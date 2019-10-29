Log in
Lerner Publishing Group and the Center for Cyber Safety and Education Collaborate with Garfield® to Teach Digital Citizenship

10/29/2019

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Help kids make a safer cyber world with the new Garfield’s ® Guide to Digital Citizenship series, coming January 2020 from Lerner Publishing Group. Filled with kids’ favorite Garfield characters (and some new ones), this four-book series takes a look at cyber safety through a social-emotional learning lens. The books are part of an award-winning program developed by the nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education to teach younger children basic online safety.

In each title, readers follow Nermal as he makes mistakes and learns how to fix them in this series covering online bullying, safe downloading, and more. Quizzes at the end test reader comprehension, and Garfield’s trademark laugh-out-loud commentary make this series a must-have for parents and teachers looking for engaging resources on digital citizenship for young readers.

“Garfield has been a pop-culture icon for decades, and his voice translates perfectly to the digital world,” said Adam Lerner, Publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing Group. “He makes a great guide for online etiquette.”

“We know children are getting online younger and younger, and it is vital that we give them the skills to safely navigate the Internet,” said Patrick Craven, Director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. “Garfield and his friends provide the perfect engaging way to reach young people.”

The full Garfield’s ® Guide to Digital Citizenship series will be available on January 1, 2020.

About the Publisher

Lerner Publishing Group, one of the nation’s largest independent children’s book publishers, is proud to celebrate 60 years of creating high-quality fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults. Founded in 1959, Lerner Publishing Group has fifteen imprints and divisions: Lerner Publications, Millbrook Press™, Carolrhoda Books®, Twenty-First Century Books™, Graphic Universe™, Darby Creek™, Kar-Ben Publishing™, Carolrhoda Lab®, LernerClassroom™, Hungry Tomato®, ediciones Lerner, First Avenue Editions™, Lerner Digital™, Zest Books™, and Lerner Publisher Services™. For more information, visit lernerbooks.com or call 800-328-4929.

About Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), is the non-profit charitable trust of (ISC)2 committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
