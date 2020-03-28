Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Letter to The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 02:03am EDT

March 23, 2020

Letter to The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau

Re: COVID-19

Dear Prime Minister Trudeau,

The steel construction industry represents a large portion of the construction activity in Canada, both on and off the job site. We employ up to 130,000 jobs directly and indirectly. As an industry, there is nothing of greater important than the safety of our workers, our employees and our businesses.

The steel construction industry provides construction materials and structures which includes essential and critical infrastructure within Canada such as water treatment, transportation, hospitals, emergency building structures and frames. As many of these are not only new structures, but repairs to or additions to existing, we can be considered as an essential industry sector. Recognition of the steel industry as an essential sector has been declared by several jurisdictions in the U.S. already.

As we saw in China, the construction of urgent and immediate temporary health care shelters assisted in their fight against COVID-19. Should the need arise, the steel construction industry is ready to do the same here in Canada.

The steel construction industry is both, in-plant manufacturing and on-site construction. Most of a project is fabricated in a plant where it is shipped to the job site and quickly erected. The nature of the manufacturing process inherently has employees working 2 meters apart. In the field, ironworkers most often work well beyond the 2 metre prescribed distance. We have the capability of maintaining social distance while manufacturing and erecting steel structures in a timely fashion.

We ask the Government of Canada to:

  1. Keep construction projects open
  2. Declare the steel manufacturing and construction industry an essential sector
  3. Provide emergency zero interest loans to the steel construction manufacturers impacted by COVID-19 such as things beyond their control such as delays, site closures, inventory financing, liquidated damaged and non-payment.

The Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC) is Canada's voice for the steel construction industry, providing leadership in sustainable design, advocacy, construction, efficiency, quality and innovation. The Canadian steel construction sector is a vibrant $5 billion industry, which employs over 130,000 people in its supply chain.

Our industry is ready to assist where we can, to keep Canadians safe and provide the structures needed during these unsettling times. You can contact me directly if you are considering any policy related to construction and the steel construction industry.

Best Regards,

Ed Whalen, P.Eng.

President & CEO

Disclaimer

CISC - Canadian Institute of Steel Construction published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 06:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:03aLetter to The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau
PU
02:03aWAIVER : : Approval For Extension Of Time To Hold AGM For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019
PU
12:18aCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
12:14aGENERAL MOTORS : Trump boosts virus aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
AQ
12:12aKAREX BERHAD : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
RE
12:12aSHENWAN HONGYUAN : Announces 2019 Annual Results
AQ
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
03/27LOCKHEED MARTIN : Final Steps Underway to Operationalize Ultra-Secure, Jam-Resistant GPS M-Code Signal
PU
03/27THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors (PUMP)
BU
03/27HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES HANMI FINANCIAL (HAFC) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Fraud Case Filed
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
3KAREX BERHAD : KAREX BERHAD : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : to make face masks in U.S. to aid coronavirus battle
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Alters Policy on Facial-Recognition Investments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group