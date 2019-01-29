Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LensPure.com : Launches PureRewards, a Free Cash-for-Referrals Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:04pm EST

Leading contact lens e-tailer LensPure.com launches its cash-for-referral program, PureRewards. This free program provides members with:

  • One-click shareable links via email and social media
  • Visa Gift Card rewards to use anywhere online
  • Private member dashboard to chart referrals and earnings
  • Email updates whenever rewards are available
  • Unlimited cashback with no expiration date
  • Free vacation giveaways every month

PureRewards is reported to be easy to share & easy to earn.

Marketing Director, Hannu Rauma explains; “Whether you’re referring friends, coworkers, family, or associates, the process is fast and easy. The LensPure.com site has quick-links to sign up or log in.

“After signup, a popup appears with buttons to share with others. This contains a unique link that allows automatic payment into your account. This occurs after the referred friend makes a purchase with LensPure.

“It’s that simple. Members can save or spend the online Visa Gift Cards anywhere — not just on our site. Plus, the more they share, the more chances they have to win a free holiday.”

For more information, visit the lenspure.com website.

Background: Lenspure.com is operated by international online retailer, LM Global, who also operates perfectlensworld.com, perfectlens.ca and tru-lens.com, which has its own PureRewards program.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11pAURAMEX RESOURCE COR : Announces Corporate Update & Appoints Michael Marchand as Technical Advisor
AQ
04:11pAmalgamated Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
04:11pNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Announces Addition of Two Independent Directors to the NI Board
BU
04:11pSPS Commerce Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
04:10pPHARMA BIO SERV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:10pKEY TRONIC : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:10pWASHTEC PRELIMINARY FIGURES : Fiscal year 2018 completed with a strong last quarter:
EQ
04:10pCIT GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pDIXONS CARPHONE : Oppo phone deals available exclusively at Carphone Warehouse
AQ
04:09pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : PG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
3VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.