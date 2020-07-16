Let's take an inside look at LBCOIN!

2020-07-16

Join the Bank of Lithuania's webinar LBCOIN - the world's first digital collector coin. Inside scoop.

As the final countdown to the release of LBCOIN begins, the Bank of Lithuania and the LBCOIN project partners will share their unique experience in creating the world's first digital collector coin: how it works, is it safe and what lies ahead? The keynote speech will be delivered by Marius Jurgilas, Member of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania.

The webinar will take place on 21 July 2020, 12:00 EEST. Join us live!

More information on LBCOIN is available at https://lbcoin.lb.lt/