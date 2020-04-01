Lemonade Day :® Offers Free Youth Entrepreneurship Educational Program to Adult Leaders for Kids in North America

Lemonopolis® Online Curriculum Includes Tips and Tools from Successful “Kid Entrepreneurs” to Teach Them How to Launch Their Own Business

Lemonade Day, a nationwide youth entrepreneurship program, and its generous partner Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers® are offering a FREE, FUN and ENGAGING remote educational resource — Lemonopolis! Lemonade Day star alumni who are now successful “kid entrepreneurs” are also supporting this initiative through a series of inspirational videos.

Lemonopolis teaches kids business and character-building skills that help them address adversity with an entrepreneurial mindset. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of these challenges that provides kids of all ages an opportunity to “make lemonade out of lemons.”

The Lemonopolis curriculum aligns with core educational standards and is centered on the Search Institute’s 40 Developmental Assets® framework that provides positive support and strengths that young people need to succeed. Lemonopolis includes a mentor guide, along with videos and lessons related to goal setting, business planning, budgeting, marketing and other considerations for launching any type of business — not just a lemonade stand!

To register FREE, go to https://lemonadeday.org/raisingcanes.

Lemonade Day Works

Lemonade Day star alumni will be featured in video motivational messages, sharing insights and perspectives to inspire other kids and teens to start a business. Alumni include Mikaila Ulmer, 15, Me & the Bees Lemonade founder; brothers Rohit, 19, and Sidharth Srinivasan, 17, Trashbots founders; Hailey Hertzman and Katie Vonder Haar, 14, Ooh La Lemon founders and 2017 Lemonade Day National Youth Entrepreneurs of the Year; and Saanvi Vinod, 12, 2019 Lemonade Day National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year.

Lemonade Day was founded in 2007 and has expanded to 84 communities in North America and other countries. Approximately 1.5 million kids have been engaged in the program. (www.lemonadeday.org)

For the past nine years, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has been a strategic partner in helping Lemonade Day expand this successful youth entrepreneurship program. Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s founder, owner and CEO, was a lemonade business owner as a child, and Raising Cane’s restaurants offer lemonade as one of its top-selling menu items in nearly all its 500 restaurants in the United States and other countries. (www.raisingcanes.com)

