LeoSat Hits Major Commercial Milestone of US$1Billion

LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching the fastest, most secure and widest coverage data network in the world via a constellation of low-earth-orbit satellites, announced today that it had achieved an important milestone by securing commercial agreements valued at over US$1Billion. These pre-launch agreements span a wide range of fast-growing data and mobility sectors including, Enterprise, Telecoms, Government and Finance.

Big Data and Cybersecurity are driving the need for new communications infrastructure. Data volumes are exploding with more data carried in the past two years than in the in the entire history of the human race. Global networks are already carrying more than 1 Zeta Byte of traffic and this is forecast to grow exponentially. This is having a lasting effect on the satellite communications industry, with the need to invest in and deploy resilient and future-proof networks to deliver connectivity and services.

“We believe that LeoSat can truly fuel worldwide economic growth by offering our customers the fastest, most reliable and secure global infrastructure for data communications. These commercial agreements valued at over US$1Billion clearly demonstrate LeoSat’s progression from a new networking concept to a unique solution which not only resonates with our customers but has also attracted the firm backing of two leading satellite companies - SKY Perfect JSAT and Hispasat,” said Mark Rigolle, CEO of LeoSat Enterprises.

In recent months, LeoSat also announced the first details in the development of the ground system with an agreement with Phasor Solutions, the developer of leading, enterprise-grade electronically-steered antenna (ESA) systems.

Mark Rigolle, added: “Whilst the perception of satellite for data communications is often seen as a last resort, LeoSat will change that by pairing the speed of fiber with the ubiquity of satellite and adding a new dimension of ultra-security. We will not only bring a paradigm shift in expanding the existing satellite services market, we will open up new markets for space-based data networking for enterprise, telecoms and government communications across the globe.”

About LeoSat Enterprises

LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure data service worldwide.

With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable.

Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected in 2020. www.leosat.com

