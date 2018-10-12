Log in
Leon Medical Centers : Health Plans Awarded Five-Star Rating by Medicare for 2019

10/12/2018 | 05:34am CEST

Leon Medical Centers Health Plans announced today its recognition as a “5 out of 5 stars” overall star rating for quality and performance by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS, a federal-government agency, uses a five-star scale rating system to measure the quality and experiences of Medicare beneficiaries with their existing health plans. This marks the second time Leon Medical Centers Health Plans receives this five-star rating, the first being in 2013.

“This award highlights yet another major milestone for our Centers and the Health Plan, further validating our medical excellence and commitment to our patients," said Albert Maury President and CEO, Leon Medical Centers.

The CMS rating system aids in the decision-making process of Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers by providing them with an array of high-quality healthcare plans available. The ratings are scored on a scale from 1-5 – one ranking as poor and five ranking as excellent. CMS evaluates medical outcomes data, information from healthcare providers and health plans, as well as member satisfaction surveys; among them are preventive care, managing chronic diseases and member experience.

CMS created this system to give overall performance ratings to Medicare Advantage plans to help Medicare recipients, their families, and caregivers compare healthcare plans, and more easily identify the plans that provide excellent medical care and customer service. "We always set out to achieve the highest levels of quality in healthcare through teamwork, and dedication to placing members first,” added Henry Hernandez, President and CEO of Leon Medical Centers Health Plans, “and once again, an independent and comprehensive review has confirmed that we've achieved these objectives.”

With this recognition, Medicare recipients will now be able to enroll in the Medicare Advantage plan offered by Leon Medical Centers Health Plans any time of the year, even outside the open-enrollment period, which initiates on October 15th.

About Leon Medical Centers / Leon Medical Centers Health Plans | Cigna-HealthSpring

Leon Medical Centers, founded in 1996 in South Florida, counts with more than 2,500 dedicated healthcare professionals who are committed to improving the lives of more than 40,000 Medicare recipients through an exclusive provider affiliation with Leon Medical Centers Health Plans. Members have access to seven state-of-the-art medical centers, six healthy living centers, the support of an exclusive home healthcare and durable medical equipment affiliate, as well as a network of Leon Hospital Service Center locations in the most prominent South Florida Hospitals. Leon Medical Centers Health Plans, Inc. is a Cigna-HealthSpring company (NYSE: CI) with a Medicare Advantage contract. For more information, visit LMCHealthPlans.com and LeonMedicalCenters.com and connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LeonMedicalCenters and on Twitter @LeonMedical.


