Lenovo Invests in CLEARink

Companies will work together to develop ePaper 2.0 displays for tablets

Lenovo, a Fortune (Global) 500 Company and a global leader in mobile devices, and CLEARink Displays, the leader in next generation ePaper, announced today that Lenovo has invested in CLEARink. The two companies have commenced joint development activities to develop the next generation of tablet devices. Lenovo has also joined CLEARink’s board of directors.

Lenovo is one of the top few tech companies in providing innovative consumer, commercial and enterprise technology. Lenovo Capital, an investment unit of Lenovo, is ramping up efforts in exploring and accelerating startup companies utilizing Lenovo’s global resources. CLEARink is developing the world’s first color and video capable ePaper 2.0 displays aimed at various market applications.

“We mainly invest in core technologies, and smart internet is our focus area, which is why we have invested in CLEARink to revolutionize the way information is consumed,” said George He, Head of Lenovo Capital and SVP at Lenovo. “This solution will not only enhance the reading experience in settings where LCDs are not a good fit, it will also have eye health benefits and have a lasting impact on the environment by saving millions of trees every single year.”

CLEARink’s ePaper 2.0 technology will solve the problems caused by traditional display technologies, which aren’t well suited for use in daylight. CLEARink’s technology offers a very low power, sunlight readable, color/internet ready technology that the market has been waiting for.

“When one of the world’s largest providers of tablet solutions endorses our technology by providing us both capital as well as a channel to bring our products to market, it is a huge impetus for our team to deliver a revolutionary display product,” said Frank Christiaens, CEO & Chairman, CLEARink Displays. “We couldn’t have asked for a better company to collaborate with than Lenovo.”

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a world-leading smart device and IT solutions supplier. With its motto of “Different is Better,” it provides smart devices that integrate applications, services and the best user experience, as well as robust cloud infrastructure. Being the world-leader of smart device manufacturing, Lenovo supplies hundreds of millions of smart terminal devices to customers all over the globe, including PC, tablet, smart phones and smart televisions. As a top-tier supplier of business digitalization and smart solutions, Lenovo is actively promoting its development of “Device + Cloud” and “Infrastructure + Cloud.” Currently, Lenovo has approximately 52,000 employees in 160 countries and regions.

About CLEARink Displays, Inc.

CLEARink is a leader in reflective display technologies for Tablets, Laptops Wearables, IoT displays, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), outdoor signage and automotive applications. CLEARink’s patent protected TIR technology is a superior alternative to existing reflective displays, providing unparalleled video and color representation, using a fraction of the energy consumed by LCD, with a highly competitive cost structure. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Fremont, California and has raised over US$25 million in financing from strategic investors such as M Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (Dow Jones: MRK.DE) and Lenovo Capital. For more information, visit http://www.clearinkdisplays.com

