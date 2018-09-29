Log in
LeithCars.com : Sponsors NASCAR Xfinity Team at Charlotte's New Roval

09/29/2018 | 01:01am CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After unveiling a unique tribute design on the No. 66 Toyota Camry driven by Timmy Hill for MBM Motorsports September 18th  at Leith Toyota, LeithCars.com now has its sights set on the first-ever #ROVAL NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, September 29th.

Follow the LeithCars.com team September 29th (@leithcars) for the first-ever #ROVAL NASCAR race.

Not only is Charlotte's new road course + oval (ROVAL) a brand new track set-up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 200 will also see the first ever sponsorship of a NASCAR stock car by LeithCars.com based in Raleigh, the Capital City.

LeithCars.com is one of the most recognized websites for consumers searching for new or used cars, trucks, and SUV's in the Triangle area as well as across the state and east coast. Leith, Inc. is the parent company, operating over 25 automobile dealerships in Raleigh, Cary, Wendell, and Aberdeen featuring 22 distinct automotive brands. 

2019 will mark Leith, Inc.'s 50th anniversary of serving the automotive needs and dreams of the local community, earning the reputation as "The Name You Can Trust."

For Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Charlotte, LeithCars.com chose MBM Motorsports out of Statesville, N.C. and their No. 66 Toyota Camry driven by 2011 NASCAR Nationwide Series Rookie of the Year, Timmy Hill.

Hill was enthusiastic at the unveiling of his car during an interview for the YouTube automotive series "Zero To 60."

"Great time with the Leith Cars people and everyone who came out this evening! For those who didn't get the chance to make it out, here is what our Leith Cars Toyota will look like for next week's race at the Charlotte Roval!"

The Number 66 Toyota carries a special design scheme that pays tribute to a local NASCAR Grand National Cup driver who competed in a sky blue Dodge in the mid-sixties. Gene Hobby, out of Apex, North Carolina became a friend of the LeithCars.com marketing team last fall during a production shoot with Our State Magazine.

Follow the LeithCars.com team on social media September 29th (@leithcars) for the first-ever #ROVAL NASCAR race. We'll have videos and more posted before, during and after the event.

Contact:
Mark Arsen 
(919) 395-0097  
arsen.leithcars@gmail.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leithcarscom-sponsors-nascar-xfinity-team-at-charlottes-new-roval-300721259.html

SOURCE LeithCars.com


© PRNewswire 2018
