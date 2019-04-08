LendingHome : Honored with Top Industry Awards from HousingWire and Fintech Breakthrough

LendingHome
– the fix-and-flip industry's No. 1 lender – today announced it is the
recipient of top awards in the housing and financial technology
industries. LendingHome is proud to have been named:
Winner of the “Digital Mortgage Innovation Award” by FinTech
Breakthrough
FinTech Breakthrough is an independent organization that recognizes the
top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market.
This year’s award program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from
across the globe, according to James Johnson, Fintech Breakthrough’s
managing director.
“LendingHome perfectly embodies the spirit of the FinTech
Breakthrough Awards, providing a simple, effective ‘break through’
technology solution that addresses an underserved market in the
financial services space,” said Johnson. “With more than $3 billion in
mortgage loans since its founding, LendingHome is a well-established
leader in the mortgage industry, and its recent focus on the
fix-and-flip industry has yielded impressive results, as it is now the
No. 1 lender to the U.S. fix and flip industry, by number of loans and
by dollar volume. We are proud to congratulate LendingHome on their
impressive success in the digital mortgage industry, and we are thrilled
to recognize LendingHome as a marquee 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Award
winner.”
This is LendingHome’s second Fintech Breakthrough Award. In 2018, the
startup was named “Best Digital Mortgage Product.”
Winner of the HousingWire Tech100 Award
According to HousingWire – a top-tier media publication covering the
U.S. mortgage and housing markets – the companies featured in this
year’s Tech100
range from “innovative startups to technology giants” that “continue to
push the edge of innovation to move markets forward.”
HousingWire has bestowed this honor on LendingHome for three consecutive
years: 2017, 2018, and 2019. This year, HousingWire’s editorial team highlighted
LendingHome’s automated technology and predictive analytics that are
specific to the fix-and-flip industry: “The (LendingHome) tech platform
is able to predict whether a project will be financially successful,
because LendingHome implemented tech-enabled credit models specific to
this space. Access to big data and instant algorithms make accurate
lending decisions within seconds.”
These awards follow an earlier prestigious moment in 2019 for
LendingHome: In February, Forbes named the startup to its annual Fintech
50 List for the second consecutive year. The list recognizes just 50
companies that are “making industry-changing innovation.”
LendingHome is also a finalist for Top Real Estate Platform at the
LendIt Fintech Industry Awards. Winners will be revealed on April 9.
