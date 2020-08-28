Let ‘Em Fly! Urban Air Adventure Park Brings Next Level Entertainment to Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world, will be bringing its one-of-a-kind experience for thrill-seekers of all ages to Cincinnati, Ohio with the planned grand opening of its newest park September 12, 2020. Located at 3321 Alamo Ave Cincinnati, OH 45209, the new park provides healthy, active entertainment for both children and adults. With the grand opening, families can purchase Endless Play Memberships for just $13 per month and enjoy unlimited access to the new park, ensuring everyone can play together and stay connected. Advance reservations required for both members and non-members alike.

This weekend Urban Air Cincinnati will be hosting a special event for all essential workers, giving thanks and recognition for all their efforts to keep us safe. Let’em fly; Doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, firefighters and their families can experience the park for FREE on our preview night, Friday, August 28th. While Saturday, August 29th will be the soft opening to the general public, come be one of the first guests of the park. Visit the Urban Air Cincinnati website to register, book your time and get ready to have some serious FUN!

With more than 35,000 square feet of space in which kids all of ages can have fun and aim higher, the state-of-the-art Urban Air Adventure Park in Cincinnati (Oakley), Ohio offers a full line-up of activities the entire family can enjoy. From wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts and obstacle courses, to our Adventure Hub with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes, the park is equipped with unique and patented attractions that can only be found at Urban Air. The Urban Air Cincinnati Adventure Park provides a one-of-a-kind experience for both enthusiastic adventurists and their pint-sized counterparts.

“With everyone being cooped up for the past several months, our adventure park is a welcomed opportunity to come out and play with endless entertainment and activity, no matter the age” said Tom Payne, Urban Air Cincinnati franchisee. “We are thrilled to bring this ultimate indoor adventure park to Cincinnati and are excited to become the definitive family destination where kids from three to ninety-three can aim higher.”

Urban Air Cincinnati (Oakley) offers the biggest selection of the most exciting and innovative activities to fuel fun and growth. Unique attractions inside the park are intended to help foster the physical and emotional well-being of all children and encourage them to “aim higher” and challenge themselves to get out of their comfort zone and build confidence. The attraction includes:

The Adventure Hub ® - our own unique combination of some of the best indoor attractions we offer – Sky Rider coaster, Ropes Course and Tubes Indoor Playground

® - our own unique combination of some of the best indoor attractions we offer – Sky Rider coaster, Ropes Course and Tubes Indoor Playground Warrior Obstacle Course - face off against your friends while you test your speed, balance and strength – become a true ninja conquering the rings, the bag slide and the trapeze bars

- face off against your friends while you test your speed, balance and strength – become a true ninja conquering the rings, the bag slide and the trapeze bars The APEX Trampolines – literally wall to wall and floor to ceiling trampolines, this is your chance to bounce off the walls

With all this activity, appetites are sure to soar, as well. Guests can also visit the park’s Urban Café to enjoy a delicious meal, cold drink or quick bite – from pizza made freshly on-site to snacks, sweet treats and other delectable menu offerings from the mind of Urban Air’s Culinary Institute of America-trained chefs – before venturing back for more pulse-pounding enjoyment.

Urban Air also offers award-winning, custom birthday party packages for kids, where the activities are endless (and the cleanup is included) for each attendee. The fun isn’t limited to the little ones, though, as Urban Air Cincinnati (Oakley) also offers group events for grown-ups. From corporate retreats to team building experiences and private events, Urban Air is the ideal locale for a stress-free, unforgettable experience.

Additionally, in an effort to open the Cincinnati park in a safe and responsible way, Urban Air has taken several steps to enhance cleanliness policies and procedures to protect the health and well-being of customers, employees and local community members. Some enhancements include temperature checks for both guests and team members; thorough, hourly, cleanings with EPA-listed disinfectants effective against COVID-19; increased sanitization stations throughout park; limited capacity on all attractions; cashless food service; social distancing measures in effect in and around the park; mask requirements for all team members and making face coverings available for purchase for guests, if they choose.

Urban Air Cincinnati will employ 80 local residents. They are still hiring, for more information on Urban Air Cincinnati job openings, please visit our career page.

Everyone can follow Urban Air Cincinnati on Facebook facebook.com/urbanaircincinnati and Instagram @urban_air_cincinnati. We will post updates, coupons and our special events. You can view the parks’ various attractions on the Urban Air Cincinnati website, as well buy tickets, book times and get ready for FUN.

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK CINCINNATI

Grand Opening Saturday, September 12, 2020. With over 35,000 square feet of activity space, our unique family-oriented adventure park is more than just trampolines; it is packed with obstacle courses, rope challenges and climbing walls. This multi-million dollar investment into the Cincinnati community will provide eighty jobs and an unrivaled economic impact. Our centralized Cincinnati location, just off of US Route 71 in Oakley, is inviting to families across the tristate region in search of FUN!

Visit Urban Air Cincinnati to purchase tickets, schedule times and plan your adventure: https://www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/ohio/cincinnati

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK - GLOBAL

Founded in 2011, the Dallas-based entertainment company pioneered the adventure park concept and has since become the largest family-oriented indoor adventure park operator in the world with nearly 267 locations open and more under development. Urban Air's purpose is to help kids have fun and aim higher, achieving those things that they never thought they could do. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit UrbanAirParks.com.

