Lerman Law Firm Announces Investigation of Potential Misconduct, Fraud and Corruption During the 2018 Broward County Primary Election

09/04/2018 | 04:04pm CEST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, P.A.) today announced it has initiated a public corruption investigation of the office of the Broward County Supervisor of Elections (“SOE”) and the Broward County Canvassing Board for potential fraud, misconduct, corruption, bribes, and illegal voting arising from the Broward County Primary Election held on August 28, 2018.

“It has come to the attention of our firm that multiple instances of irregularities in the voting process occurred on and before August 28 and thereafter,” said Cathy Lerman, principal of the Lerman Law Firm. “We believe that the people of Broward County deserve to know the truth about the propriety of this particular election, and certainly the candidates, both winners and losers, need to be assured of the accuracy of the results.

“Our law firm is dedicated to fighting public corruption and fraud at every level, whether it is a private person, a corporation or public officials,” Lerman continued.  “There are a lot of questions being raised by voters about the lack of access to polling facilities, ballots with erroneous or missing information, voters being given erroneous information by SOE staff and not being permitted to vote in certain races. Such conduct cannot and should not ever be tolerated.

“The SOE has a long and tortured history of skirting the election laws and it is time for the people of Broward County to hold everyone accountable who may have participated in election fraud in the August 28 election. I am certain there are people in Broward County who know the truth about the election irregularities that occurred both before, during and after the election on August 28, and we want them to come forward and help our law firm expose and stop this continuing election misconduct,” stated Cathy Lerman.

If you wish to provide information to assist us in our investigation or are a potential whistleblower, please contact Cathy Lerman via email at clerman@lermanfirm.com or by telephone at (954) 332-1143.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
