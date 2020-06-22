Log in
Lesotho, Malawi, Eastern, Central and Southern Africa Health Community, and Africa Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa Development - Southern Africa Tuberculosis and Health Systems Support Project - Additional Financing

06/22/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

Lesotho

IDA Credit: US $21 million equivalent

Maturity: 30 years Grace: 5 years

Malawi

IDA Grant: US $27 million equivalent

East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC)

IDA Grant: US $5 million equivalent

Africa Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD)

IDA Grant: US $3 million equivalent

Project ID: P173228

Project Objectives Description: The project development objectives are to: (i) improve coverage and quality of tuberculosis (TB) control and occupational lung diseases (OLD) services in targeted geographic areas of the participating countries; (ii) strengthen regional capacity to manage the burden of TB and OLD; and (iii) strengthen country-level and cross-border preparedness and response to disease outbreaks. The purpose of the proposed Additional Financing is twofold: (i) to scale up high-impact interventions and innovations in TB control and occupational health and safety (OHS); and (ii) to expand the geographic coverage of successful interventions and improve the effectiveness of cross-border preparedness and response to disease outbreaks. The PDO remains unchanged; however, Component 2 of the Project includes a new subcomponent on COVID-19 response and integrated TB and OLD care to maximize potential synergies in tackling such diseases.

For more information about this project, visit https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P173228

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 20:41:03 UTC
