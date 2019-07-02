Lending Club : Form Registration Statement

Section 1: S-8(S-8) As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2019 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 LendingClub Corporation (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 51-0605731 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 595 Market St., Suite 200, San Francisco, California 94105 (Address of principal executive offices and zip code) 2014 Equity Incentive Plan 2014 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (Full title of the plan) Scott Sanborn Chief Executive Officer LendingClub Corporation 595 Market St., Suite 200 San Francisco, California 94105 (Name and address of agent for service) (415) 632-5600 (Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies to: Brandon C. Parris Brandon Pace Morrison & Foerster LLP LendingClub Corporation 425 Market Street 595 Market Street, Suite 200 San Francisco, California 94105 San Francisco, California 94105 (415) 268-7000 (415) 632-5600

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer" and "smaller reporting company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one): Large accelerated filer x Accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer ¨ (Do not check if a smaller reporting company) Smaller reporting company ¨ Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ¨

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Proposed Maximum Proposed Maximum Amount of Title of Securities Amount To Be Offering Price Aggregate Registration To Be Registered Registered (1) Per Share Offering Price Fee Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share 27,091,113 (2) $2.82 (4) $ 76,396,939 $ 9,259.31 Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share 4,898,862 (3) $2.40 (4) $ 11,757,269 $ 1,424.98 Total 31,989,975 $ 88,154,208 $ 10,684.29 Pursuant to Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this Registration Statement shall also cover any additional shares of the Registrant's common stock that become issuable in respect of the securities identified in the above table by reason of any stock dividend, stock split, recapitalization or other similar transaction effected without the Registrant's receipt of consideration which results in an increase in the number of the outstanding shares of the Registrant's common stock. Represents an automatic increase to the number of shares available for issuance under the 2014 Equity Incentive Plan effective January 1, 2019. Represents an automatic increase to the number of shares available for issuance under the 2014 Employee Stock Purchase Plan effective January 1, 2019. Calculated solely for the purposes of this offering under Rules 457(c) and (h) of the Securities Act on the basis of the average of the high and low prices of the Registrant's common stock as reported on the New York Stock Exchange on June 26, 2019. In the case of the 2014 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, this amount is multiplied by 85%. Pursuant to the 2014 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, the purchase price of the shares of the Registrant's common stock to be issued thereunder will be 85% of the lower of the fair market value of the Registrant's common stock on the first day of the offering period or on the last day of each purchase period. EXPLANATORY NOTE LendingClub Corporation (the "Registrant") is filing this Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") to register an aggregate of 31,989,975 additional shares of common stock under the Registrant's 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (the "EIP") and under the Registrant's 2014 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "ESPP" and together with the EIP, the "Plans"), pursuant to the provisions of the Plans providing for an automatic increase in the number of shares reserved for issuance under such Plans on January 1 of each year. In accordance with the instructional note to Part I of Form S-8 as promulgated by the Commission, the information specified by Part I of Form S-8 has been omitted from this Registration Statement. PART II INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference The Registrant hereby incorporates by reference into this Registration Statement the following documents previously filed with the Commission: the Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Commission on February 20, 2019; all other reports filed pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") since the end of the fiscal year covered by the Registrant's Annual Report referred to in (a) above; and The description of the Registrant's common stock contained in the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form 8-A (File No. 001-36771) filed with the Commission on December 4, 2014, pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act, including any amendment or report filed for the purpose of updating such description. All reports and definitive proxy or information statements filed pursuant to Section 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange

Act subsequent to the filing of this Registration Statement and prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment which indicates that all securities offered hereby have been sold or which de-registers all securities then remaining unsold shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement and to be a part hereof from the date of filing such documents, except as to specific sections of such statements as set forth therein. Unless expressly incorporated into this Registration Statement, a report furnished on Form 8-K prior or subsequent to the date hereof shall not be incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement. Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained in any subsequently filed document which also is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Item 4. Description of Securities Not applicable. Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel Not applicable. Item 6. Indemnification of Officers and Directors Section 145 of the Delaware General Corporation Law authorizes a court to award, or a corporation's board of directors to grant, indemnity to directors and officers under certain circumstances and subject to certain limitations. The terms of Section 145 of the Delaware General Corporation Law are sufficiently broad to permit indemnification under certain circumstances for liabilities, including reimbursement of expenses incurred, arising under the Securities Act. As permitted by the Delaware General Corporation Law, the Registrant's restated certificate of incorporation contains provisions that eliminate the personal liability of its directors for monetary damages for any breach of fiduciary duties as a director, except liability: for any breach of the director's duty of loyalty to the Registrant or its stockholders;

for acts or omissions not in good faith or that involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law;

under Section 174 of the Delaware General Corporation Law (regarding unlawful dividends and stock repurchases or redemptions); or

for any transaction from which the director derived an improper personal benefit. As permitted by the Delaware General Corporation Law, the Registrant's amended and restated bylaws provide that: the Registrant is required to indemnify its directors and executive officers to the fullest extent permitted by the Delaware General Corporation Law, subject to very limited exceptions;

the Registrant may indemnify its other employees and agents as set forth in the Delaware General Corporation Law;

the Registrant is required to advance expenses, as incurred, to its directors and executive officers in connection with a legal proceeding to the fullest extent permitted by the Delaware General Corporation Law, subject to very limited exceptions; and

the rights conferred in the amended and restated bylaws are not exclusive. The Registrant entered into indemnification agreements with each of its current directors and executive officers to provide these directors and executive officers additional contractual assurances regarding indemnification. Item 7. Exemption From Registration Claimed Not applicable. Item 8. Exhibits See the attached Exhibit Index on the page immediately following the signature pages hereto, which is incorporated herein by

reference. Item 9. Undertakings The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes: To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this Registration Statement; to include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act; to reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than 20% change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective Registration Statement; to include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; Provided, however, that paragraphs (a)(1)(i) and (a)(1)(ii) do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the Registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement. That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the bona fide offering thereof. To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. The undersigned Registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each filing of the Registrant's annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act) that is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the Registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the Registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the Registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the Registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the Registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue.

