LeoSat Hits Major Commercial Milestone of US$1Billion

LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching the fastest, most secure and
widest coverage data network in the world via a constellation of
low-earth-orbit satellites, announced today that it had achieved an
important milestone by securing commercial agreements valued at over
US$1Billion. These pre-launch agreements span a wide range of
fast-growing data and mobility sectors including, Enterprise, Telecoms,
Government and Finance.
Big Data and Cybersecurity are driving the need for new communications
infrastructure. Data volumes are exploding with more data carried in the
past two years than in the in the entire history of the human race.
Global networks are already carrying more than 1 Zeta Byte of traffic
and this is forecast to grow exponentially. This is having a lasting
effect on the satellite communications industry, with the need to invest
in and deploy resilient and future-proof networks to deliver
connectivity and services.
“We believe that LeoSat can truly fuel worldwide economic growth by
offering our customers the fastest, most reliable and secure global
infrastructure for data communications. These commercial agreements
valued at over US$1Billion clearly demonstrate LeoSat’s progression from
a new networking concept to a unique solution which not only resonates
with our customers but has also attracted the firm backing of two
leading satellite companies - SKY Perfect JSAT and Hispasat,” said Mark
Rigolle, CEO of LeoSat Enterprises.
In recent months, LeoSat also announced the first details in the
development of the ground system with an agreement with Phasor
Solutions, the developer of leading, enterprise-grade
electronically-steered antenna (ESA) systems.
Mark Rigolle, added: “Whilst the perception of satellite for data
communications is often seen as a last resort, LeoSat will change that
by pairing the speed of fiber with the ubiquity of satellite and adding
a new dimension of ultra-security. We will not only bring a paradigm
shift in expanding the existing satellite services market, we will open
up new markets for space-based data networking for enterprise, telecoms
and government communications across the globe.”
About LeoSat Enterprises
LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments
in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new
low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first
commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure
data service worldwide.
With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the
constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High
Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through
laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5
times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for
any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat
to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is
fast, secure and reliable.
Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia
Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications
satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed,
low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business
operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and
international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected
in 2020. www.leosat.com
