Lendable Brings in New CIO and COO

08/15/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

Lendable, Inc., the London, New York, and Nairobi based technology-enabled funding provider to frontier and emerging market non-bank lenders is proud to welcome Hani Ibrahim as the new Chief Investment Officer and Des Denning as the new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Hani will oversee Lendable’s investment strategy and monitoring, including the deployment and management of Lendable’s latest initiative, the Frontier Credit Fund, while Des will oversee Lendable’s internal operations and finances.

Hani brings 20 years of experience working across multiple jurisdictions spanning advisory, investment banking and private credit. He has an extensive background in emerging market private credit, recently serving as the Head of Debt Capital Markets at QInvest where he successfully established and executed the firm’s emerging markets direct lending strategy, deploying $500M in structured senior and mezzanine credit. Hani holds a BSc in Economics and Statistics and an MSc in Statistics from University College London.

Daniel Goldfarb, Lendable’s co-founder and CEO, commented, “We are incredibly excited to have Hani join the Lendable team. Hani has shown himself to be an incisive thinker, a hard worker, and an experienced investor that loves making tough calls. Most importantly, Hani has proven to be an investor with great judgement and high character.”

Des brings over 20 years of experience in the financial industry. He has an extensive background in operations, finance and compliance, having previously worked as COO/CFO at Eisenstat Capital Partners, a $1bn Hedge Fund and launching and building a global team at Arrowgrass Capital Partners, a $6bbn multi-strategy Hedge Fund where he was Global Head of Operations.

Chris Wehbé, Executive Chairmen, commented, “Having worked closely with Des over the past 15 years, I am excited for the skills and expertise he brings to the team. Des’ work will ensure we are providing a world-class experience for our investors, from family offices to large institutions.”

Lendable was founded in 2014 and provides asset-backed funding facilities to fast-growing non-bank lenders across frontier and emerging markets, including off-grid energy companies, SME lenders, consumer lenders, and asset finance companies. After closing its first two funds, “Multi-Originator Platform” I and II, Lendable is raising its third facility, the Frontier Credit Fund, a $100M private credit fund that Lendable will use to continue to scale financing to non-bank lenders.

Further information can be provided by contacting nicolle@lendable.io.


© Business Wire 2019
