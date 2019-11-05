Leo Lynch, ANZ Head of Sales at StorageCraft, Featured in 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs Directory

Lynch included in CRN Channel Chiefs Directory for the third consecutive year

StorageCraft, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced that CRN named Leo Lynch, the head of sales for its ANZ region, a 2019 Channel Chief for the third consecutive year.

The CRN Channel Chiefs Directory is Australia’s definitive guide to channel leaders in the region. The directory profiles over 100 channel chiefs who are acknowledged for their ability to create strong partnerships in the vendor and channel communities.

Since his appointment a year ago, Lynch has focused on helping channel partners strengthen and expand their business continuity offerings with the StorageCraft portfolio of data management, protection and recovery solutions. He is also committed to helping partners achieve optimum margins and profitability by ensuring they have access to StorageCraft’s world-class technical support and business management tools.

Supporting Quote:

Andy Zollo, Vice President of Sales for EMEA & APAC at StorageCraft

“Congratulations to Leo for being featured in 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs Directory. This is a well-earned achievement and reflects his commitment to building the best possible channel partnerships in the Australian market. We are proud that Leo has been recognised for his exceptional work and making our partners successful for the third year in a row.”

The complete directory is featured online at Meet the Channel Chiefs 2019 and appears in the October issue of 2019.

