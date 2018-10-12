Leon Medical Centers : Health Plans Awarded Five-Star Rating by Medicare for 2019

Leon Medical Centers Health Plans announced today its recognition as a
“5 out of 5 stars” overall star rating for quality and performance by
the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS, a
federal-government agency, uses a five-star scale rating system to
measure the quality and experiences of Medicare beneficiaries with their
existing health plans. This marks the second time Leon Medical Centers
Health Plans receives this five-star rating, the first being in 2013.
“This award highlights yet another major milestone for our Centers and
the Health Plan, further validating our medical excellence and
commitment to our patients," said Albert Maury President and CEO, Leon
Medical Centers.
The CMS rating system aids in the decision-making process of Medicare
beneficiaries and their caregivers by providing them with an array of
high-quality healthcare plans available. The ratings are scored on a
scale from 1-5 – one ranking as poor and five ranking as excellent. CMS
evaluates medical outcomes data, information from healthcare providers
and health plans, as well as member satisfaction surveys; among them are
preventive care, managing chronic diseases and member experience.
CMS created this system to give overall performance ratings to Medicare
Advantage plans to help Medicare recipients, their families, and
caregivers compare healthcare plans, and more easily identify the plans
that provide excellent medical care and customer service. "We always set
out to achieve the highest levels of quality in healthcare through
teamwork, and dedication to placing members first,” added Henry
Hernandez, President and CEO of Leon Medical Centers Health Plans, “and
once again, an independent and comprehensive review has confirmed that
we've achieved these objectives.”
With this recognition, Medicare recipients will now be able to enroll in
the Medicare Advantage plan offered by Leon Medical Centers Health Plans
any time of the year, even outside the open-enrollment period, which
initiates on October 15th.
About Leon Medical Centers / Leon Medical Centers Health Plans |
Cigna-HealthSpring
Leon Medical Centers, founded in 1996 in South Florida, counts with more
than 2,500 dedicated healthcare professionals who are committed to
improving the lives of more than 40,000 Medicare recipients through an
exclusive provider affiliation with Leon Medical Centers Health Plans.
Members have access to seven state-of-the-art medical centers, six
healthy living centers, the support of an exclusive home healthcare and
durable medical equipment affiliate, as well as a network of Leon
Hospital Service Center locations in the most prominent South Florida
Hospitals. Leon Medical Centers Health Plans, Inc. is a
Cigna-HealthSpring company (NYSE: CI) with a Medicare Advantage
contract. For more information, visit LMCHealthPlans.com
and LeonMedicalCenters.com
and connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LeonMedicalCenters
and on Twitter @LeonMedical.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005999/en/