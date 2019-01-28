Lerner Publishing Group : Wins Michael L. Printz Honor and Mildred L. Batchelder Honor

I, CLAUDIA BY MARY MCCOY RECEIVES A MICHAEL L. PRINTZ HONOR

MY BEIJING BY NIE JUN RECEIVES A MILDRED L. BATCHELDER HONOR

Lerner Publishing Group has received two 2019 American Library Association (ALA) Youth Media Awards. The ALA announced at the Midwinter Meeting in Seattle today that I, Claudia by Mary McCoy is the recipient of a Michael L. Printz Honor, and My Beijing: Four Stories of Everyday Wonder by Nie Jun is the recipient of a Mildred L. Batchelder Honor.

I, Claudia, written by Mary McCoy and published in 2018 by Carolrhoda Lab®, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, is the recipient of a Michael L. Printz Honor, which awards books that exemplify literary excellence in young adult literature. Named one of Booklist’s Top 10 YA Books for Adults and one of Kirkus Reviews’ Best Teen Books of 2018, I, Claudia—based loosely upon the seminal novel I, Claudius by Robert Graves—tells the story of disaffected teen historian Claudia McCarthy. Inadvertently pulled into her high school’s tumultuous Senate and powerful Honor Council, Claudia finds herself in positions of authority she never dreamed she’d hold. As she struggles with scandal, teen tyrants, and thorny political dilemmas, Claudia tries to be a force for good—but she’s about to find out if absolute power really does corrupt absolutely. Mary McCoy’s absorbing tale sheds light on authoritarianism through the story of a shrewd teen who uses ingenious methods to tell her version of history.

My Beijing: Four Stories of Everyday Wonder, by Nie Jun and published in 2018 by Graphic Universe™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, is the recipient of a Mildred L. Batchelder Honor, which awards the publishers of the most outstanding children’s books originally published in a foreign language in a foreign country and translated into English. Originally published by the Gallimard Jeunesse in 2016, My Beijing was translated into English by Edward Gauvin. Named a 2018 New York Times Notable Children’s Book, My Beijing introduces readers to Yu’er, a small girl with big hopes; her grandfather, whose heart is as open as his imagination; and their hutong in Beijing, where stories and magic pop up around every corner. Master cartoonist Nie Jun’s interconnected stories of swimming through the air, bug concerts, and swapped dentures bring to life a neighborhood where “all the boys and girls have their own big dreams...no matter how old they really are.”

“We are thrilled to receive a Printz Honor and a Batchelder Honor in the same year,” said Adam Lerner, Publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing Group. “The quality and diverse stories that I, Claudia and My Beijing share are a treasure for readers of all ages. Congratulations to Mary McCoy and Nie Jun on these well-deserved awards, and thank you to the Printz and Batchelder committee members for their dedication and recognition of remarkable children’s books.”

