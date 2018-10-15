LeoVegas hires Communications Director and strengthens the marketing department

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group is strengthening its internal organisation with an experienced Communications Director and has appointed two Marketing Directors, who will bring high-level expertise to the marketing department.

New Communications Director

Irena Busic has been recruited as new Communications Director for LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group. Irena will have overarching responsibility for PR as well as for the Group's press and internal communications. She will assume her position on October 15 2018.

"LeoVegas is in an interesting stage right now. The much-needed upcoming regulation of the gaming market here in Sweden will lead to better transparency and a bigger need for communication. On a personal note I also like the company's focus on tech" says Irena Busic.

Irena served most recently as Head of Global PR and Communications at Hyper Island. Prior to this she worked with communication consulting for fast-growing tech companies at the start-up hub SUP46. She has also spent more than four years in China, where she served as Head of Communications for Stora Enso and as Managing Director of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce.

"The need to tell our story and who we are is becoming increasingly important while we also have a vision to change the perception to the industry. Irena's broad experience will make her an important asset for the Group" says Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO

Stronger marketing department

In connection with Louise Nylén's recent appointment as Deputy CEO of LeoVegas, the Chief Marketing Officer role (CMO) was eliminated. Responsibility has instead been split between two Marketing Directors, both based in Malta.

Petra Blixt, previously Head of Acquisitions at LeoVegas, has advanced to become one of two Marketing Directors. During her time at LeoVegas Petra has successfully built up and structured the affiliation and online customer acquisition organisation. She will continue to have overarching responsibility for all of LeoVegas' online marketing activities as well as the markets in which LeoVegas has these activities as their main focus.

Claes af Burén has been recruited as Marketing Director with responsibility for the LeoVegas brand. Claes has a long and solid record of experience in brand-building, spending the last 14 years as CEO of various communications agencies. He served most recently as CEO and co-founder of DamnGoodAgency. In addition to the LeoVegas brand and related creative work, Claes will also have responsibility for markets in which LeoVegas is investing to build its brand.

"I have a very positive view of our work on strengthening our marketing department and leadership with these two great people," says Louise Nylén, Deputy CEO. "With this change we have more clearly defined the responsibilities in marketing and have added brand-building expertise, which gives us even better opportunities for sustainable growth."

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands – LeoVegas and Royal Panda – as well as multiple, local brands in the UK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

