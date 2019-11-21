Leonard Lombardi Named AVA Companies CEO

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Nov 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- AVA Companies of Hicksville, N.Y., case-ready manufacturer and distributor to the supermarket and food processing industry of private label pork, beef and other protein products, has announced the appointment of Leonard E. Lombardi, Jr. as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Lombardi, a Villanova University alum, succeeds AVA's founder, Albert L. Girgenti, who recently passed away.



Lombardi has been affiliated with AVA for over 22 years, moving from sales trainee in its Pennsylvania butchering plants in the 1990's, to plant and regional sales, marketing and operations positions, then to various corporate positions, including Director of Operations and Executive Vice President, before his appointment as Company President in 2004.



A resident of Mt. Kisco, N.Y., Lombardi describes himself as "a family man and an avid outdoorsman," finding respite in sailing and offshore fishing, with a dose of motorcycle touring through Westchester County, N.Y., "for a little excitement."



He describes his vision for AVA as, "a continuum of what Albert (Girgenti) started, revved up with some exciting new products and presentations we've been working on, to hit our customers' shelves early next year."



About AVA Companies



Founded in 1985, AVA Companies of Hicksville, N.Y., is a case-ready manufacturer and distributor to the supermarket and food processing industry of private label pork, beef and other protein products. Its ownership and management spans a combined 150 years of experience in all sides of supply for retail and foodservice. AVA's very essence has been developing solutions for retail. It is privately held, nimble, and an ever-evolving organization that can adapts easily to the ever-changing demands on the retail business.



AVA's plant provides the highest standards in quality control and exceeds the United States Department of Agriculture's inspection methodology with HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) and SQF (Safe Quality Food) level 2. AVA is certified to process USDA Organic meats and is an approved vendor for various major retailers. For more information, visit: http://www.avapork.com/.



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1121s2p-Leonard-Lombardi-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Leonard E. Lombardi, Jr. named Chief Executive Officer at AVA Companies.



*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1121s2p-ava-companies-300dpi.jpg



News Source: AVA Companies

Related link: http://www.avapork.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/leonard-lombardi-named-ava-companies-ceo/