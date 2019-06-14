Less Paper, More Efficiency: Manage Power Plant Construction Sites on a Tablet

Constructing a power plant requires seamless end-to-end documentation,
which can include thousands of technical documents. The new mobile app “DocuPilot4PG”
by Siemens Energy Solutions ensures optimal and cost-effective
coordination of large-scale construction sites. Fabasoft was chosen to
be its development partner: “It was the Fabasoft Cloud’s skilled
representatives, rapid project delivery and extensive safety
certifications, that convinced us to go with them,” explained Anke
Kunze, project manager for the Gas and Power Operating Company at Siemens
Energy Solutions. “By transitioning to digital project data
management and doing away with paper completely, we were able to achieve
significantly higher quality in our projects using a simple completeness
check.”
“Up to date – anywhere – anytime”
For example, when checking thousands of welded joints, the technicians
take photographs of the relevant areas with the tablet and store the
photos directly in the cloud. The predefined terms and categories make
searching and accessing the right documents later on significantly
easier.
“Using our mobile app, construction site overseers can edit checklists,
view plans and make changes in them straight away, directly from their
tablet. And it just takes a few clicks to insert comments or change the
status of documents,” explains Andreas Dangl, Managing Director of
Fabasoft Austria GmbH. “The required data is synchronised automatically
on the tablet, from the ‘Siemens Cloud Collaboration’ in the Fabasoft
Cloud.” This avoids using older versions of plans and significantly
reduces the amount of paper used. So we can proudly say that we are “up
to date – anywhere – anytime”!
