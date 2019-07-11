Let's not resolve digital tax dispute through threats, France tells Trump

"Between allies we can and should solve our disputes not by threats but through other ways," Le Maire told senators ahead of a final vote on the tax.

"France is sovereign country, its decisions on tax matters are sovereign and will continue to be sovereign," he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the planned French tax, in a probe that could lead to the United States imposing new tariffs or other trade restrictions.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough)