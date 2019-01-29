LensPure.com : Launches PureRewards, a Free Cash-for-Referrals Program

Leading contact lens e-tailer LensPure.com
launches its cash-for-referral program, PureRewards. This free program
provides members with:
-
One-click shareable links via email and social media
-
Visa Gift Card rewards to use anywhere online
-
Private member dashboard to chart referrals and earnings
-
Email updates whenever rewards are available
-
Unlimited cashback with no expiration date
-
Free vacation giveaways every month
PureRewards is reported to be easy to share & easy to earn.
Marketing Director, Hannu Rauma explains; “Whether you’re referring
friends, coworkers, family, or associates, the process is fast and easy.
The LensPure.com site has quick-links to sign up or log in.
“After signup, a popup appears with buttons to share with others. This
contains a unique link that allows automatic payment into your account.
This occurs after the referred friend makes a purchase with LensPure.
“It’s that simple. Members can save or spend the online Visa Gift Cards
anywhere — not just on our site. Plus, the more they share, the more
chances they have to win a free holiday.”
For more information, visit the lenspure.com website.
Background: Lenspure.com is operated by international online retailer,
LM Global, who also operates perfectlensworld.com,
perfectlens.ca
and tru-lens.com,
which has its own PureRewards program.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005846/en/