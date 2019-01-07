Let Your Love Soar Aboard Verde Canyon Railroad's Chocolate Lovers' Special

SEDONA, Ariz. and CLARKDALE, Ariz., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big, wild Arizona views? Check. Cozy romantic seating perfect for snuggling? Check. Delicious beverages to suit all tastes? Check. Mated bald eagles soaring overhead? You bet. What could make Valentine’s Day even better? Perhaps something sweet … and lots of it. Let’s start with flowing fountains of chocolate, filling a vintage train car with a heavenly scent synonymous with love. Verde Canyon Railroad’s popular Chocolate Lover’s Special whisks lovebirds away on a journey of the senses, February 14, 15 and 16, 2019.



Belgian chocolate flows during the train's popular annual Valentine celebration



It's always a great time for romance on the rails at Verde Canyon Railroad, but especially during Valentine season





This popular Valentine celebration takes place in handsome first-class cars, featuring all of the amenities for which the train ride is known: magnificent views, comfortable living room-style seating, freshly-prepared appetizers and upscale bar offerings, including the Railroad’s private-label wines and brews. In addition to the anticipated pleasures, the Chocolate Lover’s Special includes gourmet chocolate excess, plated and served to each table, and a sumptuous Belgian chocolate fountain with marshmallows, bananas, strawberries and pretzels for dipping.



Long associated with this romantic February holiday, luxurious chocolate is a Latin American concoction rooted in neighboring Mexico where the Aztecs believed it was a gift from the gods, and cacao seeds were frequently used as currency. It was the Romans who anointed Valentine’s Day as a time to express affection and love for one another. In America, the best Valentine tradition? Arizona, which became the 48th, and last state added in the contiguous U.S. on February 14, 1912.

Spending Valentine’s Day in “The Valentine State” is a win-win for all who are lucky enough to ride Verde Canyon Railroad and become immersed in the train’s awe-inspiring, romantic, riparian red-rock canyon. February is a fine time to witness the romance and commitment of our resident raptors, as well as the migratory bald eagle and raptor population along the Verde River. Eagle eggs are generally laid in late January and hatched in late February. Male and female eagles share the responsibility of nurturing their offspring until the eaglets fledge the nest in late spring.

Every passenger car has panoramic windows and limitless access to open-air viewing cars offering 360-degree views and spectacular photographic opportunities. Just 25 minutes from scenic Sedona and 10 minutes from historic Jerome, Verde Canyon Railroad is in the heart of Arizona’s Verde Valley, named one of Lonely Planet’s top 10 destinations.

It’s Not the Destination; It’s the Chocolate-Lovers’ Journey

