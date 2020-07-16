Log in
Let's take an inside look at LBCOIN!

07/16/2020 | 05:06am EDT
2020-07-16
Join the Bank of Lithuania's webinar LBCOIN - the world's first digital collector coin. Inside scoop.

As the final countdown to the release of LBCOIN begins, the Bank of Lithuania and the LBCOIN project partners will share their unique experience in creating the world's first digital collector coin: how it works, is it safe and what lies ahead? The keynote speech will be delivered by Marius Jurgilas, Member of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania.

The webinar will take place on 21 July 2020, 12:00 EEST. Join us live!

More information on LBCOIN is available at https://lbcoin.lb.lt/

Agenda

Bank of Lithuania published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 09:05:01 UTC
