Lerman Law Firm Urges Investors to Come Forward As Hawk Systems, Under Financial Fraud Investigation, Continues to Trade Millions of Shares

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, P.A.) today issued an urgent, nationwide alert - warning investors of a potential financial fraud involving their purchase of stock in Hawk Systems, Inc. or any of its affiliated companies.



Millions of Hawk shares have traded hands in recent months, even as the company is facing investigation.

Investors in Hawk or its related companies, including Hawk Biometric Technologies, Inc., Hawk Biometrics of Canada, Inc., Fist Enterprises, LLC, Auto Secure, Inc., Auto Secure USA, Inc., and Secure Start USA, are encouraged to contact the Lerman Law Firm immediately to help aid in the investigation into potential investor fraud. The Lerman Firm is already working with a number of whistleblowers and victims related to this case.

Multiple newspaper articles and op-eds allege that Hawk was a scam from its very beginning, designed to trick investors into putting their life savings into a company which ultimately declared tens of millions in losses and never even produced a saleable product.

If you are an investor or victim of one or more of the companies listed in this alert, then please contact Cathy Lerman, Esq. at clerman@lermanfirm.com or (954) 332-1143 to assist in this investigation.



