Letter from the ECB President to Mr Emmanouil Fragkos, MEP, on monetary policy

ECB-PUBLIC

COURTESY TRANSLATION

Christine LAGARDE

President

Mr Emmanouil Fragkos

Member of the European Parliament European Parliament

60, rue Wiertz B-1047 Brussels

Frankfurt am Main, 15 May 2020 L/CL/20/131

Re: Your letter (QZ-001)

Honourable Member of the European Parliament, dear Mr Fragkos,

Thank you for your letter, which was passed on to me by Ms Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, accompanied by a cover letter dated 20 January 2020.

In your letter you touch upon the difficulties for Greek households and businesses when it comes to accessing financing. You enquire about the amounts that the Greek banking system has obtained from the Eurosystem, the conditions governing such borrowing, and the way that this has been channelled into lending to Greek households and businesses.

Credit institutions located in Greece which meet the relevant eligibility criteria as laid down in the General Documentation Guideline1, are subject to the same rules and procedures as Eurosystem eligible counterparties from any other euro area country. In its refinancing operations, the Eurosystem provides central bank credit to financially sound counterparties in return for adequate collateral, as required by the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and of the European Central Bank. In 2019, the collateral mobilised by Greek banks predominantly comprised covered bonds and credit claims. Small amounts of - non-Greek - government bonds, as well as supranational, bank and corporate bonds, were also mobilised.

1 See Guideline ECB/2014/60, as amended. For further information on the terms and conditions governing the Eurosystem's monetary policy instruments, please visit the ECB's website at https://www.ecb.europa.eu/mopo/implement/html/index.en.html