Less Junky “Junk Food” in Natural Channel Leader Sprouts? PeaTos™ Sprouts into the Natural Channel

10/17/2019 | 08:32am EDT

PeaTos™, the revolutionary crunchy snack brand that boldly touts “junk food” taste, will debut in Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts®), a leading natural-channel grocery phenomenon that opened in 2002 to make natural foods accessible to everyone. Available in all 300-plus coast-to-coast Sprouts markets beginning October 14, 2019, consumers who crave a finger-licking-good, savory, crunchy “junk food” snack that satisfies every time—and is made from peas—can experience PeaTos’ wildly popular and crowd-pleasing crunchy curls in flavor favorites that include Classic Cheese, Fiery Hot and Ranch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005132/en/

PeaTos™ revolutionary crunchy snack brand available in all 300-plus coast-to-coast Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts®), beginning October 14, 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sprouts has been a potential partner we have had our sights on since we launched in 2018 in Kroger nationally,” says PeaTos visionary CEO Nick Desai. “An industry outlier with a motto that ‘being different is good,’ Sprouts is now the largest independent natural channel retailer. We felt they would be the ideal partner to enter with in the natural channel. The notion of selling ‘junk food’ snacks in the natural channel may buck conventional wisdom, but when you peel the layer back on what PeaTos really are at their core, you will find they bring the best of both worlds: junk food taste married with better-for-you attributes. No one retailer or even channel owns a customer anymore. The same consumers that shop at Sprouts one day, go to Kroger and Costco the next. And, I promise you, they are buying Cheetos®, Doritos® and even Funyuns®. There is a real opportunity here for natural channel retailers to drive incremental basket growth by carrying PeaTos, and we have the data to prove it. PeaTos appeals to the junk food lover and to the natural consumer, and the real crazy thing here is that in many cases that is the same person! There is a reason they sell pizza at Whole Foods.”

Ready to wow customers who flock to the retail destination renowned for selling some of the world’s most innovative and exciting new products, PeaTos is primed for success in Sprouts. At the forefront of the emerging plant-based trend in America, Desai introduced the world to an exciting new concept in 2017: a pea-based junk food snack that puts taste first. The inspiration for the brand came from Nick’s early travels when he discovered that in other parts of the world junk food snacks were made from different ingredients like peas. Recognizing a market opportunity, he assembled a team that developed patent-pending technology to create a snack that tastes, crunches and satisfies like traditional corn-based junk food snacks but is made from peas. In addition to the nutritional profile, peas are also miles ahead of corn in terms of sustainability. Peas require less water, no nitrogen fertilizers and are naturally gluten-free and non-GMO.

PeaTos, which have quickly sprinted to become one of the fastest growing snacks in the country, have recently launched PeaTos Crunchy Rings™, which are affectionately called the Funyuns killer. PeaTos are now being served on Alaska Airlines and have also entered into a partnership with entertainment giant Disney via the Lion King® DVD release during which you can get a free bag of PeaTos when you purchase a Lion King DVD or Blu Ray.

“PeaTos are essentially less junky junk food snacks,” Desai adds. “Or, as we like to call it, 100% yuck-free snacking!”

In addition to Sprouts, PeaTos are currently available at Kroger and its banner stores including Cala Foods, City Markets, Copps, Dillons, FoodsCo, Fred Meyer Stores, Fry's, King Soopers, Mariano's Fresh Market, Metro Market, Pick 'n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Smith's. In addition to Vons, Pavilions, Albertsons (SoCal), Safeway (NorCal), Fairway Market, Meijer, Ahold Grocery Group, and Wakefern Food Corporation, PeaTos are available online on Amazon.

Visit PeaTos.com to learn more.

ABOUT PEATOS

PeaTos™ is a revolutionary snack brand platform on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas. Now you get all that junk food taste you crave with more benefits. Learn more at peatos.com, and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peatosbrand. More flavor, better nutrition, and way more fun! #unjunkyoursnack, #eatitworld.


© Business Wire 2019
