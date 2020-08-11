Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lessons on Scaling Multi-Billion Dollar Businesses Revealed from AT&T, Banco Santander, FedEx, Home Depot, Jackson, Nordstrom, Pearson, T-Mobile, Udacity, and more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 08:07am EDT

'Inspired Execution' Podcast to Feature CIOs and Technology Leaders from World's Largest Enterprises

Inspired Execution, a new podcast series, debuts today with Rob Carter, EVP of FedEx Information Services and CIO of FedEx Corp. The Inspired Execution podcast is where technology leaders from global enterprises discuss their journeys to scaling multi-billion dollar businesses while inspiring their teams.

Hosted by DataStax Chairman and CEO Chet Kapoor, the series will feature interviews with CIOs and technology leaders from AT&T, Banco Santander, FedEx, Home Depot, Jackson, Nordstrom, Pearson, T-Mobile, Udacity, and more.

In episode one, Rob shares his experience as CIO of the world’s leading logistics provider and explains why he believes technology is the 'digital nervous system' of a company. He also shares how at a young age he learned that diversification adds value to all businesses.

“Leaders do three things exceptionally well. They believe. They inspire. And they execute," said Chet Kapoor. "It's a privilege to share these stories and hear their perspectives on what it takes to lead a data-driven enterprise. Listeners will take away how to inspire transformation, overcome challenges, and celebrate innovation at scale.”

Upcoming podcast guests include:

  • Sorabh Saxena, EVP of Global Operations and Services at AT&T
  • Aiaz Kazi, Chief Platform Officer at Banco Santander
  • Fahim Siddiqui, SVP of Information Technology at Home Depot
  • Dev Ganguly, CIO at Jackson
  • Edmond Mesrobian, CTO of Nordstrom
  • Albert Hitchcock, CTO and COO at Pearson
  • Cody Sanford, EVP and CIO at T-Mobile
  • Sebastian Thrun, CEO at Kitty Hawk Corporation and Chairman and Co-Founder at Udacity

The podcast series is available on InspiredExecution.com, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

Tune in today to hear the first episode and be inspired!

Click to Tweet: Join DataStax CEO @ChetKapoor on the premiere episode of ‘Inspired Execution.’ @FedEx CIO Rob Carter is the 1st guest! Hear how leaders from the world’s top enterprises scaled billion dollar businesses + inspired their teams to execute! https://dtsx.io/3gurcTD #InspiredExecution

Resources:

Website: Inspired Execution
Accelerate: Data-Driven Differentiation at Un-carrier Speed
Accelerate: A Leadership Vision of Data-Driven Enterprises Now and in the Future

About DataStax

DataStax is the company behind the massively scalable, highly available, cloud-native NoSQL data platform built on Apache Cassandra™. DataStax gives users and enterprises the freedom to run data in any cloud at global scale with zero downtime and zero lock-in. More than 450 of the world’s leading enterprises including Capital One, Cisco, Comcast, Delta Airlines, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Safeway, Sony, and Walmart use DataStax to build transformational data architectures for real-world outcomes. For more, visit DataStax.com and @DataStax.

© 2020 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax, Titan, and TitanDB are registered trademarks of DataStax, Inc.and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, and Cassandra are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:22aSYSCO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aARCUS ASA : Invitation to presentation of Arcus' second quarter 2020 results, Tuesday August 18
AQ
08:22aVERTEX ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aZALANDO : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
08:21aARCUS ASA : Invitation to presentation of Arcus' second quarter 2020 results, Tuesday August 18
AQ
08:21aKELLER GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08:20aDANSKE BANK A/S : Contemplated issuance of additional Tier 1 capital
AQ
08:19aKONE OYJ : wins order for one of the new Grand Paris Express metro lines in France
PU
08:19aPRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PU
08:19aPRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Investor Deck
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4GOLD : Gold hastens retreat, dips below $2,000 on firm dollar
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group