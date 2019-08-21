Lemme, a division of EPIC, Welcomes Owen Bailitz to Professional Services Firms Practice

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Lemme, a division of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, announce today the addition of Owen Bailitz as a Principal within the firm's Professional Services Firms Practice. He will be based in Lemme's Arlington Heights, Illinois offices.



In his new role, Bailitz will work closely with Jay Moroney, Managing Principal, to continue driving the expansion of Lemme's risk management consulting services business. He will also provide Lemme's Professional Services clients with industry insights and advice on evaluating and responding to risk events and areas of emerging risk.



Bailitz brings multidisciplinary expertise and diverse industry experience in client service, firm operations, and risk management leadership roles, gained over a successful 20-year public accounting career.



Prior to joining Lemme, Bailitz was a Risk Management Partner in the National Office of RSM US LLP, the nation's fifth largest public accounting firm, where he led numerous risk management and quality control initiatives and directed the firm's response to significant risk events involving the firm's audit clients.



After leaving RSM, he founded Bailitz LLC to provide smaller national, regional and local public accounting firms with a level of risk management, quality control, and compliance expertise typically found in the national offices of Big 4 and other large international firms.



"I have a passion for risk management and enjoy working with firms of all sizes to address risk and quality challenges and to navigate difficult and unusual situations," said Bailitz. "Joining Lemme, a recognized leader in Professional Liability Insurance and Risk Management Consulting services, was an easy decision given our shared beliefs and values and mutual commitment to providing superior products and services to firms in this space."



Bailitz is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA), as well as a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA).



Said Jay Moroney, "The Professional Services Industry is facing significant change and disruption at present. More than ever, Law firms and Accounting firms are in need of knowledgeable, dependable, forward-thinking counsel to successfully understand and navigate a radically different risk environment. Owen will play a very important role in providing this advice and counsel to Lemme clients."



"We are excited to have Owen join our team to further expand and strengthen the Risk Management Consulting services and solutions provided by our Professional Services Firms Practice," said Mario Lemme. "He will be a tremendous resource to our clients and our entire team, both at Lemme and across the larger EPIC organization."



