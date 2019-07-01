Log in
Lending Club : Form Prospectus

0
07/01/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

Toggle SGML Header(+)

Section 1: 424B2 (424B2)

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)

Registration No. 333-218172

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Proposed

Maximum

Title of Each Class of

Aggregate

Amount of

Securities to be Registered

Offering Price(1)

Registration Fee

Member Payment Dependent Notes

$700,000,000

$84,840

  1. Calculated in accordance with Rule 457(o) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This filing under Rule 424(b)(2) of the Securities Act is being made solely to reflect the advance payment of registration fees with respect to member payment dependent notes having an aggregate maximum offering price of up to $700,000,000 that may be offered by LendingClub Corporation (the "Company") from time to time pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-3ASR, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 22, 2017 (File No. 333-218172) (the "Registration Statement"). This prospectus supplement supplements the prospectus dated May 22, 2017 filed by the Company as part of the Registration Statement.

Disclaimer

Lending Club Corp. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 20:57:07 UTC
0
