Lenovo Invests in CLEARink

Lenovo, a Fortune (Global) 500 Company and a global leader in mobile
devices, and CLEARink Displays, the leader in next generation ePaper,
announced today that Lenovo has invested in CLEARink. The two companies
have commenced joint development activities to develop the next
generation of tablet devices. Lenovo has also joined CLEARink’s board of
directors.
Lenovo is one of the top few tech companies in providing innovative
consumer, commercial and enterprise technology. Lenovo Capital, an
investment unit of Lenovo, is ramping up efforts in exploring and
accelerating startup companies utilizing Lenovo’s global resources.
CLEARink is developing the world’s first color and video capable ePaper
2.0 displays aimed at various market applications.
“We mainly invest in core technologies, and smart internet is our focus
area, which is why we have invested in CLEARink to revolutionize the way
information is consumed,” said George He, Head of Lenovo Capital and SVP
at Lenovo. “This solution will not only enhance the reading experience
in settings where LCDs are not a good fit, it will also have eye health
benefits and have a lasting impact on the environment by saving millions
of trees every single year.”
CLEARink’s ePaper 2.0 technology will solve the problems caused by
traditional display technologies, which aren’t well suited for use in
daylight. CLEARink’s technology offers a very low power, sunlight
readable, color/internet ready technology that the market has been
waiting for.
“When one of the world’s largest providers of tablet solutions endorses
our technology by providing us both capital as well as a channel to
bring our products to market, it is a huge impetus for our team to
deliver a revolutionary display product,” said Frank Christiaens, CEO &
Chairman, CLEARink Displays. “We couldn’t have asked for a better
company to collaborate with than Lenovo.”
About Lenovo
Lenovo is a world-leading smart device and IT solutions supplier. With
its motto of “Different is Better,” it provides smart devices that
integrate applications, services and the best user experience, as well
as robust cloud infrastructure. Being the world-leader of smart device
manufacturing, Lenovo supplies hundreds of millions of smart terminal
devices to customers all over the globe, including PC, tablet, smart
phones and smart televisions. As a top-tier supplier of business
digitalization and smart solutions, Lenovo is actively promoting its
development of “Device + Cloud” and “Infrastructure + Cloud.” Currently,
Lenovo has approximately 52,000 employees in 160 countries and regions.
About CLEARink Displays, Inc.
CLEARink is a leader in reflective display technologies for Tablets,
Laptops Wearables, IoT displays, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), outdoor
signage and automotive applications. CLEARink’s patent protected TIR
technology is a superior alternative to existing reflective displays,
providing unparalleled video and color representation, using a fraction
of the energy consumed by LCD, with a highly competitive cost structure.
Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Fremont, California and
has raised over US$25 million in financing from strategic investors such
as M Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm from Merck KGaA,
Darmstadt, Germany (Dow Jones: MRK.DE) and Lenovo Capital. For more
information, visit http://www.clearinkdisplays.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005881/en/