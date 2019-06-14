Less Paper, More Efficiency: Manage Power Plant Construction Sites on a Tablet

An all-new mobile app makes it possible to dramatically reduce the time and effort spent coordinating the construction of power plants, save on costs and increase the project’s quality. The application was developed by Fabasoft and Siemens Energy Solutions.

Constructing a power plant requires seamless end-to-end documentation, which can include thousands of technical documents. The new mobile app “DocuPilot4PG” by Siemens Energy Solutions ensures optimal and cost-effective coordination of large-scale construction sites. Fabasoft was chosen to be its development partner: “It was the Fabasoft Cloud’s skilled representatives, rapid project delivery and extensive safety certifications, that convinced us to go with them,” explained Anke Kunze, project manager for the Gas and Power Operating Company at Siemens Energy Solutions. “By transitioning to digital project data management and doing away with paper completely, we were able to achieve significantly higher quality in our projects using a simple completeness check.”

“Up to date – anywhere – anytime”

For example, when checking thousands of welded joints, the technicians take photographs of the relevant areas with the tablet and store the photos directly in the cloud. The predefined terms and categories make searching and accessing the right documents later on significantly easier.

“Using our mobile app, construction site overseers can edit checklists, view plans and make changes in them straight away, directly from their tablet. And it just takes a few clicks to insert comments or change the status of documents,” explains Andreas Dangl, Managing Director of Fabasoft Austria GmbH. “The required data is synchronised automatically on the tablet, from the ‘Siemens Cloud Collaboration’ in the Fabasoft Cloud.” This avoids using older versions of plans and significantly reduces the amount of paper used. So we can proudly say that we are “up to date – anywhere – anytime”!

