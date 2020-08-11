Lessons on Scaling Multi-Billion Dollar Businesses Revealed from AT&T, Banco Santander, FedEx, Home Depot, Jackson, Nordstrom, Pearson, T-Mobile, Udacity, and more

'Inspired Execution' Podcast to Feature CIOs and Technology Leaders from World's Largest Enterprises

Inspired Execution, a new podcast series, debuts today with Rob Carter, EVP of FedEx Information Services and CIO of FedEx Corp. The Inspired Execution podcast is where technology leaders from global enterprises discuss their journeys to scaling multi-billion dollar businesses while inspiring their teams.

Hosted by DataStax Chairman and CEO Chet Kapoor, the series will feature interviews with CIOs and technology leaders from AT&T, Banco Santander, FedEx, Home Depot, Jackson, Nordstrom, Pearson, T-Mobile, Udacity, and more.

In episode one, Rob shares his experience as CIO of the world’s leading logistics provider and explains why he believes technology is the 'digital nervous system' of a company. He also shares how at a young age he learned that diversification adds value to all businesses.

“Leaders do three things exceptionally well. They believe. They inspire. And they execute," said Chet Kapoor. "It's a privilege to share these stories and hear their perspectives on what it takes to lead a data-driven enterprise. Listeners will take away how to inspire transformation, overcome challenges, and celebrate innovation at scale.”

Upcoming podcast guests include:

Sorabh Saxena , EVP of Global Operations and Services at AT&T

, EVP of Global Operations and Services at AT&T Aiaz Kazi , Chief Platform Officer at Banco Santander

, Chief Platform Officer at Banco Santander Fahim Siddiqui , SVP of Information Technology at Home Depot

, SVP of Information Technology at Home Depot Dev Ganguly , CIO at Jackson

, CIO at Jackson Edmond Mesrobian , CTO of Nordstrom

, CTO of Nordstrom Albert Hitchcock , CTO and COO at Pearson

, CTO and COO at Pearson Cody Sanford , EVP and CIO at T-Mobile

, EVP and CIO at T-Mobile Sebastian Thrun, CEO at Kitty Hawk Corporation and Chairman and Co-Founder at Udacity

The podcast series is available on InspiredExecution.com, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

Tune in today to hear the first episode and be inspired!

