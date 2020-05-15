Letter from the ECB President to Mr Marco Zanni, MEP, on cash payments

ECB-PUBLIC

COURTESY TRANSLATION

Christine LAGARDE

President

Mr Marco Zanni

Member of the European Parliament European Parliament

60, rue Wiertz B-1047 Brussels

Frankfurt am Main, 15 May 2020 L/CL/20/130

Re: Your letter (QZ-005)

Honourable Member of the European Parliament, dear Mr Zanni,

Thank you for your letter, which was passed on to me by Ms Irene Tinagli, Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, accompanied by a cover letter dated 9 March 2020.

In your letter, you refer to the recent introduction in Italy of lower thresholds for limitations on cash payments by means of Decree Law No 124 of 26 October 2019 on urgent fiscal matters and other urgent needs. You also refer to the letter dated 13 December 2019 from ECB Executive Board Member Mr Yves Mersch to the President of the Italian Senate, the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies and the Italian Minister for Economy and Finance1, requesting that the ECB be consulted on the draft law to be adopted for the conversion of the Decree Law.

As previously stated by the ECB, any limitation on cash payments needs to comply with the legal tender status of euro banknotes enshrined in Articles 128(1) and 282(3) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. Limitations need to be both effective and proportionate as regards the achievement of the public objectives that are being legitimately pursued. In this regard, authorities need to take into account the implications of having limits on cash payments in place and the potential consequences thereof for citizens'

1 See https://www.ecb.europa.eu/ecb/correspondence/pdf/ecb.lf.cor20191213_IT.en.pdf