Lending Club : Investor Roadshow Presentation Summer 2019
06/19/2019 | 06:59pm EDT
Investor Roadshow Presentation
Disclaimer
Some of the statements in this presentation, including statements regarding expected performance, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: the outcomes of pending governmental investigations and pending or threatened litigation, which are inherently uncertain; the impact of management changes and the ability to continue to retain key personnel; our ability to achieve cost savings from restructurings; our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing retail and institutional investors; competition; overall economic conditions; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
This presentation contains non-GAAP measures relating to our performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.
These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Appendix B at the end of this presentation.
Information in this presentation is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Additional information about LendingClub is available in the prospectus for LendingClub's notes, which can be obtained on LendingClub's website at https://www.lendingclub.com/info/prospectus.action.
Summary
LendingClub provides tools that help Americans save money on their path to financial healththrough lower borrowing costs and a seamless user experience.We also seek to help investors efficiently generate competitive risk-adjusted returns through diversification.
The company is the market leaderin personal loans - a $130 billion+ industryand the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in the United States - and has an estimated potential immediate addressable market opportunity of more than $445 billion.
The company's marketplace gives it unique strengths that enable it to expand its market opportunity, competitive advantage, and growth potential:
Our marketplace model generates savings for borrowers byfinding and matchingthe lowestavailable cost of capital with the right borrowerand attracts investors with a low cost of capital by efficiently generating competitive returns and duration diversification
Our broad spectrum of investors enables us toservemoreborrowersand to enhance our marketingefficiency
Scale, data, and innovation enable us togenerateand convertdemandefficiently whilemanagingprice and credit riskeffectively (3M+ customers)
The company is enhancing its operating leverage and capacity to generate cash with efficiency initiatives.
See Sources/Notes on page 29 for important information relating to this page.
We provide tools that help Americans save money on their path to financial health
3-year loan comparison:
LendingClub personal loan vs. credit card ($10K starting balance)
Credit Card
|
MinimumPaymentsOnly2
Interest and Fees1
Ending Balance
$0
Interest and fee savings with
~$2,800
LendingClub
See Sources/Notes on page 29 for important information relating to this page.
We help investors efficiently generatecompetitive risk-adjusted returns through diversification…
Return vs. Duration
as of December 31, 2018
Unique higher-yielding/
short-duration asset class can help provide
1-5YearUSCorporate
HighYield
LendingClub*
geographic,duration,
andregulatory diversification.
*See Sources/Notes on page 29 and Appendix A on page 33 for important information relating to this page.
…and by delivering
competitive risk-adjusted returns
LendingClub Prime Loans*
|
4.15%
|
4.73%
|
5.87%
|
Treasuries
|
0.86%
|
1.40%
|
US Aggregate
|
0.01%
|
2.06%
|
2.52%
|
|
|
|
|
1-5 Year US Aggregate
|
1.37%
|
1.44%
|
1.42%
US IG Corporate
|
-2.51%
|
3.26%
|
3.28%
|
|
|
|
|
1-3 Year IG Credit
|
1.64%
|
1.80%
|
1.47%
US HY Corporate
|
-2.08%
|
7.23%
|
3.83%
|
|
|
|
|
1-5 Year US HY Corporate
|
0.11%
|
7.38%
|
3.43%
US MBS
|
0.99%
|
1.71%
|
2.53%
|
|
|
|
|
Munis
|
1.28%
|
2.30%
|
3.82%
A $445B+potential immediate market opportunity
~$1.04T
Transactor /
low-rate /
low-balance
Interest-earning
balances
Card and personal loan outstandings (1Q2019)
$670B$445B
Outside target credit profile
Remaining
opportunity
Within target credit profile
See Sources/Notes on page 29 for important information relating to this page.
LendingClub has gained sharein a growing market
See Sources/Notes on page 30 for important information relating to this page.
A market leading online marketplace, which benefits from network effects
See Sources/Notes on page 30 for important information relating to this page.
Customer satisfaction demonstrated by
high Net Promoter Score (NPS)
See Sources/Notes on page 30 for important information relating to this page.
Adiverse range of investor types on the platform…
See Sources/Notes on page 30 for important information relating to this page.
…enabled byproduct and channel innovation
See Sources/Notes on page 30 for important information relating to this page.
Helping our borrowers improve their
financial healthexpands our market opportunity
Visitor to Member
Develop products and tools focused on improving our
members' financial health.
Product to Platform
Unleash our tech and data-driven marketplace model beyond owned products.
Our Strategy
|
Visitor to Member means…
|
|
Relationship-
Driven Benefits.Supportive.
Community
|
People Helping
|
Personalization.
|
People.
Our Strategy
Unleashour tech and data-drivenmarketplacemodel beyond owned products.
Product to Platform means…
Financial Services
Marketplace
Personal
Loans
Lender
ProductPlatform
Marketplace Model
The marketplace model strengthens our business and enables member benefits.
We're helping millions of Americans take an active role in improving their financial health
Acquiring a loan through you guys was painless and stress-free.
I am saving thousands of dollars and now have no credit card debt. It is a great feeling to make one simple payment a month.
With LendingClub, not only are we going to be alright, we're going to thrive.
Our Competitive Advantages
Marketing efficiency - our broad range of investors enables us to serve a broad spectrum of borrowers, which means we can monetize more of our marketing dollars
Simplifying & Transforming LendingClub
Innovation,simplification program, and
focus on partnershipsare transforming LendingClub
Innovation, simplification program, and partnerships are transforming LendingClub.
-
Data driven innovation is growing applications(up 31%year-over-yearin Q1 2019),accelerating application to approval times (73% in 24 hours in Q1 2019, up 16 pts.year-over-year)and boosting critical conversion rates.
-
Almost40%of loans purchased by investors in Q1 2019 were through structured program channels developed over the last 18 months.
-
Leveraging ourworld-class demand generation and conversion capabilities, strong credit assessment credentials, and very high customer satisfaction rates.
-
Partnership with Opportunity Fund and Funding Circle enables LendingClub to better serve small businesses.
Simplification program on track.
-
New Lehi, UT facility filled to most of550 FTEcapacity by year end.
-
400+Business Process Outsourcing FTEs, improving our capabilities and swapping fixed cost for variable cost.
-
San Francisco footprint reduced by123,000 sq. ft. by year end.
-
Further initiatives underway to leverage LendingClub's scale.
See Sources/Notes on page 31 for important information relating to this page.
Growing Margins, Boosted by Simplification Program
An Important Inflection Point
0
-10
-20
-30
-40
-50
-60
H1 17H2 17
Targeting Adjusted Net Income profitabilityover H2 2019
Adjusted Net Income (Loss), $m
2019 Guidance*
*Guidanceexcludes certain expenses that areeither non-recurringor unusual in nature.Full year guidancenow reflects such expenses that havebeen recognizedduringthe first quarter of 2019. See AppendixB on page34 for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.
See Sources/Notes on page 31 for important information relating to this page.
Net cash and other financial assets; Valuation allowance (Net Operating Losses)
See Sources/Notes on page 32 for important information relating to this page.
Additional information, Sources/Notes and Appendices
2018 Full Year Highlights
Strong momentum in dynamic market.
-
Record loan origination volume ($10.9B) and record net revenue ($694.8M)
-
Record Adjusted EBITDA*($97.5M) up 119% from 2017, with EBITDA margins of 14.0%, up from 7.8% in 2017
-
Record customers served; 58% within 24 hours in 2018, up from 41% in 2017
-
Net Promoter Score rises to 78.4 in 2018, up from 71.4 in 2017
-
Record loan servicing portfolio of $13.7B
Business model resilience enabled LendingClub to use credit, price, mix and scale to rapidly adapt.
-
Tightened credit by 17%; raised interest rates by 49bps to 114bps
-
Shifted mix to higher grade A & B loans which accounted for 56% of standard program loan originations in 2018, up from 45% in 2017
-
Expanded access to larger pools of institutional capital with CLUB Certificates, funding $1.1B since inception; $478M in 4Q 2018
Further steps to simplify our business.
-
Process started in 1Q 2018 continuing in 2019
-
Leveraging business process outsourcing, geolocation, our scale, and other initiatives
-
Goal to focus engineering and operational capacity, lower unit costs and increase variable cost %
-
Targeting Adjusted Net Income profitability over 2H 2019
Growing responsibly in 2019; building resilience for an uncertain macroeconomic environment.
*Adjusted EBITDA includes non-GAAP reconciling items consisting of stock-based compensation expense of $75.1 million in full year 2018,and depreciation, impairment, amortizationand other net adjustments of $54.7 million in full year 2018.Adjusted EBITDA also excludes $53.5 million of legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues, $35.6 million of goodwill impairment related to the Company'spatient and education finance unit that we recognizedin the first six months of 2018 and $6.8 million of expenses related to our cost structure simplification. SeeAppendixB on page34 for a reconciliationof this non-GAAP measure.
See Sources/Notes on page 32 for important information relating to this page.
Meeting Our 2018 Goals
Strategic Targets
Sources/Notes
Sources/Notes
|
Page #
|
Data
|
Source(s)
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
1) Comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided as not practicable.
|
|
|
|
Net cash and other financial assets
|
LendingClub Form 10-Q, for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019, p. 73:
|
|
|
https://ir.lendingclub.com/Cache/397858348.pdf
|
|
Net valuation allowance per share
|
Form 10-K, p. 48
|
|
|
|
24
|
FTC Litigation Update
|
https://blog.lendingclub.com/lendingclub-ftc-litigation-update
|
|
LC Responds to FTC Complaint
|
https://blog.lendingclub.com/lendingclub-responds-to-federal-trade-commission-
|
|
|
complaint/
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
2018 Full Year Highlights
|
4Q18
|
Earnings Presentation, p. 3
|
|
Financial reconciliation
|
4Q18
|
Earnings Presentation, p. 23
|
27
|
2018 Strategic Goals
|
4Q18
|
Earnings Presentation, p. 4
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
1) Excludes certain expenses that are either non-recurring or unusual in nature, such as $53.5 million of legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy
|
|
issues, $35.6 million of goodwill impairment related to the Company's patient and education finance unit that we recognized in the first six months of 2018
|
|
and $6.8 million of expenses related to our cost structure simplification.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meeting Our Goals
|
4Q18 Earnings Presentation, p.6
|
|
Financial reconciliations
|
4Q18
|
Earnings Presentation, pp.19-20, 22
|
|
|
|
Appendix A - Disclaimer
LendingClubPrime Loan returns are calculated by Brismo according to the methodologyfound here: (https://www.altfidata.com/methodology-guide/), and investors should make their own assessment of reliability of third-partydata. Brismoverified performance is provided for informationalpurposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice. Brismo T&C's apply(https://brismo.com/wp-content/uploads/Policies/BRISMO_Terms_and_Conditions.pdf). Brismois a LendingClub strategic partner and is paid by LendingClub to analyze loan data. LendingClub does not review or exercise control over the analysis, calculations or any conclusions performed or made available by Brismo.
Key differences in return methodologies exist and should be understood prior to investing. Primarily, LendingClub loans do not have readily available market prices, so returns must be generated by first calculatingfair values for the loans. This could result in dampened volatilitywhen comparedto other investments that trade daily on exchanges. For example, things like changes in prevailing market interest rates do have an impact on the value of LendingClubloans, but this impact would not be realized (even in performance measurement) until the loan is sold on a secondary market. In addition to differences in methodology, it is important to understand that there are also differences in the way fees are charged, the way the assets are regulated, and daily valuations.
Included in the two performance data sets are: Prime loans facilitated by LendingClub, and the indices representing each category are: "Treasuries" = Bloomberg Barclays
US Treasury Index, "1-3 Year Treasuries" = Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury 1-3 Year Index, "US Aggregate" = Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index, "1-5 Year US Aggregate" = Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate 1-5 Year Bond Index, "US IG Corporate" = Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate InvestmentGrade Index, "1-3 Year IG Credit
-
= Bloomberg Barclays1-3 Year Credit Index", "US HY Corporate" = Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index, "1-5 Year US HY Corporate" = Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield 1-5 Year Index, "US MBS" = Bloomberg Barclays US MBS Index, "Munis" = Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index, "US Stocks" = S&P
500. Total returns are used for all indices, and all returns are annualized.
Investors cannot invest directly in anythingshown in this presentation. Individual returns may vary, historical performance is not a guarantee of future results, and investors may lose some or all of the principalinvested. Returns may be impacted by, among other things, the number and attributes of loans owned, as well as macroeconomicand other conditions.
Appendix B
Financial Reconciliations
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)
Adjusted EBITDA Definition and Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income (loss) before depreciation, impairment and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, income tax expense (benefit), acquisition related expenses, cost structure simplification expense, goodwill impairment, legal, regulatory and other expense related to legacy issues and income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total net revenue.
-
Includespersonnel-related expense associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area and external advisory fees. These expenses are included in "Sales and marketing," "Origination and servicing" and "Other general and administrative" expense on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations.
-
Includes class action and regulatory litigation expense and legal and other expenses, which are included in "Class action and regulatory litigation expense" and "Other general and administrative" expense, respectively, on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. Amounts prior to the fourth quarter of 2017 have not been reclassified because legacy legal expenses incurred in 2017 and prior were generally offset by insurance proceeds, resulting in no net material cumulative impact to 2017 earnings.
Contribution Reconciliation & Definition
Contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net revenue less "sales and marketing" and "origination and servicing" expenses on the
Company's Statements of Operations, adjusted to exclude cost structure simplification and non-cashstock-based compensation expenses within these captions and income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. Contribution Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing contribution by total net revenue.
-
Excludes the portion ofpersonnel-related expense associated with establishing a site in the Salt Lake City area that are included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.
-
Excludesstock-based compensation expense included in the "Sales and marketing" and "Origination and servicing" expense categories.
Contribution as a Percent of Originations
Contribution is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net revenue less "sales and marketing" and "origination and servicing" expenses on the
Company's Statements of Operations, adjusted to exclude cost structure simplification and non-cashstock-based compensation expenses within these captions and income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. Contribution Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing contribution by total net revenue.
Disclaimer
