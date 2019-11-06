Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lenovo second-quarter profit jumps 20% on strong personal computer sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 11:50pm EST
Illustration photo of a Lenovo logo

Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd reported a 20% year-on-year jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, slightly beating analysts' estimates, on the back of strengthening demand for its products.

Lenovo's net profit in the quarter ended September rose to $202 million, compared with an average estimate of $199.59 million by eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue rose 1% to $13.52 billion, compared to an average estimate of $13.73 billion by 11 analysts.

"Looking ahead, the global demand for technology products is expected to remain volatile amid a complex macro environment," the company said in a statement.

"However, going forward, Lenovo is well-positioned to manage complex and dynamic market conditions."

China's Lenovo Group, the world's largest PC maker, warned in August that it would have to raise prices if U.S. tariffs increased, and that shifting manufacturing from China to avoid tariffs could further bump up costs.

Laptop computers are among $156 billion worth of Chinese goods that Washington has threatened to hit with tariffs on Dec. 15, along with cell phones and toys.

Beijing is expected to ask Washington to drop that plan as part of a deal both sides say they are close to finalising on some parts of a trade agreement.

The global PC market grew 1.1% in the quarter to September, as customers replaced machines to migrate to Windows 10, market research firm Gartner said last month. Lenovo took a 24.7% market share during the quarter, ahead of rivals HP Inc and Dell, it said.

IDC, another market research firm, said in October that sales during the quarter were boosted by the threat of higher tariffs which spurred PC makers to ship additional desktops and notebooks, although some were hampered by supply constraints.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 1.17% 6.07 End-of-day quote.13.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:18aGerman finance watchdog approves new AMS bid for Osram
RE
02:18aVESTAS WIND : - Share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1,500m (approx. EUR 200m)
AQ
02:16aHOLY STONE : 2019 Q3 Operating Results
PU
02:16aMAXCYTE : to Present at BIO-Europe 2019
PU
02:16aINPEX : Financial Results for for the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 Presentation Material (PDF 1.77MB)
PU
02:16aINPEX : Financial Results for for the Six Months ended September 30, 2019 Presentation Material (Appendix) (PDF 1.57MB)
PU
02:16aVESTAS WIND : Interim financial report, third quarter 2019
AQ
02:16aICL : Reports Q3 2019 Results
PR
02:16aLABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI S A : First nine months 2019 results press release
PU
02:16aLABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI S A : ROVI releases the press release related to the first nine months 2019 financial results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards
4MIDEA GROUP CO LTD : GRAPHIC: Foreign holdings of China equities at record
5Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group