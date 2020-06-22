Lesotho, Malawi, Eastern, Central and Southern Africa Health Community, and Africa Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa Development - Southern Africa Tuberculosis and Health Systems Support Project - Additional Financing

Lesotho

IDA Credit: US $21 million equivalent

Maturity: 30 years Grace: 5 years

Malawi

IDA Grant: US $27 million equivalent

East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC)

IDA Grant: US $5 million equivalent

Africa Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD)

IDA Grant: US $3 million equivalent

Project ID: P173228

Project Objectives Description: The project development objectives are to: (i) improve coverage and quality of tuberculosis (TB) control and occupational lung diseases (OLD) services in targeted geographic areas of the participating countries; (ii) strengthen regional capacity to manage the burden of TB and OLD; and (iii) strengthen country-level and cross-border preparedness and response to disease outbreaks. The purpose of the proposed Additional Financing is twofold: (i) to scale up high-impact interventions and innovations in TB control and occupational health and safety (OHS); and (ii) to expand the geographic coverage of successful interventions and improve the effectiveness of cross-border preparedness and response to disease outbreaks. The PDO remains unchanged; however, Component 2 of the Project includes a new subcomponent on COVID-19 response and integrated TB and OLD care to maximize potential synergies in tackling such diseases.

