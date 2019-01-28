Lerner Publishing Group : Wins Michael L. Printz Honor and Mildred L. Batchelder Honor

Lerner Publishing Group has received two 2019 American Library
Association (ALA) Youth Media Awards. The ALA announced at the Midwinter
Meeting in Seattle today that I,
Claudia by Mary McCoy is the recipient of a Michael L. Printz
Honor, and My
Beijing: Four Stories of Everyday Wonder by Nie Jun is
the recipient of a Mildred L. Batchelder Honor.
I,
Claudia, written by Mary McCoy and published in 2018 by Carolrhoda
Lab®, an imprint of Lerner
Publishing Group™, is the recipient of a Michael L. Printz Honor,
which awards books that exemplify literary excellence in young adult
literature. Named one of Booklist’s Top 10 YA Books for Adults
and one of Kirkus Reviews’ Best Teen Books of 2018, I, Claudia—based
loosely upon the seminal novel I, Claudius by Robert Graves—tells
the story of disaffected teen historian Claudia McCarthy. Inadvertently
pulled into her high school’s tumultuous Senate and powerful Honor
Council, Claudia finds herself in positions of authority she never
dreamed she’d hold. As she struggles with scandal, teen tyrants, and
thorny political dilemmas, Claudia tries to be a force for good—but
she’s about to find out if absolute power really does corrupt
absolutely. Mary McCoy’s absorbing tale sheds light on authoritarianism
through the story of a shrewd teen who uses ingenious methods to tell
her version of history.
My
Beijing: Four Stories of Everyday Wonder, by Nie Jun and
published in 2018 by Graphic
Universe™, an imprint of Lerner
Publishing Group™, is the recipient of a Mildred L. Batchelder
Honor, which awards the publishers of the most outstanding children’s
books originally published in a foreign language in a foreign country
and translated into English. Originally published by the Gallimard
Jeunesse in 2016, My Beijing was translated into English by
Edward Gauvin. Named a 2018 New York Times Notable Children’s
Book, My Beijing introduces readers to Yu’er, a small girl with
big hopes; her grandfather, whose heart is as open as his imagination;
and their hutong in Beijing, where stories and magic pop up
around every corner. Master cartoonist Nie Jun’s interconnected stories
of swimming through the air, bug concerts, and swapped dentures bring to
life a neighborhood where “all the boys and girls have their own big
dreams...no matter how old they really are.”
“We are thrilled to receive a Printz Honor and a Batchelder Honor in the
same year,” said Adam Lerner, Publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing
Group. “The quality and diverse stories that I, Claudia and My
Beijing share are a treasure for readers of all ages.
Congratulations to Mary McCoy and Nie Jun on these well-deserved awards,
and thank you to the Printz and Batchelder committee members for their
dedication and recognition of remarkable children’s books.”
About Carolrhoda Lab®
Carolrhoda
Lab®, an imprint of Lerner
Publishing Group™, is dedicated to publishing distinctive,
exceptional fiction for teens.
About Graphic Universe™
Graphic
Universe™, an imprint of Lerner
Publishing Group™, creates high-interest fiction and nonfiction
titles through supreme graphic novel artwork and story lines created by
experienced artists of this genre.
About Lerner Publishing Group™
Founded in 1959, Lerner
Publishing Group™ is one of the nation’s largest independent
children’s book publishers with fourteen imprints. For more information,
visit lernerbooks.com
or call 800-328-4929.
