LendingClub Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's largest online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, announced that it will report earnings for the first quarter 2020 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after market hours.

LendingClub will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2020 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Webcast information
A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call please dial +1 (888) 317-6003 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061 with Conference ID 2753920 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Replay
An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until May 12, 2020 by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088 with Conference ID 10141914.

About LendingClub
LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.

CONTACT:
For Investors: IR@lendingclub.com
Media Contact: Press@lendingclub.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingclub-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301042520.html

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
