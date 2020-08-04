Lenovo : Enhances Portfolio of Education Solutions to Meet Evolving Demands of Hybrid Learning

New Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen and Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen laptops powered by AMD, as well as a content rich VR education solution, offer students and teachers more options in and outside the classroom this fall.

Today, Lenovo™ (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), is announcing updates to its portfolio of education solutions to support schools adopting new curriculums and pedagogy as they head back to class in the Fall during the global health crisis.

More than 1 billion students, over 90 percent of the world’s learners, have been impacted by school closures in 2020i. In response to disrupted school calendars, educators are implementing distancing learning programs and hybrid learning scenarios – a combination of distance and in-classroom learning. Schools and districts require education-ready devices, more secure platforms, as well as compelling and effective digital content to engage students under changing learning conditions. From purpose-built laptops and tablets, software and content for education to immersive learning with virtual reality (VR) solutions, Lenovo is providing teachers and students the tools needed for schools’ expanding digital ecosystems.

Lenovo PC Devices Built for Education

Schools must enable a future-ready education experience and help teachers inspire student engagement through effective collaboration beyond the classroom. Lenovo PC devices are durable and impact resistant, optimized for tech-enabled learning and designed with robust security and manageability.

We understand the current challenges and can help develop customized education solutions that focus on enhanced security, innovative tools, software and support that stand up to varied learning environments.

Lenovo’s broad education portfolio is further expanded with the addition of two new laptops powered by the AMD 3015e Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Graphics. Built with AMD’s advanced “Zen” processor technology, the 3015e Mobile Processor delivers snappy responsiveness, smooth video streaming and great battery life on the new laptops that also include Quick Charge that can provide up to 80% power in sixty minutes: ii

Lenovo 100e 2 nd Gen features Windows 10 and includes WiFi 6 support iii to improve connectivity to online learning resources and video conferencing. Engineered with reinforced ports and hinges with mechanically anchored keyboards, the 100e is designed to withstand the rigors of today’s hybrid learning environment.

features Windows 10 and includes WiFi 6 support to improve connectivity to online learning resources and video conferencing. Engineered with reinforced ports and hinges with mechanically anchored keyboards, the 100e is designed to withstand the rigors of today’s hybrid learning environment. Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen shares the same connectivity and rugged features and adds the Yoga form factor. The multimode laptop offers greater flexibility for an enhanced learning experience and includes pencil touch and an optional garaged pen for more accurate device interaction.

Available in September 2020, Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen with AMD 3015e will start from $219 and Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen with AMD 3015e will start from $299.

To help schools build and expand their hybrid learning programs, Lenovo curated a suite of software options that work seamlessly with student devices. These solutions include Cyber Security & Student Safety, Remote Class Management, and Instructional Resources. For example, Lenovo is collaborating with Exploros™, a teacher-guided social instructional platform, to offer its software to assist teachers in staging powerful learning experiences, whether the learning takes place in a physical or virtual classroom.

VR Classroom 2 — Immersive Learning Made Easy for 21st Century Education

The Lenovo VR Classroom 2 is now on sale in North America, and available soon in select markets around the world. A complete solution for teaching with VR, it includes a seamless combination of hardware, content, device management, training, and support.

Today’s digital-native students expect technology to help bridge the gap in learning, collaborating, and sharing knowledge. Through VR students are immersed in experiences that enable learning beyond the classroom to foster deeper understanding of complex concepts, knowledge retention, and empathy. Now, with all the distractions of the home potentially impacting students in distance learning scenarios, VR Classroom 2 offers students and teachers a visually and audibly isolated environment to fully engage with instructional material.

“From virtual tours to stimulating math and science lessons, more educators are understanding the value of immersive learning with VR. Lenovo’s goal is to provide teachers with a solution that’s easier to deploy and manage inside or outside the classroom, so they can stay focused on kids’ learning,” said Rich Henderson, Director of Global Education Solutions at Lenovo.

The new educational VR solution comes with the Lenovo Mirage VR S3, an all-in-one headset specifically designed for enterprise and education. Featuring a 4K display for clear visuals, the headset can be used with or without the provided controller and has an easy to clean face plate suitable for mass use. Built with integrated audio and up to three hours of battery lifeiv, the new VR headset is rugged, light weight, and ready to use on campuses and throughout districts.

The Lenovo VR Classroom 2 is powered by the ThinkReality™ platform, making it simple for a district’s IT staff to deploy a fleet of headsets with online device management. Using LanSchool Air for classroom management, teachers can remotely manage and control all of a class’s devices from a single source.

VR Classroom 2 is supported by Lenovo Integrated Solutions Support (LISS), providing end-to-end support from expert technicians and engineers. LISS gives customers hassle-free support for their entire Lenovo solution, including a dedicated phone line for quick access to a team of technical experts and engineers, faster resolution time, and proactive case management and escalation assistance.

Lenovo is partnering with world-class software developers and content creators to provide students experiences far beyond the confines of their desks in the classroom or at home. These apps and content come pre-installed:

Veative Limited - Veative Labs, a leading provider of immersive learning solutions, developed this application specifically for VR Classroom 2. It features 40 VR modules including science, mathematics and virtual tours. Users also have option to upgrade to Veative Lab’s full library of 550 interactive STEM modules either on Lenovo computers or on VR Classroom 2.

VICTAR VR - Dev Clever, a leading developer of mobile and immersive experiences, has developed VICTAR VR, an integrated virtual reality careers platform. The platform is designed to engage with students using interactive environments to gamify the journey of self-discovery for young people as part of career planning.

Wild Immersion - A virtual wildlife reserve that shows animals in their natural habitat through 360° immersive experiences. The videos are self-guided activities, where students work independently to experience the wonder and awe of animals, as well as come to understand the challenges of nature conservation.

For more information about the Lenovo VR Classroom 2 please visit our website or contact a Lenovo Representative.

