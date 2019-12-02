Log in
Lenovo Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Lenovo Smart Display, Yoga, ThinkPad & Ideapad Laptop Deals Researched by Spending Lab

12/02/2019

A review of the best Lenovo Cyber Monday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top Lenovo desktop PCs, Chromebooks, ultrabooks, tablets, monitors and smart device sales

Find an updated list of Cyber Monday Lenovo deals, featuring savings on Lenovo Yoga 920, ThinkPad, ThinkBook, ThinkCentre and Smart Display devices and computers. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Spending Lab.

Best Lenovo deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Lenovo is well-recognized for its high performance computers that offer innovations and stunning designs. The brand has several highly rated laptops, tablets, monitors and smartphones. The Lenovo Yoga 920 is powered by an 8th generation quad-core Intel Core processor, active pen support, and enhanced battery life. The ThinkPad series features robust performance that allows it to stand out as a portable workstation. One of the latest new devices from Lenovo is the Smart Display, which provides the Google Assistant experience a high-definition screen.

What’s special about Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday. Historically, retailers focus more on online deals for electronics, appliances and best-selling products during Cyber Monday.

Accounting for 72% of all online sales during Cyber Monday 2018, Amazon enjoys a massive lead over other major retailers on this sales day.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
