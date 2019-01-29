LensPure.com : Launches PureRewards, a Free Cash-for-Referrals Program

Leading contact lens e-tailer LensPure.com launches its cash-for-referral program, PureRewards. This free program provides members with:

One-click shareable links via email and social media

Visa Gift Card rewards to use anywhere online

Private member dashboard to chart referrals and earnings

Email updates whenever rewards are available

Unlimited cashback with no expiration date

Free vacation giveaways every month

PureRewards is reported to be easy to share & easy to earn.

Marketing Director, Hannu Rauma explains; “Whether you’re referring friends, coworkers, family, or associates, the process is fast and easy. The LensPure.com site has quick-links to sign up or log in.

“After signup, a popup appears with buttons to share with others. This contains a unique link that allows automatic payment into your account. This occurs after the referred friend makes a purchase with LensPure.

“It’s that simple. Members can save or spend the online Visa Gift Cards anywhere — not just on our site. Plus, the more they share, the more chances they have to win a free holiday.”

For more information, visit the lenspure.com website.

Background: Lenspure.com is operated by international online retailer, LM Global, who also operates perfectlensworld.com, perfectlens.ca and tru-lens.com, which has its own PureRewards program.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005846/en/