or Q+2). However, the transaction fee for registered transactions (trade registration) will be waived only in as far as the volume of the registered transactions does not exceed the volume of the trading participant's transactions concluded via the order book. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 7 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 1.4 Environmental Products Emission Rights on the Spot Market Transactions in Emission Rights (EUA, EUAA, CER) - Secondary Trading1) € 3.50 per ktCO2 Allowances (EUA, EUAA) - Primary Auction (buyers only) for Poland € 2.00 per ktCO2 Allowances (EUA, EUAA) - Primary Auction (buyers only) for € 2.50 per ktCO2 Germany Allowances (EUA, EUAA) - Primary Auction (buyers only) of the EU € 3.32 per ktCO2 Common Auction Platform (CAP2) Futures on Emission Rights Transactions in Futures on Emission Rights1),2),3), 4) € 2.50 per ktCO2 Options on Futures on Emission Rights Transactions in options on Futures on Emission Rights with an option premium of € 0.15 per tCO2 or more3),4) € 2.00 per ktCO2 with an option premium of less than € 0.15 per tCO23),4) € 1.00 per ktCO2 Only the spot leg of a spot/future spread will be charged with transaction fees. Upon sign-up and confirmation, transactions fees will be waived for transactions in futures up to the volume that matches the volume of the spot activity (secondary and primary) of that trading participant of the same day. Trading participants interested in participating in that scheme have to sign-up under emissions@eex.com with reference to "spot credit". Upon sign-up and confirmation, transaction fees will be waived for new or newly active trading participants (trading participants that traded less than 50 ktCO 2 in any quarter Q4/2017 until Q4/2019 in the futures order book). Trading participants interested in participating in that scheme have to sign- up until 31 December 2020 under emissions@eex.com with reference to "newly active". The rebate will be granted for a period of twelve (12) months as of the month of sign-up. Trading participants who are already using this discount on 29 January 2020 can only register for one further period. Delta-Hedge-Discount: A Transaction entailing a delta hedge in an option on Futures on Emission Rights, i.e. an option on a Futures on Emission Rights and its future base in the same Transaction, the transaction fee for the future base will be reimbursed provided that (i) the option and delta trade are concluded at EEX on the same trading day and (ii) the trade ID of the future base is indicated when concluding the option. The discount is only available when establishing an initial future position. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 8 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 1.5 Agricultural Products Futures on Agricultural Products Transactions in Futures on Potatoes € 2.00 per Contract Futures on Skimmed Milk Powder € 1.50 per Contract Futures on Whey Powder € 1.50 per Contract Futures on Butter € 1.50 per Contract Futures on Liquid Milk € 1.50 per Contract 1.6 Global Commodities Wood Pellet Futures Transactions in Futures on Wood Pellets $ 0.04 per t Freight Futures Transactions in Futures on Dry Bulk Time Charter Freight1), 2) $ 3.60 per d Futures on Dry Bulk Trip Time Charter Freight1), 2) $ 3.60 per d Futures on Dry Bulk Voyage Routes Freight1), 2) $ 0.0036 per t Options on Freight Futures Transactions in Options on Futures on Freight1), 2) $ 3.60 per d These transaction fees will be reduced once for trading participants by $3.00/d or $0.0030/t under the following conditions: The trading participant has requested the reduction after September 2019 via email to one of the Global Commodities Account Manager with the subject line "newly active client initiative" and has been confirmed for this rebate by EEX AG.

With the confirmation of the rebate Market Support Agreements with EEX AG, insofar as they cover trading in futures on freight rates on EEX, and other incentive schemes of EEX AG for trading in futures on freight rates (if applicable) shall be suspended for the period the rebate is granted to the trading participant. The rebate is granted for a period of 12 months from the month of the request. These transaction fees will be waived until 31.12.2020 under the following conditions: the transaction serves either to transfer Open interest in products on freight rates in the framework of matching sessions of EEX to ECC AG or o Open interest in an existing EEX product on freight rates into a new EEX product on freight rates;

the intended transfer has been notified to EEX by email with the subject line "Intended Transfer of OI in freight products" to one of the Global Commodities Account Managers with a lead time of at least two (2) weeks; and

the total volume for all these transfers in the amount of 71,000 lots has not yet been reached or will not exceeded by the transfer. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 9 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group Futures on Ores, Metals and Alloys Transactions in Futures on Iron Ore $ 0.006 per t Options on Futures on Iron Ore Transactions in Options on Futures on Iron Ore $ 0.006 per t List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 10 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 2. Trade Cancellation Fees Trading participants, upon whose request transactions at EEX Spot Markets or at EEX Derivatives Markets or at EEX OTF have been cancelled according to the respectively valid Trade Cancellation Rules of the exchange including the Trading Rules of the EEX OTF, will be charged a Trade Cancellation Fee according to the following scheme: ▪ Power (Derivatives Market) ▪ Companies that have a quotation obligation towards the exchange or towards the EEX OTF: € 500 ▪ Other trading participants: € 0.10 per MWh multiplied by the contract volume1), at least € 1,000 and at the most € 3,000, however, per trade cancellation request. ▪ Natural Gas (Spot Market) ▪ Products denominated in Euro: o € 1,500 ▪ Products denominated in GBP: o £ 1,400 ▪ Natural Gas (Derivatives Market) ▪ Products denominated in Euro: o € 1,000 (Month Contracts) o € 1,500 (Quarter Contracts) o € 2,000 (Season Contracts) o € 2,500 (Year Contracts) ▪ Products denominated in GBP: o £ 800 (Month Contracts) o £ 1,200 (Quarter Contracts ) o £ 1,600 (Season Contracts) o £ 2,000 (Year Contracts) ▪ Emission Rights (Spot and Derivatives ▪ € 500 Market) ▪ Agricultural products (Derivatives Market)2) ▪ All other products ▪ € 5,000 Combined trades are not considered for calculating the fees. If more than one transaction is cancelled in combined transactions, only the fee for the transaction with the longest delivery period shall apply. Trade Cancellation Fees will be applied per executed order, not solely per trade. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 11 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 3. Fee for Inadmissible Exercise of EUA Options Trading participants who manually exercise an EUA Option contrary to the terms of the option in accordance with the Contract Specifications of EEX or who manually prevent the automatic exercise of the EUA Option will be charged the following fees: ▪ EUA Options ▪ € 5,000 Trading participants who manually exercise an EUA Option contrary to the terms of the option in accordance with the Contract Specifications of EEX or who manually prevent the automatic exercise of the EUA Option must compensate EEX AG, ECC AG and other trading participants and Clearing Members affected for all resulting losses. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 12 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 4. Fee for Excessive Use of the Trading Systems In case of excessive use of EEX's including the EEX OTF's trading system T7, respectively, by entering, changing, or deleting disproportionately many orders (Entries) of one trading participant per exchange or trading day, respectively, EEX AG charges a tiered fee (ESU Fee) to mitigate negative effects to the stability of the systems of EEX and the EEX OTF, respectively, and the integrity of the markets of EEX (including the EEX OTF). The Entries are calculated according to the following rules: Entry and Deletion of an order, respectively: each one entry

Change of an order: two entries

Entry of combined orders: two entries or as many entries as individual orders, respectively

Quotes: two entries

No entry: measures conducted by the trading systems, e.g. deletion of orders Disproportionately many Entries of one trading participant are existent, if the number of Entries of that trading participant per executed transaction per exchange or trading day, respectively, is greater than the free number of Entries determined for the respective product and market segment (Entry- Transaction-Ratio or ETR), whereas the ETR for one transaction is also valid, if no transaction has been executed. The respective ETR per product and market segment amounts to: Product Market Segment ETR Power Derivatives Market 60,000 Natural Gas Derivatives Market 60,000 Spot Market 350,000 (Hourly Contracts) Spot Market 900,000 (Other Contracts) Emission Rights Derivatives Market 30,000 Spot Market 5,000 Coal Derivatives Market 5,000 Agricultural products Derivatives Market 5,000 Other products Spot/Derivatives Market 5,000 List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 13 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group The ESU Fee will be charged solely for the Entries that constitute the excessive use of EEX's or EEX OTF's trading systems (Exceedance), respectively. The amount of the ESU Fee will be determined for each Exceedance subject to the level of exceedance (up to and including 50 %, over 50 % up to and including 100 %, over 100 %) according to the following table: Factor for Exceedance (in €) Product Market Segment ≤ 50% > 50-100% >100% Power Derivatives Market 0.01 0.02 0.03 Natural Gas Derivatives Market 0.01 0.02 0.03 Spot Market 0.01 0.02 0.03 (Hourly Contracts) Spot Market 0.01 0.02 0.03 (Other Contracts) Emission Rights Derivatives Market 0.01 0.02 0.03 Spot Market 0.01 0.02 0.03 Coal Derivatives Market 0.01 0.02 0.03 Agricultural products Derivatives Market 0,01 0,02 0,03 Other products Spot/Derivatives Market 0,01 0,02 0,03 The ESU Fee according to this section will be reimbursed, if the number of exchange or trading days, respectively, the ESU Fee has been incurred for the respective trading participant in the relevant calendar month is not greater than five and the trading participant provides EEX AG with plausible reasons in text form within one week after the respective invoice has been sent that the excessive system use did not occur deliberately or grossly negligently. The provisions regarding the ESU Fee do not apply to Entries made within the scope of auctions and for trading participants having quoting obligations. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 14 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group Example for the determination of the ESU Fees: A trading participant generates on one exchange or trading day, respectively, in the market segment "Derivatives Market" for the product "Power" 300,000 Entries and 2 transactions, i.e. the trading participant generated 150,000 Entries per transaction. The permitted ETR, however, amounts to 60,000. Thus, the ESU Fee adds up to: Entries per Trade: 0 - 60,000 (ESU Limit) = 60,000 à € 0.00 € → € 0.00 Entries per Trade: 60,001 - 90,000 (≤ 50% Exceedance) = 30,000 à € 0.01 € → € 300.00 Entries per Trade: 90,001 - 120,000 (> 50% - 100 % Exceedance) = 30,000 à € 0.02 € → € 600.00 Entries per Trade: 120,001 - 150,000 (> 100 % Exceedance) = 30,000 à € 0.03 € → € 900.00 ESU Fee: € 300.00 + € 600.00 + € 900.00 = € 1,800.00 List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 15 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5. Annual Fees and Further Fees 5.1 Annual Fees Depending on the respective membership EEX AG charges trading participants of EEX the following annual fees for the use of the spot and futures markets operated by EEX (participation in order book trading and/or trade registration or auction trading, including EEX OTF Membership - hereinafter referred to as trading). The different memberships can be combined. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 16 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group Valid for all Trading Participants admitted until 31 March 2020 Kind of Membership1) Fee "EEX Full Membership" Participation in trading in all products of EEX (including the use of the EEX € 15,000 p.a. OTF) excluding PXE Power Futures and EEX Natural Gas Products "PXE Power Futures"2) € 14,700 p.a. Participation in trading in PXE Power Futures "EEX Gas Market All Countries3)" Participation in trading in all natural gas products of EEX (including the use of € 15,000 p.a. EEX OTF) excluding products for delivery zones ETF, CEGH VTP and CZ VTP. "EEX Gas Market Two Countries3)" Participation in trading in all natural gas products of EEX (including the use of € 9,000 p.a. EEX OTF) for a maximum of two countries, excluding products for delivery zones ETF, CEGH VTP and CZ VTP. "EEX Gas Market CEGH VTP Active" € 15,200 p.a. Participation in trading in all CEGH VTP natural gas products "EEX Gas Market CEGH VTP Passive" exclusively passive participation4) in trading in CEGH VTP natural gas spot € 10,000 p.a. products for the purpose of procuring balancing energy "EEX Gas Market CZ VTP" € 4,200 p.a. Participation in trading in all CZ VTP natural gas products "EEX Gas Market CZ VTP Reduced" Participation in trading in all CZ VTP natural gas products for members who € 3,000 p.a. also have an EEX Gas Market CEGH VTP Active or Passive Membership "EEX Gas Market ETF Hub" € 10,000 p.a. Participation in trading in all ETF natural gas products "Emerging and Environmental Markets" Participation in trading in the following products only: Emission Rights contracts on EEX Spot Markets (primary and secondary markets) and Derivatives € 2,500 p.a. Markets, EEX GB Power Futures, products on freight and iron ore, agricultural products and trade registration of contracts that are not order book traded at EEX (please refer to the current product list on EEX' homepage) "Agricultural Products" € 0 p.a. Participation only in trading in agricultural products "Auction Only" € 0 p.a. Participation only in primary auctions of Allowances on the Spot Market List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 17 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group At the request of trading participants admitted to the markets of EEX (including the EEX OTF) that are affiliated with each other according to national or international accounting standards, the respective annual fees will be charged only once. Until December 31st, 2020, the annual fee for the Membership "PXE Power Futures" will be waived for trading participants that hold the "Full Membership" with EEX and that have not been registered as participants for trading in power derivatives with PXE on April 10 th , 2017. The delivery zones offered for trading (including the local and quality-specific delivery points) are grouped into the following countries: Belgium: ZTP, ZEE

France: PEG

Germany: NCG, GPL

Italy: PSV

Netherlands: TTF

Spain: PVB

Great Britain: NBP Passive Participation is the exclusive participation of a Trading Participant in trading on EEX via a Trading Agent. The admission of own exchange traders working for this trading participant is not possible within the scope of passive participation. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 18 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group Valid for all Trading Participants newly admitted as of 1 April 2020 as well as for existing admissions to EEX as of 1 January 2021 Kind of Membership Fee "EEX Full Membership" Participation in trading in all products of EEX excluding products for the delivery € 30,000 p.a. zone CEGH VTP (including the use of the EEX OTF) "EEX Power Markets Plus Membership" Participation in trading in all products of EEX excluding EEX Natural Gas € 19,000 p.a. Products (including the use of the EEX OTF) "EEX Natural Gas Markets Membership" Participation in trading in all natural gas products of EEX excluding products for € 13,000 p.a. the delivery zone CEGH VTP (including the use of EEX OTF) "EEX Gas Market CEGH VTP Active" € 15,200 p.a. Participation in trading in all CEGH VTP natural gas products "EEX Gas Market CEGH VTP Passive" exclusively passive participation1) in trading in CEGH VTP natural gas spot € 10,000 p.a. products for the purpose of procuring balancing energy "Emerging and Environmental Markets" Participation in trading in the following products only: Emission Rights contracts on EEX Spot Markets (primary and secondary markets) and Derivatives € 2,500 p.a. Markets, EEX GB Power Futures, Emerging Natural Gas Markets2) products, products on freight and iron ore, agricultural products and trade registration of contracts that are not order book traded at EEX (please refer to the current product list on EEX' homepage) "Auction Only" € 0 p.a. Participation only in primary auctions of Allowances on the Spot Market Passive Participation is the exclusive participation of a Trading Participant in trading on EEX via a Trading Agent. The admission of own exchange traders working for this trading participant is not possible within the scope of passive participation. Emerging Natural Gas Markets comprise EEX PVB Natural Gas Products, EEX CZ VTP Natural Gas Products and Futures on Liquified Natural Gas. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 19 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.2 New Trading Participants New trading participants after having been admitted for the first time1) will not be charged annual fees and will receive up to three technical accesses to the trading system with the frontends EEX TT Screen and GV Portal User for Trading Gateway) free of charge for the first twelve months (see Sect. 5.1). Different kinds of membership can be combined. A trading participant that has been admitted until 31 March 2020 is deemed to be admitted to EEX for the first time if the trading participant or a company affiliated with the trading participant in accordance with national or international accounting standards has not been admitted to EEX or has not been a member of the EEX OTF or the trading platforms PEGAS Commodities, PEGAS Derivatives or PEGAS OTF operated by Powernext SAS in the past 12 months. A trading participant that has been admitted after 31 March 2020 is deemed to be admitted to EEX for the first time if the trading participant has not been admitted to EEX or has not been a member of the EEX OTF or the trading platforms PEGAS Commodities, PEGAS Derivatives or PEGAS OTF operated by Powernext SAS in the past 12 months. 5.3 View only Persons who are not trading participants can obtain temporary access to the trading systems of the EEX (including the EEX OTF) exclusively with read access and without the right to participate in trading (View Only). View Only access is provided for three months and can be renewed once for a further three months' period if admission to trading on EEX is granted or membership of the EEX OTF is established. EEX AG charges the following fees for a temporary View Only access: Fee View Only Access € 0 p.a. Trading participants can gain permanent View Only access to the trading systems of the EEX (including the EEX OTF). There is no charge for the permanent View Only Status itself, but the charges according to Sect. 5.4ion 2.4apply for the selected technical access. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 20 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.4 Fees for Frontends and Connection The following fees are charged for the technical accesses (data lines) offered by EEX AG to the trading systems of EEX (including the EEX OTF) from its trading participants depending on the chosen access alternative (frontend and connection): Frontends Frontend Price based on connection type Charged per Internet VPN Leased line EEX TT Screen3) € 1,800 p.a. n/a n/a User Trayport® Joule® Screen3,4)) € 1,800 p.a. User Trayport® Trading Gateway®4) 1,800 € p.a. User Eurex T7 GUI and/or € 7,500 p.a. Included Included Participant2) Eurex Clearing GUI1) M7 Auction System Included Included Included Participant TR Transparency Platform GUI € 1,800 p.a. User In the event of the loss of a Token as required for Eurex Clearing GUI access, a one-off fee of € 500 will be charged. Only one of the two connections will be charged. The number of open Eurex Trader GUIs is only limited by the available bandwidth of the used connections. For these Frontends ETI/FIXML Sessions according to Sect. 5.5 2.5 will be booked automatically. For shift traders, the fee is reduced to € 750 p.a. Shift traders are users who are active exclusively as part of a team in the shift system set up specifically for 24/7 trading on the EEX gas spot market. All shift traders of a trading participant must never be logged in or be active in the trading system at the same time. For participants in the membership EEX Gas Market CEGH VTP Passive there is an annual processing fee of € 1,800. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 21 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group Fees for TT FIX and REST API For the access to and use of the TT FIX and REST API functionalities of the EEX TT screen, EEX charges the following fees in addition to the connection fees incurred pursuant to this SectionSect. 5.42.4, depending on the agreed extent of the TT FIX and REST API functionalities: TT FIX* TT FIX Market Data • for 25 instruments € 100 per month • for 250 instruments € 300 per month • for more than 250 instruments € 1,000 per month TT FIX Order Routing € 0.05 per lot and month The fees apply only to the technical access. An additional agreement with EEX AG is required for the right to use the data received via TT FIX beyond one's own direct trading activity on EEX. Further information can be requested directly from Market Data Services of EEX AG at datasource@eex-group.com. TT REST API TT Standard TT Pro Advanced Options Package € 300 per month € 300 per month TT REST API Key - Low Usage Plan1) € 50 per month € 50 per month TT REST API Key - Medium Usage Plan2) € 100 per month € 100 per month TT REST API Key - High Usage Plan3) € 250 per month € 250 per month 1) Limited to a maximum of 5 requests per second and 15,000 requests per day. Limited to a maximum of 10 requests per second and 30,000 requests per day. Limited to a maximum of 25 requests per second and 75,000 requests per day. The access and use of the TT FIX and REST API functionalities of the EEX TT screen can be requested directly from the technical support of EEX AG at technology@eex.com. Physical Connections Connection Price per connection Internet for EEX TT Screen free of charge VPN (1 Mbit/s)1) € 15,000 p.a. Leased Line (E1)1), 2), 3) € 30,000 p.a. VPN and leased line will be provided by the technology Market Data Interface (MDI) as Multi Interface Channel (MIC). Including the required EUREX GUI Channel. The bandwidth of the leased line will be adjustable in correspondence with the individual demands. Please refer to the Appendix A of this List of Services and Prices of EEX AG for any further information on such adjustment or contact the technical support of EEX AG ( technology@eex.com) . List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 22 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.5 Fees for Interfaces to the Trading System by Third Party Providers Fees for ETI and FIX Sessions If trading participants use third-party connection solutions (3rd Party Solutions) via ETI/FIXML to access the trading systems of EEX (including the EEX OTF), EEX AG charges the following fees in addition to the connection fees pursuant to Sect. 5.4ion 2.4depending on the agreed size of the ETI or FIX sessions: Eurex ETI / Fix Trading Session1), 2) Eurex ETI Low Frequency Light Session € 3,000 p.a. (max. 50 Transmissions/Second) Eurex ETI Low Frequency Full Session € 6,000 p.a. (max. 150 Transmissions/Second) Eurex ETI High Frequency Light Session € 3,000 p.a. (max. 50 Transmissions/Second) Eurex ETI High Frequency Full Session € 6,000 p.a. (max. 150 Transmissions/Second) Eurex FIX Trading Session € 3,000 p.a. (max. 50 Transmissions/Second) Each participant receives a discount of 100 % for fees for ETI and FIX sessions up to an amount of 12,000 p.a. All ETI sessions have an assigned disconnection limit of: 450, i.e. in case of more than 450 consecutive rejects due to exceeding the technical transactionlimit for sessions with a throttle value of 150 txn/sec.

150, i.e. in case of more than 150 consecutive rejects due to exceeding the technical transaction limit for sessions with a throttlevalue of 50 txn/sec. For both limits all technical transactions are counted using a sliding window. For further details and information please refer to the "T7 - Functional and Interface Overview" in its respective valid version. The currently valid version can be found here. Eurex Clearing Session FIXML Session € 1,200 p.a. as of the third account List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 23 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.6 Trainings and Events For the participation in trainings and other events the following fees will be charged. 5.6.1 Exchange Trader Trainings and EEX Trader Exam Exchange Trader Certificate Course1) 2-Day Intensive Training Exchange Trading On-site Per person € 2,000 including EEX Trader Exam (Certificate) Exchange Trader Exam Preparatory Workshop (voluntary) E-learning2) Per person € 400 System Training (mandatory) E-learning2) Per person € 250 EEX Trader Exam (mandatory) On-site Per person € 200 Trade Registration Exam E-learning Training Trade Registration E-learning2) Per person € 200 including EEX Trade Registration Exam Spot Market Emission Rights3) Half-Day Training Spot Market Emission Rights On-site Per person € 400 (voluntary) System Training (mandatory) E-learning2) Per person € 0 EEX Exam Spot Market Emission Rights On-site Per person € 0 (mandatory) Persons who prove that they have been assigned with the supervision of exchanges or central counterparties on a professional basis may participate in the 2-Day Intensive Training Exchange Trading including the examination free of charge. In these cases no exam report or certificate will be issued. However, after having paid the full fee these persons are free to request the exam report and the certificate within three years after they have taken the examination. The assigned login data for the e-learning portal becomes void by the end of the 12th month (for Trade Registration by the end of the 6th month) after its distribution to the respective user . The Half-Day Training "Spot Market Emission Rights" comprises the primary auction and secondary trading of Emission Rights. The System Training is offered together with the EEX Exam Spot Market Emission Rights only. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 24 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.6.2 Other Trainings Introduction to Exchange Trading On-site / Per person € 400 E-learning2 Clearing On-site Per person € 600 Energy Trading simulations On-site Per person € 900 Principles of Option Trading On-site Per person € 950 (on request) Accounting under German Commercial Code (HGB) On-site Per person € 850 and IFRS (on request) The assigned login data for the e-learning portal becomes void by the end of the 12th month (for Trade Registration by the end of the 6th month) after its distribution to the respective user . 5.6.3 Other Events Visitor Groups On-site Flat charge € 1,400 Speech On-site Individual 5.6.4 General Conditions If required, all training courses can also be offered in-house. In addition to the participant fee listed above, for in-house events a flat fee is charged per training day (except for EEX Trader Exam and Training Spot Market Emission Rights in Leipzig, Germany and Europe): 1st day Each additional Additional Fees for In-house Trainings day In Leipzig € 950 € 725 In Germany € 1,400 € 950 In Europe € 2,300 € 1,400 Outside Europe Individually Individually More detailed provisions on rebooking and cancellation fees for training courses and events are contained in the General Terms and Conditions (GTC) for training services available on the website of EEX AG. 2 2 https://www.eex.com/en/training/general-terms-and-conditions List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 25 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.7 EEX Group DataSource For the provision of historical and current market data as well as settlement prices, indices or other calculations by EEX Group, EEX AG charges the following fees depending on the ordered module and access type and option (End-of-Day, Delayed or Real-time): 5.7.1 Access via API Modules Delayed Real-time EEX Power Asian Futures - € 2,400 per year EEX Power Futures € 4,200 per year € 6,000 per year EEX Natural Gas € 4,200 per year € 6,000 per year EEX Environmentals € 2,460 per year € 3,540 per year EEX Agriculturals € 2,460 per year € 3,540 per year EEX Freight € 1,050 per year € 1,500 per year EEX Ferrous Metals € 1,050 per year € 1,500 per year EEX Transparency Data Power - € 6,000 per year EEX Transparency Data Gas - € 3,540 per year EEX Transparency Data Power EuroWind - € 4,620 per year 5.7.2 Access via Desktop App Number of Desktop App Licences* Discount for all Licences Price per Licence 1 0 % € 4,200 as from 2 10 % € 3,780 as from 5 20 % € 3,360 as from 10 30 % € 2,940 as from 20 40 % € 2,520 as from 50 50 % € 2,100 * If purchased at the same time. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 26 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.7.3 Access via Excel Tool Module Real-time EEX Power Asian Futures € 1,500 per year EEX Power Futures € 3,000 per year EEX Natural Gas € 3,000 per year EEX Environmentals € 1,800 per year EEX Agriculturals € 1,800 per year EEX Freight € 750 per year EEX Ferrous Metals € 750 per year EEX Transparency Data Power € 3,000 per year EEX Transparency Data Gas € 1,800 per year EEX Transparency Data Power EuroWind € 2,340 per year A fee of € 50 per month and module is charged for the use of the Excel tool (technology fee). This technology fee is already included in each module fee of this Sec. 5.7.3. 5.7.4 Access via sFTP Server Modules - End-of-Day Subscription 2-Month Access (Price per Month) (One-off Price) EPEX Power Spot1), 4) € 50 € 600 EPEX Power DE Spot4) € 80 € 960 EEX Power Futures2) € 50 € 600 EEX Power Futures Trades2) € 50 € 600 EEX Power Futures Trades Historic - € 2,400 EEX Power German Futures € 80 € 960 EEX Power German Futures Trades € 80 € 960 EEX Power Japanese Futures € 80 € 960 EEX Natural Gas € 75 € 900 EEX Natural Gas Trades € 75 € 900 EEX Natural Gas Trades Historic - € 2,400 EEX Environmentals € 40 € 480 EEX Environmental Trades € 40 € 480 EEX Environmental Trades Historic - € 1,800 List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 27 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group EEX Agriculturals € 40 € 480 EEX Agricultural Trades € 40 € 480 EEX Agricultural Trades Historic - € 1,800 EEX Freight € 30 € 360 EEX Freight Trades € 30 € 360 EEX Freight Trades Historic - € 720 EEX Ferrous Metals € 30 € 360 EEX Ferrous Metals Trades € 30 € 360 EEX Coal & Oil - € 360 EEX Transparency Data Power EuroWind DE € 80 € 960 EEX Transparency Data Power EuroWind AT € 50 € 600 EEX Transparency Data Power for AT, DE, CH3) € 80 € 960 EEX Transparency Data Power for BE, CZ, NL3) € 50 € 600 EEX Transparency Data Power for FR, GB, HU, IT3) € 30 € 360 EEX Transparency Data Gas for AT, CZ, DE, IT3) € 30 € 360 Indices - EGIX € 50 € 600 Indices - ELIX € 50 € 600 Indices - ECarbix € 50 € 600 Indices - Monthly Index € 50 € 600 Prices are per country (AT, CH, FR) according to order. Prices are per country (AT, BE, BG, CH, CZ, EL, ES, FR, GB, HU, IT, NL, Nordic, PL, RO, RS, SI, SK) according to order. Prices are per country according to order. Module is only available to existing clients who had subscribed to the predecessor product as of 31 December 2018. 5.7.5 General Conditions The respective extent of the market data provided and the usage rights granted are governed by the General Conditions applicable to EEX Group DataSource Products. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 28 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.8 Transparency and Reporting Services Fees for compliance services are charged for services for the fulfilment of regulatory obligations. 5.8.1 Publication of inside information and forwarding in accordance with REMIT and MAR For the receipt, publication and forwarding of inside information on power production, consumption and storage as well as consumption of natural gas pursuant to Article 4 para 1 and Article 8 para 5 of Regulation (EU) 1227/2011 (REMIT) or Article 17 para 2 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) regarding the business of the client and/or the capacity, use and unavailability of reported facilities EEX AG charges the following fees depending on the extent of the reports*: Reporting companies Reporting companies without with physical facilities physical facilities Disclosure of inside information for the capacity, use and unavailability of facilities MINI1) € 200 per month - SMALL (< 5 units)2) € 500 per month - MEDIUM (≥ 5 to < 10 units)2) € 750 per month - LARGE (≥ 10 units)2) € 1,000 per month - Disclosure of other inside information for the business and facilities Ad-hoc Ticker (REMIT and MAR) via TR-Tool free of charge € 175 per month5) Ad-hoc Ticker (REMIT) via Online Tool3) € 175 per month € 175 per month Ad-hoc Ticker (MAR) via Online Tool4) € 175 per month € 175 per month Use of the SaaS solution "EEX Inside Information Messenger" for the reporting of other inside information of business and unavailability of facilities Ad-hoc Ticker (REMIT) with Unavailability of facilities € 250 per month - without Unavailability of facilities - € 200 per month Ad-hoc Ticker (MAR) € 200 per month € 200 per month List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 29 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group For customers who concluded a data delivery contract effective as of 1 October 2017, which exclusively report units with a capacity of less than 100 MW in the field of power production. A unit is the smallest component of a facility for which messages regarding capacity, use and unavailability are required according to Regulation (EU) 1227/2011. The number of units is determined as the sum of the following commodities/value adding stages: power/production, power/storage, power/consumption and natural gas/consumption. Units from the power/production sector with a capacity of less than 100 MW are not taken into account. Up to 3 certificates per reporting company are provided. The Online Tool is also available as an emergency channel for companies with physical facilities in order to safeguard their reporting in case of an outage of their IT reporting infrastructure. Up to 3 certificates per reporting company are provided. For customers who concluded a data delivery contract before 30 September 2016. The service is not available after that date. The fees listed in this table are not applicable up to and including December 31, 2020 for all new customers who have concluded a corresponding data delivery contract up to and including 31 December 2020. For the receipt, publication and forwarding of inside information on storage of natural gas pursuant to Article 4 para 1 and Article 8 para 5 of Regulation (EU) 1227/2011 (REMIT) and Article 9 para 7 and 9 of Regulation (EU) 1348/2014 (Implementing Regulation) regarding a) the business of the client and/or b) the capacity, use and unavailability of reported facilities EEX AG charges the following fees for every reporting company: Disclosure and forwarding of inside information for the capacity, € 200 per month use and unavailability of facilities pursuant to Article 4 para 1 and Article 8 para 5 of Regulation (EU) 1227/2011 Fundamental data report pursuant to Article 9 para 7 and 9 of € 200 per month Regulation (EU) 1348/2014 Disclosure of other inside information for the business and facilities Ad-hoc Ticker (REMIT) via TR-Tool free of charge Ad-hoc Ticker (REMIT) via Online Tool1) € 175 per month Up to 3 certificates per reporting company are provided. The Online Tool is also available as an emergency channel in order to safeguard their reporting in case of an outage of their IT reporting infrastructure. The data delivery contract contains more detailed provisions on this. The data is published on the EEX transparency platform (www.eex-transparency.com). List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 30 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.8.2 Forwarding of fundamental data pursuant to EU Transparency Regulation For the forwarding of power production and consumption data of the client to ENTSO-E pursuant in accordance with the requirements of Regulation (EU) 543/2013 (EU Transparency Regulation) and the Manual of Procedure of ENTSO-E, EEX AG charges the following fees depending on the extent: Fee Forwarding for facilities SMALL (< 5 units)1) € 200 per month MEDIUM (≥ 5 to < 10 units)1) € 325 per month LARGE (≥ 10 units)1) € 450 per month A unit is the smallest component of a facility for which messages according to the EU Transparency Regulation are required. The number of units is summed up for the commodity "power" and the stages of the value chain "production" and "consumption" for all countries of the client. The data delivery contract contains more detailed provisions on this. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 31 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.8.3 Transaction data pursuant to REMIT For the provision with the client's order and transaction data (basic service) as well as their forwarding to ACER1) or ElCOM (additional service) in accordance with the provisions of REMIT2) and further regulations based on it, EEX AG charges the following fees depending on the number of market segments3) selected: Basic Service Additional Service Data provision to Reporting to Provision of Data to the Market ACER ElCom Equias4) Participant One Market € 250 per month Segment Free of charge This is only Two Market € 450 per month € 100 per € 100 per offered in Segments month month connection with Three Market € 600 per month the basic service Segments As an alternative to direct forwarding of the data specified to ACER, provision to another Registered Reporting Mechanism (RRM) approved by ACER can also be chosen. Upon request, the data can also be forwarded to ElCom in accordance with the StromVV. The following market segments may be selected: - Power Derivatives: EEX regulated market and/or EEX OTF - Gas Derivatives & Spot: EEX regulated market and/or EEX OTF - Power Spot: EPEX SPOT SE Please note that any fee charged by Equias (formerly EFETnet) or ACER towards EEX will result in an adjustment of this fee at the time of the former's introduction. The REMIT Data Services Agreement contains more detailed provisions on this. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 32 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.8.4 Position- and transaction data pursuant to MiFID II and MiFIR For the provision with instrument data as well as the client's position and transaction data for the purpose of completion and forwarding to Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) according to the relevant provisions of the national implementation of Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II), Regulation (EU) 600/2014 (MiFIR) and further regulations based on them (Basic Service), EEX AG charges the following fees depending on the extent of the service: Instrument Data Provision For clients that are not members of EEX € 300 per month MiFID II Data Services Basic Service free of charge1) Additional Service 1 free of charge1) Additional Service 2 € 300 per month2) Additional Service 3 free of charge1), 5) MiFIR Data Services Basic Service free of charge3) / € 300 per month4) Additional Service 1 free of charge Additional Service 2 free of charge5) For members of EEX as Non-Investment or Investment Firms. For non-members of EEX, that are participating via members as a third party. For members of EEX as Non-Investment Firms or Non-EU-Investment Firms. For members of EEX as EU-Investment Firms. For customers that concluded a MiFID II/MiFIR Data Service Agreement before 5 August 2019. The service is not offered beyond that date. The MiFID II/ MiFIR Data Services Agreement contains more detailed provisions on this and other available services (Additional Services). List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 33 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.8.5 Individual services on request In addition to the services pursuant to Sections 5.8.1 to 5.8.4 further associated services may be requested from EEX AG, such as historical data retrieval. If EEX confirms the possibility of the provision of the associated services, an effort-dependent fee of 150 €/hour will be charged. Further details shall be agreed between the parties. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 34 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.9 InsightCommodity For the use of the platform "InsightCommodity" of EEX AG, EEX AG charges the following fees depending on the number of services or products listed on this platform: Number of listed Services or Products Fee 1 Service or product € 500 per month 2 Services or products € 300 per month 3 Services or products € 200 per month 4 Services or products € 100 per month 5 - 10 Services or products € 0 per month For every further service or product € 100 per month The InsightCommodity Service Agreement contains more detailed provisions on this. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 35 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 5.10 Other Services With regard to services not listed in this price and service list which are provided on behalf of the recipient of the service or which are provided in his presumable interest and expected to be subject to payment under the circumstances concerned EEX AG can determine the level of charges at its reasonable discretion (§ 315 of the German Civil Code). The recipient of the service shall also bear any expenses incurred in the context of any activities taken by EEX AG on his behalf or his presumable interest. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 36 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 6. Market Support Agreements EEX AG offers interested direct or indirect trading participants to support the development of the respective sub-markets of EEX through market support initiatives and/or the assumption of quotation obligations or other support services, in accordance with the following conditions (Market Support Agreement). All Market Support Agreements described in this Sect. 6ion 3are subject to change and are for information purposes only. The details result from the respective Market Support Agreement to be concluded. 6.1 General Market Support Agreements 6.1.1 Market Maker Agreements Market makers must quote according to defined parameters such as order book presence and maximum spreads over a fixed period in the respective order book of EEX in order to receive a corresponding fee. In addition to the conclusion of a Market Making Agreement, admission as a Market Maker by the Management Board of the Exchange is required. 6.1.2 Liquidity Provider Agreements Liquidity providers must quote according to defined parameters such as order book presence and maximum spreads over a fixed period in the respective order book of the EEX in order to receive a corresponding fee. In addition to the conclusion of a Liquidity Provider Agreement, the admission as a Liquidity Provider by the Management Board of the Exchange is possible. 6.1.3 Volume Provider Agreements Volume Providers must reach defined volume thresholds when trading on EEX in order to receive a corresponding fee. 6.1.4 Other Supporter Agreements Other Supporters must provide defined support services in return for a corresponding fee. 6.2 Special Market Support Initiatives for the Emissions Market 6.2.1 Initiator Aggressor Initiative The trading participant must enter at least ten initiator orders (buy and/or sell orders) into the respective EEX order book within one month in order to receive a fee. Interested parties please contact emissions@eex.com. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 37 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 6.2.2 Roll Initiative The trading participant must increase his open positions within one month by at least 10.000 kt CO2 net in order to receive a fee. This initiative is offered exclusively for the EEX EUA (Front)-Dec Future. Interested parties please contact emissions@eex.com. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 38 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 7. General Rules 7.1 Validity In conjunction with the application for admission as a trading participant or the application for participation in trading at the EEX OTF, respectively, the applicant submits an offer to conclude a contract between himself and EEX AG; the object of said contract comprises the inclusion of the trading-related fees of this List of Services and Prices of EEX AG (especially annual fees, technical fees and transaction fees). With the admission of the applicant as trading participant or with the conclusion of an agreement on participation in trading at the EEX OTF, respectively, EEX AG accepts the applicant's offer. Other fees, such as training fees or fees for information products, only become part of this contract by special agreement. 7.2 Due Date of Payments Transaction fees for the Spot Markets fall due on the day of the delivery on which the transaction is based. Transaction fees for the Derivatives Markets fall due on the day on which the position on which the transactions is based is opened, closed or has expired. Transaction fees are payable after receipt of invoice. Technical fees will be billed at the end of the quarter. The technical fee is due from the time at which the order is placed and not from the time at which admission is granted. If the order is placed at the latest on the 15th day of the month, fees are due for the entire month. If the order is placed after the 15th day of the month, fees are only due starting from the first day of the following month. Annual fees are due annually in advance. Annual fees are charged from the start of the month which follows admission to the exchange. All other fees and possible expenses, including sales tax, fall due upon presentation of the invoice. 7.3 Debit Any transaction fees, annual fees, technical fees, and fees for trainings and events (as far as trading participants are concerned) which fall due according to this List of Services and Prices of EEX AG will be debited by clearing with the respective Clearing Member of the respective trading participant. 7.4 Value-Added Tax (VAT) The disclosure of fees in this List of Services and Prices of EEX AG is exclusive of VAT or other taxes. The VAT stated in the invoices is set in accordance with the respectively valid tax regulations. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 39 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group 7.5 Termination Unless otherwise agreed, the general period of notice comprises 3 months as of the end of the month. Terminations require the written form. User based accesses can be terminated at any time, taking effect at the end of the month. If the market participant is changing his technical access, the old technical access will no longer be charged as of the month following the date of the availability of the new access. Annual fees excluding the implied technical fees are refunded proportionately. In this context, refunding of the proportionate amount is only effected for entire months that have not yet started. 7.6 Amendments EEX AG shall be entitled to amend the List of Services and Prices of EEX AG at any time. EEX AG shall announce the price changes that lead to higher fees or other changes at the latest six weeks before such changes come into effect. Amendments of this List of Services and Prices of EEX AG necessitated by the introduction of new services, the launch of new products on one of the markets of EEX, or the decrease of existing fees become effective as of the date that is declared in the List of Services and Prices of EEX AG provided such are announced at the latest two weeks before such come into effect. 7.7 Applicable Law; Place of Jurisdiction Unless otherwise stipulated in the respective agreements, this List of Services and Prices of EEX AG shall be governed exclusively by the applicable material law of the Federal Republic of Germany to the exclusion of the UN law on sales and the provisions of conflict of laws. Leipzig shall be the exclusive legal venue for all conflicts arising in connection with this List of Services and Prices of EEX AG and Leipzig shall be the place of performance. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 40 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group Appendix A: Detailed Connection Prices The listed features of a service alternative may be used simultaneously on the ordered connection (bandwidth). The respective services share the agreed bandwidth. To use the services ETI and FIX Sessions according to Sect. 5.5section 2.5, one or more connections according to the following overview are additionally required. These will be charged in addition to the ordered MIC service. Bandwidth Connection prices Service (Leased line Leased line in Leased line in Leased line in iAccess Mbit/s) Tier A Tier B Tier C (VPN) E1/Ethernet - Leased line MIC and MDI 1 € 24,000 p.a. € 24,000 p.a. R € 15,000 p.a.1) EUREX GUI Channel in 1 € 6,000 p.a. € 6,000 p.a. R -7) Combination with MIC on same line3) Ethernet - Leased line6) MIC and EMDI 4 € 36,000 p.a. € 42,000 p.a. R -4) MIC, EMDI, and 80 € 69,000 p.a. € 112,200 p.a. R -5) RDI EUREX GUI 1 € 2,400 p.a. € 3,000 p.a. R - 3 € 4,800 p.a. € 6,000 p.a. R - Channel in Combination with 5 € 7,200 p.a. € 9,000 p.a. R - MIC on same line3) 10 € 9,600 p.a. € 12,000 p.a. R - Decided GUI - Solution (without MIC) on basis on leased lines 1 € 24,000 p.a. € 24,000 p.a. R - EUREX GUI 3 € 30,000 p.a. € 36,000 p.a. R - Channel as 5 € 36,000 p.a. € 42,000 p.a. R - decided solution3) 10 € 42,000 p.a. € 54,000 p.a. R - Internet - Solution EUREX GUI Channel3) over € 7,500 p.a.2) - public Internet List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 41 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group Legend Tier A Urban areas of Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Zurich Tier B Germany, France, Great Britain, The Netherlands, and Switzerland Tier C All other places upon request R and other places Availability upon request Remarks The prices per tier are reference prices only and may vary with regard to the exact location of the participant and the technical feasibility. Prices for other places upon request. The alternative "Combined Access" requires the bandwidth of the iAccess connection to correspond with the respective bandwidth of the associated leased line. GUI connection over the Internet is free of charge for participants using a MIC on a leased line. Otherwise a price of € 600 per month is charged (per participant, number of opened Eurex Trader GUIs is unlimited). Eurex GUI Channel. The Eurex GUI Channel supports all GUI solutions provided by EUREX. More details are specified in the "Network Configuration Guide" as amended from time to time. 4) 5) 6) 7) EMDI is not available over VPN. Therefore, two leased lines are required for redundant connections. For technical reasons RDI will be offered only from 80 Mbit/sec. A lead time of six months has to be taken into account when ordering leased lines based on Ethernet. The GUI Channel is not available over VPN. List of Services and Prices of EEX AG Page 42 Release 0081a0081b © EEX AG - part of eex group Attachments Original document

