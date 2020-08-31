Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Let's Get the Nature of Mauritius Back with Japanese Technology - Mauritius Emergency Rescue Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Help remove the heavy oil spilled into the sea with a donation of 550 Yen per unit.

Please help save the sea around Mauritius by utilizing MAGIC FIBER, an oil-adsorbent sheet created in Japan!

On July 25, 2020, the Japanese bulk carrier ship WAKASHIO, owned by a subsidiary of Nagashiki Shipping Co., Ltd. of Okayama, Japan, became stranded off the coast of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean, and about 1,000 tons of heavy oil spilled into the beautiful ocean.

If we do nothing, native sea turtles, classified as an endangered species, would disappear from this world. There are waterfowl habitats of wetlands and mangrove forests designated as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, so the ecosystem of these birds could be destroyed. It is said that the coral reefs around Mauritius contain over 40% of the world’s 800 species of hard coral. According to some experts, adhesion of heavy oil makes coral unable to breath, eventually resulting in its death.

If we do not immediately remove the heavy oil spilled from the freighter, the natural environment of Mauritius will be destroyed.

We have thus decided to help remediate the situation by sending the Japan-made adsorption sheets, “MAGIC FIBER,” made specifically to absorb oil, to Mauritius. We cannot get that beautiful ocean cleaned up by ourselves alone, and we need your support to reclaim the unspoiled condition of the Mauritius sea, where turtles, waterfowl, dolphins, and coral once thrived.

Regarding "Magic Fiber", we can cooperate with the transportation to the local site and the local use.
We also look forward to hearing from volunteers.

How You Can Support This Project

Please purchase “MAGIC FIBER” (¥550/unit) from the website of the Mauritius Emergency Rescue Project (http://mauritius-rescue.com/index.html). We will then deliver it directly to the local volunteer organization in Mauritius.
Starting Date: August 21, 2020

Mauritius Emergency Rescue Project
Founders: Mina Kureyama (CEO, Fairy Forest Co., Ltd.)
Nami Sumitani (Representative, Tahitian dance school TAPAIRU)

Supporters:
Water Resources Conservation Council (WRCC)
Media Arts Foundation JAPAN
RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd.
Tokyo Art Co., Ltd.
T-Bridge inc.
Japan Art & Music

Cooperation:
M-TEchX Inc. / Sun Capital Management Corp.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:36aM2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
GL
05:35aPIERER MOBILITY AG : Guidance for 2020 - Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020
EQ
05:35aHelvetica Swiss Living Fund increases its real estate portfolio to CHF 101 million in the first half of 2020
TE
05:34aAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New Zealand ends second lockdown in Auckland
AQ
05:30aCANAAN : Announces the Departure of a Vice President
PU
05:30aELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Science Editor Dr. Thomas Glenn and Zhittya Genesis Medicine's Dr. Jack Jacobs.
AW
05:29aHYPOTHEKARBANK LENZBURG : und Yokoy lancieren Firmenkarte ohne Gebühren für die Schweiz
PU
05:25aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Change Of Share Registrar And Place Where The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept
PU
05:25aPT CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK : Monthly Report of Securities Holder Register
PU
05:23aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : to Buy Future Group's Businesses for $3.38 Billion
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Australia shares wobble ahead of cenbank rate decision; NZ falls
3NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED : NOVA EYE MEDICAL : Records FY20 Net Profit After Tax of $35.7 Million
4M2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
5PIERER MOBILITY AG : PIERER MOBILITY AG: Guidance for 2020 - Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group