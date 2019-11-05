Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leo Lynch, ANZ Head of Sales at StorageCraft, Featured in 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs Directory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 02:08pm EST

Lynch included in CRN Channel Chiefs Directory for the third consecutive year

StorageCraft, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced that CRN named Leo Lynch, the head of sales for its ANZ region, a 2019 Channel Chief for the third consecutive year.

The CRN Channel Chiefs Directory is Australia’s definitive guide to channel leaders in the region. The directory profiles over 100 channel chiefs who are acknowledged for their ability to create strong partnerships in the vendor and channel communities.

Since his appointment a year ago, Lynch has focused on helping channel partners strengthen and expand their business continuity offerings with the StorageCraft portfolio of data management, protection and recovery solutions. He is also committed to helping partners achieve optimum margins and profitability by ensuring they have access to StorageCraft’s world-class technical support and business management tools.

Supporting Quote:
Andy Zollo, Vice President of Sales for EMEA & APAC at StorageCraft
“Congratulations to Leo for being featured in 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs Directory. This is a well-earned achievement and reflects his commitment to building the best possible channel partnerships in the Australian market. We are proud that Leo has been recognised for his exceptional work and making our partners successful for the third year in a row.”

The complete directory is featured online at Meet the Channel Chiefs 2019 and appears in the October issue of 2019.

Follow StorageCraft on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Read the latest data backup and recovery thought leadership articles at the StorageCraft Blog.

About StorageCraft

Organizations keep their critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized with StorageCraft data protection, data management, and business continuity solutions. StorageCraft’s powerful data protection offerings deliver instant, reliable, and complete data recovery and eliminate downtime. Our innovative converged scale-out storage platform solves both data growth and data protection challenges. Our solutions are efficient and easy to use for on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid deployments. For more information, visit www.StorageCraft.com.

StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2019 StorageCraft Technology Corp. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pARCELORMITTAL : Italian government, ArcelorMittal dig in over Ilva row
RE
02:55pCISCO : Helps Partners Build Competitive Edge Around Software Development and Lifecycle Services
PU
02:55pJ C PENNEY : Nov. 5, 2019 – JCPenney Inspires Shoppers to Cherish the Little Moments this Holiday Season
PU
02:55pCISCO : Simplifies and Integrates Security to Beat Cybersecurity's Worst Enemy - Complexity
PU
02:55pZILLOW : Partners Ready to Ride the Wave of the Future
PU
02:55pAPEX GLOBAL BRANDS : Hi-tec® partners with the duke of edinburgh's award
PU
02:54pMicroMedicine to Launch Automated, Microfluidics-based Cell Isolation Technology at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting
PR
02:54pCAPTAIN MORGAN WITH THE ASSIST : Fellow 'Morgans' Will Get Free Tickets To The 2019 MLS Cup In Seattle
PR
02:52pI.I.I. : Reducing U.S.'s Wildfire Risks Will Require Concerted Action
PR
02:52pCal-Maine Foods Presents Generous Donation to Canopy Children's Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group