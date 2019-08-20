Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lessons from the Field: How Are Skilled Testers Infiltrating?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

Lessons from the Field: How Are Skilled Testers Infiltrating?
Speaker:Nate Drier, Senior Consultant, and Jared McLaren, Senior Consultant
Available :Live online August 22, 2019
Duration: 60 Mins 2 PM ET, 11 AM PT

Many organizations perform regular annual or bi-annual testing to identify network vulnerabilities, gaps in their controls and satisfy industry compliance requirements. Examining results and lessons learned can be limited. However, wouldn't it be nice to see what tactics and techniques some of the most skilled testers out there are utilizing across all industries, all levels of maturity and to serve a variety of different objectives?

Join this webcast for an opportunity to see how good guys simulate the bad guys and gain valuable insights. In this webcast you will hear from some of Secureworks' most skilled testers, Nate Drier and Jared McLaren, as they talk about lessons learned from some of their most challenging engagements and the trends they are seeing with clients and their defense practices.

Key topics covered include:

  • Examples of real-world engagements
  • Tactics and techniques commonly used to achieve their objectives
  • Trends and weaknesses seen in defenses
  • Insights and lessons learned

Register Here

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 00:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:55pSEC Charges ICO Research and Rating Provider With Failing to Disclose It Was Paid to Tout Digital Assets
NE
08:53pFORTESCUE METALS : A family affair at Fortescue's Roebourne Working Bee
PU
08:52pFrom Clean Restrooms to Clean Roadways, TxDOT and Buc-ee's Join Forces to Tackle Litter
BU
08:50pSingtel Raises US$750 Million via 10-Year Notes
DJ
08:48pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit alert update to the interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
08:43pMATSA RESOURCES : Mining Study Results Fortitude Gold Project Stage 2
PU
08:43pNETFLIX : DEMI LOVATO JOINS WILL FERRELL, RACHEL MCADAMS , PIERCE BROSNAN AND DAN STEVENS IN “EUROVISION”
PU
08:36pTHE ACTIVITY OF 2019 "CHINA NOW : Silk Road Rediscovery Tour of Beijing Upon the 70th Anniversary of the PRC" officially launched
PR
08:33pSPH REIT : Establishment Of S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme
PU
08:33pBARRAMUNDI : Nominations for Directors - Barramundi Limited
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Walmart sues Tesla for negligence after repeated solar system fires
2U.S. oil firms challenge pipeline surcharge for steel tariff
3CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Media Release FY19 Results Opens in a new Window
4FIRST MINING GOLD CORP : FIRST MINING GOLD : Establishes At-The-Market Facility
5COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. : COMMERCE RESOURCES : Announces Flow-through Private Placement Adjustment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group