|
Lending Club : LendingClub Stockholder Outreach Materials
05/28/2019 | 07:14pm EDT
Stockholder Outreach
2019 Annual Meeting
June 5, 2019
Disclaimer
Some of the statements in this presentation are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: the outcomes of pending governmental investigations and pending or threatened litigation, which are inherently uncertain; the impact of management changes and the ability to continue to retain key personnel; our ability to achieve cost savings from restructurings; our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing retail and institutional investors; competition; overall economic conditions; changes in the size of our market opportunity; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
This presentation contains non-GAAP measures relating to our performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.
These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this presentation.
Information in this presentation is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Additional information about LendingClub is available in the prospectus for LendingClub's notes, which can be obtained on LendingClub's website at https://www.lendingclub.com/info/prospectus.action.
About LendingClub
LendingClub operates America's largest online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors
3M+
Customers
$1.3B
Market cap
As of 23-May-2019
$47B+
Total loans issued
Through 31-Mar-2019
Business Overview
-
LendingClub provides tools that help Americans on their path to financial health through lower borrowing costs and a seamless user experience
-
The company is the market leader in personal loans, a $130 billion+ industry and the fastest growing segment of consumer credit in the United States, and has an estimated addressable revolving debt market opportunity of more than $1 trillion
-
The company's marketplace gives it unique strengths that enable it to expand its market opportunity, competitive advantage and growth potential
-
The company is enhancing its operating leverage and capacity to generate cash with efficiency initiatives
Our Competitive Advantage
-
Our marketplace model generates savings for borrowers by finding and matching the lowest cost of capital with the right borrower and attracts investors with the lowest cost of capital by efficiently generating targeted returns and duration diversification
-
Our broad spectrum of borrowers and investors enables us to serve more customers and to enhance our marketing efficiency
-
Scale, data and innovation enable us to generate and convert demand efficiently while managing price and credit risk effectively
We're transforming financial services into a frictionless, transparent and highly efficient
online marketplace, helping people achieve their financial goals every day
2019 Strategic Priorities
Our management team and the Board are deeply focused on the evolution, execution and oversight of our strategy
Grow Responsibly
Continue
to Carefully
Allocate Capital
Simplify
Operations
and Costs
-
Scalability and operating leverage will facilitate further margin expansion as we grow
-
Shifting customer mix to higher quality credit as we remain focused on disciplined growth
-
Innovating for sustainable, long-term growth while managing operational and regulatory risk
-
Investing heavily in technology, compliance and our control infrastructure to build a strong foundation for long-term growth
-
Working to move to the cloud, investing in our data and analytical infrastructure, and evolving the platform to enable faster innovation and easier integration with third parties
-
Implementing a number of initiatives to improve operating efficiency to accelerate the company towards profitability, following a comprehensive review of our cost structure in 2018
-
-
Establishing a more cost-effective site in the Salt Lake City area as we reduce our San Francisco footprint
-
Continuing to implement and scale efficiency initiatives throughout 2019
-
Targeting Adjusted Net Income profitability over the second half of 2019
Building on the intrinsic strength of our business model and prudent capital allocation decisions, we continue to focus on driving productivity and achieving profitability
Strong Momentum Under Current Executive Team
-
Our CEO Scott Sanborn was promoted into the role in 2016 during a significant corporate crisis marked by a severe drop in revenue, the departure of most major loan investors, and multiple government investigations stemming from actions taken by the prior CEO
-
-
Although we continue to work through the legacy events of 2016 and certain other regulatory matters, we made important progress in 2018 through settlements of SEC, DOJ and class action suits
-
Since Q1 2016, we have fully rebuilt our executive team, promoting or hiring new executives to the positions of CEO, President, CFO, General Counsel, Chief Risk Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Lending Officer
-
The current executive team stabilized our business in 2017, restored revenue growth in 2018, and has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in navigating a dynamic operating environment
-
Record results in 2018 reflect sustained financial and operational growth and our ongoing efforts to improve efficiencies, control costs and better serve our growing customer base. We are moving forward with strong operational and financial momentum
|
Total Net Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Originations1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Incomeand Adjusted EBITDA2
|
($ in millions)
|
|
695
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
10,882
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,987
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
575
|
|
|
8,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,936
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,400
|
6,585
|
|
|
|
|
-13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,437
|
1,546
|
2,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
827
|
856
|
849
|
|
|
|
-146
|
|
|
-154
|
-128
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal loans - standard
|
|
Personal loans - custom
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Income
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. There may be differences between the sum of the loan product results due to rounding.
|
5
|
2. Adjusted EBITDAis a non-GAAP measure. See page 9 for reconciliation to comparable GAAP measure.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Lending Club Corp. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 23:13:10 UTC
|
|