LendingClub : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/16/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), America's largest online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, announced that it will report earnings for the second quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after market hours.

Lending Club, the world's largest online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. (PRNewsFoto/Lending Club) (PRNewsFoto/Lending Club)

LendingClub will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Webcast information
A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Events & Presentations menu. To access the call please dial +1 (888) 317-6003 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061 with Conference ID 3076474 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Replay
An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available on August 6, 2019 until August 13, 2019 by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088 with Conference ID 10133466.

About LendingClub
LendingClub was founded to transform the banking system to make credit more affordable and investing more rewarding. Today, LendingClub's online credit marketplace connects borrowers and investors to deliver more efficient and affordable access to credit. Through its technology platform, LendingClub is able to create cost efficiencies and passes those savings onto borrowers in the form of lower rates and to investors in the form of risk-adjusted returns. LendingClub is based in San Francisco, California. Currently, residents of the following states may invest in LendingClub notes: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, or WY. All loans are made by federally regulated issuing bank partners. More information is available at https://www.lendingclub.com.

CONTACT:
For Investors: IR@lendingclub.com
Media Contact: Press@lendingclub.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingclub-schedules-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300884186.html

SOURCE LendingClub


© PRNewswire 2019
